New bicycles given to children of the Fondation Dr Julien

Fondation Dr Julien
·3 min read

This donation will allow 20 children to be active, enjoy the summer and participate in the Tour de l’Île de Montréal this August

Together for the well-being of our youth

From left to right: Jean-Fran&#xe7;ois Rheault, President and CEO of V&#xe9;lo-Qu&#xe9;bec, Michel-&#xc9;ric Fournelle,a major donor of Fondation Dr Julien, Max et his mother, Verita, Antoine Charf, Educator at C&#xf4;te-des-Neiges social pediatrics community Centre and Vedrana Petrovic, Executive Director for this centre, affiliated with the Fondation Dr Julien.
From left to right: Jean-François Rheault, President and CEO of Vélo-Québec, Michel-Éric Fournelle,a major donor of Fondation Dr Julien, Max et his mother, Verita, Antoine Charf, Educator at Côte-des-Neiges social pediatrics community Centre and Vedrana Petrovic, Executive Director for this centre, affiliated with the Fondation Dr Julien.
From left to right: Jean-François Rheault, President and CEO of Vélo-Québec, Michel-Éric Fournelle,a major donor of Fondation Dr Julien, Max et his mother, Verita, Antoine Charf, Educator at Côte-des-Neiges social pediatrics community Centre and Vedrana Petrovic, Executive Director for this centre, affiliated with the Fondation Dr Julien.

MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 13th consecutive year, Les Producteurs de lait du Québec is joining forces with Vélo Québec in support of the Fondation Dr Julien to give new bicycles to 20 children in community social pediatrics centres. Since 2009, more than 260 bikes with equipment have been given to children at the La Ruelle d’Hochelaga, Garage à musique and Côte-des-Neiges centres so they can participate in the Tour de l’Île de Montréal with their specialists next August 29. The cycling event didn’t take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This is a timely donation for many children. This health crisis has impeded their progress in sports and weakened their physical and mental balance. Thanks to our two partners, these children will be able to use these bikes to get out and about, as well as practice during the summer.

Les Producteurs de lait du Québec is proud to contribute to the cause of community social pediatrics and to these children’s well-being: “Addressing physical inactivity is more important than ever in the context of a pandemic. Giving a bicycle to a child is a great way to introduce them to physical activity and, by extension, to a healthy lifestyle. Les Producteurs de lait du Québec is proud to contribute to this wonderful cause, thanks to which 260 bicycles have been provided over the past 13 years,” said Daniel Gobeil, President of Les Producteurs de lait du Québec.

These new bicycles are an incentive for physical activity and enable these children and their families to learn how to ride their bikes with Vélo Québec’s instructors. Cycling can help them stay active and grow safely and freely. “We’re thrilled to introduce these children to the joys of cycling during the Festival Go vélo Montréal. In addition to enjoying a unique experience at the Tour de l’Île on August 29, their new bikes will allow them to have fun and be more independent throughout the beautiful season. Congratulations to these young cyclists and our sincerest thanks to Les Producteurs de Lait du Québec for their continued commitment to the Fondation Dr Julien and Vélo Québec,” said Jean-François Rheault, President and CEO of Vélo Québec.

We thank these two loyal partners for their great generosity. It’s a privilege for the foundation, but especially for the children at our centres. We witnessed their distress during the pandemic, which clearly shines a light on the importance of moving and socializing. For our 20 children, this gift helps assuage the difficulties they’ve experienced in recent months and is a symbol of autonomy and self-confidence,” said Dr. Gilles Julien, Social Pediatrician and Founding President of the Fondation Dr Julien.

About Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, a UPA affiliate, represents the 4,732 dairy farms that deliver some 3.36 billion litres of milk, whose sales net milk producers $2.75 billion. www.lait.org/en

About Vélo Québec
Vélo Québec was founded in 1967, with the mission of promoting and developing cycling. Today, its expertise is recognized throughout the international cycling community. www.velo.qc.ca/en/

About Fondation Dr Julien
The mission of the Fondation Dr Julien is to mobilize the community, to support and increase the number of front-line workers, to influence practices and to promote its unique community social pediatrics model. It works to ensure longevity so that the maximum number of vulnerable children can access care and services that respect their basic rights. It also trains, supports, and certifies a network of community social pediatrics centres (CSPCs) and professionals in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. Today, 45 CSPCs provide care to and empower some 10,400 children and their families in Quebec. To learn more: https://fondationdrjulien.org/en/social-pediatrics/about/

Interview requests:

Fondation Dr Julien
Élise Bérard
Head of Communications and Marketing
514-588-3794
ebaldet@fondationdrjulien.org

Vélo Québec
Stéphanie Couillard
Advisor, Media Relations and Marketing
514-942-0743
scouillard@velo.qc.ca

Producteurs de lait du Québec
Marie-Ève Lalonde
Senior Advisor, Sponsorships
514-298-3567
melalonde@lait.qc.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/938245eb-c4fd-4cfa-a486-06813a76a786


