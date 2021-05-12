U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

Biden administration approves first large offshore wind power farm in the US

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The Biden administration is quickly acting on its promise of boosting offshore wind power in the US. The cabinet has approved the Vineyard Wind project, the first "large-scale" offshore wind farm in the US. The 84-turbine array will sit 12 nautical miles off Martha's Vineyard and generate 800 megawatts, or enough power for 400,000 homes and office buildings.

The administration claimed the project would create 3,600 jobs. It should help fulfill a goal of producing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, although the government didn't say when it expected Vineyard Wind to come online. Massachusetts already greenlit the project.

The Interior Department is also in the midst of environmental reviews for two additional offshore wind farms.

This isn't the largest wind farm. While it's bigger than some large-scale projects, such as the 714MW East Anglia One, Hornsea Project One handily eclipses it with a 1.2GW capacity. It's still a significant step forward for American wind power, though, and helps diversify renewable energy in a country where solar farms and land-based wind turbines are relatively commonplace.

    The first large-scale offshore wind project in the United States has gotten the green light from government officials. The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced yesterday that the Vineyard Wind 1 project set to be constructed off the coast of Massachusetts will create 3,600 jobs and provide enough power for 400,000 homes and businesses. Approval was for up to 84 turbines about 12 nautical miles offshore from Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

    Tel Aviv — The Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel on Tuesday night, a new step in the current conflict that is likely to be followed by increased Israeli air strikes in Gaza.Why it matters: The current crisis began in Jerusalem but has evolved into a military conflict across Israel and Gaza that remains on a path of escalation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZoom in: Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv at 8:45pm local time (1:45pm ET), and sounded again five more times over the next half hour.Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system but several hit populated areas. At least one Israeli civilian was killed and several dozen injured. The barrage of rockets forced the closure of Israel's international airport for landings and departures for two hours.The state of play: At least 28 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours, including 10 children, according to health officials in Gaza.The Israeli air force continued its air strikes in Gaza throughout the day, including on several high-rise buildings it claimed hosted Hamas facilities. One thirteen-story tower was destroyed after residents were warned to evacuate, and several senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad commanders were killed.Meanwhile two Israeli women were killed by rocket attacks on southern Israel earlier in the day from Hamas and Islamic Jihad. At least 95 Israelis have been treated for injuries.Hamas claimed to have fired 137 rockets during that earlier flurry in an attempt to overwhelm the Iron Dome system.The exchange of fire began on Monday after Hamas threatened military action if Israeli police didn't leave the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, a holy site for both Muslims and Jews where Israeli security forces had carried out a raid earlier on Monday.After Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem, Israel undertook a series of airstrikes and warned of a military campaign that could last several days.The Israeli military said it had struck 130 "terror targets" in Gaza overnight, including two attack tunnels being dug under the border with Israel.What they're saying: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the latest barrage from Gaza that Israel would continue its attacks on Gaza with "full force," while Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the military campaign was just beginning and would be designed to restore calm for the long term.A spokesman for Hamas' military wing said that if the Israeli strikes continue, Hamas will undertake a missile assault that exceeds what was seen on Monday afternoon in Southern Israel.Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinians had already won the confrontation: "Gaza stood up for the victory of Jerusalem, he said. He added that Egypt, Qatar and the UN had been in touch with Hamas about restoring calm, and said he'd replied that Israel bore responsibility for the escalation.The White House urged de-escalation while condemning the Hamas attacks and stating Israel's right to defend itself, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.Secretary of State Blinken also condemned the rocket attacks from Gaza in a call on Tuesday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, the State Department said.Meanwhile President Biden sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas which also touched on the need to de-escalate the current crisis with Israel, per a White House national security council spokesman.National security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday and expressed Biden's "unwavering support for Israel's security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians," per the White House.UN envoy for Middle East peace Tor Wennesland tweeted: "Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of deescalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    The Biden administration today gave final approval to Vineyard Wind, a project off the Massachusetts coast slated to be the country's first large-scale offshore wind farm.Why it matters: While the green light for the long-proposed project was expected, it marks a key step in White House plans to help spur development of a suite of coastal projects off New York, New Jersey and other states.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind, once built, will provide enough power for 400,000 homes and businesses and create 3,600 jobs, according to the announcement from the Departments of Interior and Commerce.The project, which will span dozens of turbines, is a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables, which is an arm of Spanish power giant Iberdrola.The big picture: The White House is keen to advance multiple projects that are already in the pipeline and expand areas offered for development.In late March administration officials set a target of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind generating capacity operating in U.S. waters by 2030.That would go well beyond plans already on the drawing boards among Equinor, Shell and BP, Portugal's EDP and others are involved in various partnerships for U.S. projects.What they're saying: “Today’s offshore wind project announcement demonstrates that we can fight the climate crisis, while creating high-paying jobs and strengthening our competitiveness at home and abroad,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

