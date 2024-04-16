The Biden administration recruits 15 states to help enforce airline consumer laws

DAVID KOENIG
2 min read
2

The Biden administration is enlisting the help of officials in 15 states to enforce consumer-protection laws covering airline travelers, a power that by law is limited to the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that the states, which include California, New York and Illinois, will help ensure that government enforcement activities keep up with a current boom in air travel.

Under an agreement announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, state attorney general offices will be able to investigate complaints about airline service. If they believe an airline violated the law or is refusing to cooperate with investigators, the states could refer cases to the Transportation Department for enforcement.

In return, the Transportation Department, or DOT, will give the states access to its consumer-complaint system and train state employees about federal consumer laws covering airlines.

“This is a partnership that will greatly improve DOT's capacity to hold airlines accountable and to protect passengers,” Buttigieg told reporters.

Buttigieg pointed to travelers whose flights are canceled and then must wait days for another flight or pay more to fly home on another airline. “Things like that are a violation of passenger rights, and we are seeing far too many cases of that,” he said.

Other states whose officials signed the “memorandum of understanding” with the Transportation Department are: Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

The District of Columbia and two U.S. territories also signed the agreement.

Buttigieg repeatedly cast the agreement as bipartisan, but only two of the state officials who signed on are Republicans. Buttigieg indicated his department is hoping to recruit more states.

Under U.S. law, the federal government alone regulates consumer-protection laws covering airlines. The carriers are not legally required to respond to state investigations.

Consumer advocates have pushed to expand enforcement power to the states. However, both the full House and a key Senate committee declined to include that proposal in pending legislation that covers the Federal Aviation Administration, part of the Transportation Department.

“During the pandemic, we actually got more complaints about airline traffic than any other topic, and it was frustrating” because the state had no authority to investigate the complaints, Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser said.

Weiser argued that Congress should give states power to enforce airline consumer-protection laws, “but I have to say, we didn't wait for Congress to act.”

___

plus the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration partners with states to protect airline customers

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday announced a partnership with state attorneys general to fast-track investigations into complaints against airlines and ticket agents as part of the Biden administration's efforts to enhance consumer protections. Currently, the authority to enforce passenger protections lies solely with the federal government. Under the partnership, Buttigieg said the states will investigate complaints against airlines and refer them to the U.S. Department of Transportation for priority review and enforcement action.

  • Supreme Court won't hear election denier Mike Lindell's challenge over FBI seizure of cellphone

    The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition by MyPillow founder and election denier Mike Lindell to consider his challenge to the legality of the FBI's seizure of his cellphone at a restaurant drive-through. The high court, without comment Monday, declined to reconsider three lower court rulings that went against Lindell, a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election from President Donald Trump. FBI agents seized the cellphone from him at a Hardee's fast-food restaurant in the southern Minnesota city of Mankato in 2022 as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology in Mesa County, Colorado.

  • State Street Stands by Contrarian Bet Fed Will Cut Rates in June

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street Global Advisors is standing by a contrarian call for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rate as soon as June despite a string of hot economic data that has spurred most traders to push back bets to later in the year.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to

  • Medical Properties Deal Lifts Near-Term Bonds; Stock Dips After Monday Rise

    Ailing hospital landlord Medical Properties Trust’s bonds and stock got a shot in the arm yesterday after the company announced an $886 million asset sale that would be used to pay down debt and fund operations. The company’s $500 million bond due in 2026 jumped 2% yesterday to 92 cents on the dollar and is up about 10% this year, according to data from MarketAxess. Medical Properties sold 75% stakes in five Utah hospitals in the transaction and took on $190 million in new secured debt.

  • Tesla’s Value Declines Below $500 Billion as Risks Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares extended their decline for 2024, pushing the electric-vehicle maker’s market valuation below $500 billion, as a round of job cuts this week further soured sentiment around the company. Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITreasury Yields Hit 2024 Highs as Powell in Focus: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Balloo

  • Analysis-China's cycle of dollar hoarding and weakening yuan gets vicious

    Chinese businesses are hoarding dollars because they expect their own currency to weaken, and that in turn is exacerbating a slide in the yuan that has been driven by wobbly stock markets and feeble growth in the world's second largest economy. This feedback loop has been playing out for months in mainland currency markets, spurred on by the dollar's rising yield. Foreign exchange deposits have climbed $53.7 billion since September to $832.6 billion, People's Bank of China (PBOC) data shows.

  • Repeat offenders made up 40% of US corporate defaults in 2023, Moody's says

    Around 40% of U.S. companies that defaulted on their debt obligations in 2023 had previously done so, according to a new report from credit ratings agency Moody's. These and other companies with a high level of debt struggled through an elevated interest rate and inflationary environment, said the report, which was released on Tuesday. Companies acquired by private equity firms through leveraged buyouts made up a majority of this number, the report added.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.

  • Big banks led by Citi continue layoffs amid pressure to cut costs

    U.S. banking giants continued to shed employees in the first quarter, with Citigroup seeing the biggest drop. Headcount at Citi declined by 2,000 employees after the third-largest U.S. lender completed a sweeping reorganization aimed at improving profits and reducing management layers. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial together cut more than 2,000 jobs in the three months ended March 31 compared with the previous quarter.

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.