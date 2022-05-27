U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Bicycle Market Size to Grow by USD 20.70 Bn at a CAGR of 6.75%| Software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bicycle Market size is expected to grow by USD 20.70 billion with a YOY growth of 6.35% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the bicycle market growth is the increasing number of bicycle sports events. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bicycle Market by Distribution Channel, Product, End-user, Propulsion, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Request Latest Sample Report.

This market research report extensively covers bicycle market segmentations by the following:

  • Product - On-road and track bicycles, off-road bicycles, and x-road and hybrid bicycles

  • Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!

Bicycle Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The growing number of bicycle sports events is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Amateur and professional races are held often throughout Europe, the United States, and Asia. Each country's cycling federation and the Union Cycliste Internationale, a Swiss-based governing body that administers international competitive cycling events, manage cycling-related athletic activities. The Tour de France, one of the three European Grand Tours and one of the most well-known multi-stage races in the world, is one of the most well-known cycling sporting events.

Market Trend

The growing popularity of bicycle rental services is a major factor affecting the growth of the bicycle market. Automobile purchases are increasing in emerging economies due to rapid urbanisation and rising disposable incomes. The large density of autos on the road exacerbates traffic congestion. This encourages people to ride bicycles all over the world.

Market Challenge

One of the major roadblocks to the bicycle market's growth is the rising frequency of product recalls. A product recall occurs when a company requests that customers return a product due to design defects, safety concerns, or labelling issues. Manufacturers recall their products if a fault affects a large number of customers or creates a safety risk.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY now!

Bicycle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 20.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.35

Regional analysis

Asia

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accell Group NV, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc, and Trek Bicycle Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Bicycle Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Distribution channel

  • Geography

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Bicycle Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Accell Group NV

  • Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

  • Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

  • Dorel Industries Inc.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

  • Insera Sena. PT.

  • Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Tandem Group Plc

  • Trek Bicycle Corp.

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Bicycle Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report. 

Product Insights and News

  • Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - The company offers bicycles under the brand, Mettle, Spyder, Ultimate, Contender, Bomber, Cooper, and other brands.

  • Derby Cycle Holding GmbH- The company offers bicycles under the brands, Kalkhoff, FOCUS, and Raleigh.

  • GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd- The company offers various types of bicycles and bicycle accessories such as no chain-drive shaft, and bicycle frame accessories.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Bicycle Suspension System Market- Mountain biking tourism catalyzes sustainable development in less populated areas notably driving the bicycle suspension system market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Hiking and Trail Footwear Market- The increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear is notably driving the hiking and trail footwear market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 On-road and track bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Off-road bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 X-road and hybrid bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End user

  • 6.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Propulsion

  • 8.3 Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Motor-assisted bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by Propulsion

9 Customer landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 10.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 10.8 Key leading countries

  • 10.9 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Competitive scenario

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 Accell Group NV

  • 13.4 Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

  • 13.5 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

  • 13.6 Dorel Industries Inc.

  • 13.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 13.8 GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

  • 13.9 Insera Sena. PT.

  • 13.10 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 13.11 Tandem Group Plc

  • 13.12 Trek Bicycle Corp.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.3 Research methodology

  • 14.4 List of abbreviations

