Biden administration awards $5 billion for semiconductor R&D from the CHIPS Act

Jan 31, 2024; New Albany, Ohio, USA; Construction cranes pierce the landscape at the Intel site at in New Albany.

The Biden administration made its largest award to date from the CHIPS Act on Friday, committing $5 billion for semiconductor-related research and development of the tiny devices that power everything from cells phones to cars to military equipment.

The backbone of the $52.7 billion law passed in 2022 is the $39 billion that will go to companies as part of of the effort to spur new investments in the U.S. including Intel's $20 billion investment in Licking County where it is building two factories.

The Commerce Department says it is expects to announce awards for companies in the weeks ahead. Intel says it has applied for money under the program for its Licking County project and other expansion projects in the U.S.

Companies have announced $234 billion in semiconductor investments the past few years, according to the White House. In addition to grants, the CHIPS Act provide tax credits to companies that make investments.

Beyond the aid for companies, the bill includes $11 billion for research and development.

The centerpiece of the $11 billion is the $5 billion awarded Friday that creates the National Semiconductor Technology Center. The center is meant to bring together government, industry, labor, customers, suppliers, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, and investors to accelerate the pace of innovation and keep the U.S. ahead of global competitors while creating good jobs.

The Commerce Department said a site for the center has not been chosen and that more details about the center will be released in the months ahead.

The U.S. used to be the global leader in chip production, but today the country produces fewer than 10% of the global supply and none of the most advanced chips.

“CHIPS research and development programs are at the core of our greatest innovations and help to find the solutions for the semiconductor industry’s most pressing challenges. With strategic investments in R&D complementing targeted industry incentives, CHIPS for America will not only bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. – it will keep it here for good," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

Last year, the Biden administration picked Columbus as one of five cities selected as a workforce hub reflecting the region's selection for the Intel factories, the Honda-LG Energy electric vehicle battery plant in Jeffersonville and other investments that the administration has pushed to make sure they include good-paying jobs.

The Investing in America Workforce Hub is meant to bring education, government, unions and the private sector together to build targeted approaches to train workers for the jobs these investments are creating.

