Bidding War Prompts Taiyo to Consider Higher Offer for Roland DG

(Bloomberg) -- Taiyo Pacific Partners LP is considering raising its ¥61.9 billion ($400 million) tender offer for Japanese printer maker Roland DG Corp. to fight off an unsolicited bid from Brother Industries Ltd.

Taiyo Pacific, Roland DG’s biggest shareholder with a 19.4% stake, is weighing that option against two others — accepting Nagoya-based Brother’s takeover bid at ¥5,200 a share or abandoning the buyout when the tender offer expires later this month, Taiyo Pacific Co-Chief Executive Officer Brian Heywood said.

“We will study which of the three is most strategically correct for Roland DG,” Heywood said in an interview Thursday.

Still, a management buyout would help unlock further value in Hamamatsu-based Roland DG, Heywood said, adding that Taiyo Pacific would consider an exit in three to five years via a relisting or a sale to another business.

The buyout that Heywood, who is a director on the printer maker’s board, and Roland DG President Kohei Tanabe have been pushing has been extended twice with the price unchanged at ¥5,035 a share.

Roland DG’s shares have climbed about 50% this year to ¥5,450.

