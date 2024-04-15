Biddeford landlord claims CMP double-billed her and tenants for nearly 20 years

Kay Neufeld, Portland Press Herald, Maine
4 min read
0

Apr. 15—A Biddeford landlord is suing Central Maine Power Co., claiming that the utility illegally charged her and several of her tenants the same electricity delivery fees for nearly 20 years, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in Cumberland County Superior Court, states that CMP only offered to pay back the landlord, Maureen Verreault, for six years of overcharging at one property, "claiming it could keep the windfall for all these other years" because the statute of limitations had passed.

"They're acknowledging what they did was wrong, that they didn't have a right to the money — and yet saying we can get away with it because all of these years have gone by," said Sumner Lipman, Verreault's attorney.

CMP spokesperson Jonathan Breed said the utility "amicably reached an agreement" with Verreault last year.

"We are surprised to learn about this development," Breed said in a written statement. "After working in good faith, the customer professed to be satisfied with the outcome."

The six years of repayment, he said, are "in line with the Maine Public Utilities Commission rules regarding statute of limitations, which we are bound by as a regulated company."

Verreault alleges CMP began overcharging her in February 2005. The alleged overbilling affected two properties, on Main and Foss streets in Biddeford, that Verreault owns through her company, KMMS LLC.

At the Main Street building, eight tenants pay for their own electricity and Verreault covers five common-area light bulbs and the boiler.

Verrault said when her bill for that building, which was usually about $100, went up to $225 in September, it prompted her to examine her bills more closely. That's when she realized she was being charged delivery fees for each unit in that building, not just the common area and boiler.

View this document on Scribd

A delivery fee is what a customer pays for CMP to deliver electricity and is separate from the supplier fee paid to the generator of the electricity.

"I was shocked," she said. "I wouldn't have caught this until the big bill came in. I didn't have any reason to question it."

At the Foss Street building, which has six units, Verreault claims CMP charged her the delivery fees for six electric meters, even though the building has just one.

In working with CMP to recover the money, Verreault said she was told that CMP couldn't verify how far back the overbilling went because the utility switched to a new system in 2017.

Based on some old bills, including one with extra delivery fees in 2009, Verreault said she thinks she has been overcharged since she first purchased the buildings in 2005.

She said she does not have access to bills from 2005 and could not verify the exact time period of alleged overbilling.

Lipman estimates Verreault was overbilled anywhere from $50,000 to $125,000 in total, but said he would not know until CMP produces documents during the discovery part of the case.

Verreault received $7,000 for six years of overbilling at Main Street, Lipman said, but CMP has not yet paid Verreault back for the overbilling at Foss Street.

"I said to (the CMP representative,) 'You essentially get to steal from me for 18 years, and you only have to pay back six?' " Verreault said. "And I was told, 'Take it or leave it.' "

Alleging violations of Maine's public utility laws and refusal to repay all 18 years, Verreault is seeking $100,000 with interest, and an additional 10% of CMP's charges since 2005.

The six years CMP has repaid for the Main Street property are "in line with the Maine Public Utilities Commission rules regarding statute of limitations, which we are bound by as a regulated company," said Breed, the company's spokesman.

According to the Maine PUC's Consumer Protection Standards, "A utility shall refund any amount billed in excess of correct rates, including standard offer service, within the previous six years from the date of the utility's discovery or its notification of the error."

LIMITED REPAYMENT 'OUTRAGEOUS'

Lipman called the limited repayment "outrageous."

"(Verreault) is frustrated and she feels as though she's been violated because she pays her bills and didn't think that a utility would intentionally charge her money she didn't owe and then only give her back six years, telling her 'too bad, too late,' " Lipman said.

Lipman believes CMP's overbilling was an intentional business tactic — and is likely happening to other multi-unit building owners in Maine.

"If there's one out there, there's got to be more," he said.

As for now, Lipman is focused on Verreault's case. But a class-action suit is not off the table, he said.

CMP did not have a chance to review the lawsuit until Monday when the Press Herald provided the utility with a copy, with Breed saying it "was not filed properly."

"They didn't serve it to the right law firm," he said. "They did this improperly."

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap to skirt taxes, sanctions

    Copper wire rod was shredded in China's remote Xinjiang Uyghur region by an intermediary to make it difficult to distinguish from scrap, the sources said, allowing both exporters and importers to profit from differences in tariffs applied to scrap and new metal, the sources said. Russia's export duty on copper rod was 7% in December, lower than the 10% levy on scrap. Imports of copper rod into China are taxed at 4%, but there is no duty on Russian scrap imports.

  • We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget?

    Say that, as a married couple, you have $1.4 million in your IRAs and, at age 66, expect about $4,100 per month in Social Security. Based on some typical rules of thumb, you might be able to plan on about $108,000 per year of retirement income, but how much you actually need and will be […] The post We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Apple is no longer the world's largest phone seller

    Apple has lost the top spot as the biggest phone seller after a steep sales drop in China.

  • Layoffs in 2024: A List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year

    Tesla announced a round of layoffs on Monday, joining Alphabet Amazon and UPS among major companies to cut jobs in recent months. The layoffs this year suggest that companies are cutting in more targeted areas–even as some of the biggest tech companies have continued to grow, adding more jobs than they’ve cut. Amazon in January said it would eliminate hundreds of jobs across its film and television studio and Twitch streaming platform.

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • 3 Seemingly Innocent Mistakes That Could Leave You With a Lot Less Money in Retirement

    Want to retire with a nice amount of money? Read on for some mistakes to avoid that could be a bigger deal than expected.

  • Canada’s Trans Mountain Project Seen Spelling Trouble for OPEC Member Iraq

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s newest oil pipeline may spell trouble for a Middle Eastern country almost 7,000 miles away: Iraq.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIThe Trans Mountain pipeline’s expansion, wh

  • Bad News: Americans' Magic Number for Retirement Rises Rises to New High

    Americans believe they will need $1.27 million to retire comfortably, according to the latest set of findings from Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Planning & Progress Study. That number continues to increase, up from $1.25 million reported last year. High-net-worth individuals – those with more … Continue reading → The post Americans' Magic Number for Retirement Rises to $1.27 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nike’s boss says remote work was hurting innovation, so the company realigned and is ‘ruthlessly’ focused on building a disruptive pipeline

    "And in hindsight, it turns out, it’s really hard to do bold, disruptive innovation, to develop a boldly disruptive shoe on Zoom."