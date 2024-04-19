Biden administration restricts oil and gas leasing in 13 million acres of Alaska's petroleum reserve

BECKY BOHRER and MATTHEW DALY
4 min read
2

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it will restrict new oil and gas leasing on 13 million acres (5.3 million hectares) of a federal petroleum reserve in Alaska to help protect wildlife such as caribou and polar bears as the Arctic continues to warm.

The decision — part of an ongoing, yearslong fight over whether and how to develop the vast oil resources in the state — finalizes protections first proposed last year as the Biden administration prepared to approve the controversial Willow oil project.

The approval of Willow drew fury from environmentalists, who said the large oil project violated Biden's pledge to combat climate change. Friday's decision also cements an earlier plan that called for closing nearly half the reserve to oil and gas leasing.

A group of Republican lawmakers, led by Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, jumped out ahead of Friday's announcement about drilling limitations in the National Petroleum-Reserve Alaska even before it was publicly announced. Sullivan called it an “illegal” attack on the state’s economic lifeblood, and predicted lawsuits.

“It’s more than a one-two punch to Alaska, because when you take off access to our resources, when you say you cannot drill, you cannot produce, you cannot explore, you cannot move it — this is the energy insecurity that we’re talking about,” Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said.

The decision by the Interior Department doesn’t change the terms of existing leases in the reserve or affect currently authorized operations, including Willow.

In an olive branch to environmentalists, the Biden administration also Friday recommended the rejection of a state corporation's application related to a proposed 210-mile (338-kilometer) road in the northwest part of the state to allow mining of critical mineral deposits, including including copper, cobalt, zinc, silver and gold. There are no mining proposals or current mines in the area, however, and the proposed funding model for the Ambler Road project is speculative, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Sullivan accused the administration of undermining U.S. national security interests with both decisions. Alaska political leaders have long accused the Biden administration of harming the state with decisions limiting the development of oil and gas, minerals and timber.

President “Joe Biden is fine with our adversaries producing energy and dominating the world’s critical minerals while shutting down our own in America, as long as the far-left radicals he feels are key to his reelection are satisfied,'' Sullivan said Thursday at a Capitol news conference with 10 other GOP senators. “What a dangerous world this president has created.”

Biden defended his decision regarding the petroleum reserve.

Alaska’s “majestic and rugged lands and waters are among the most remarkable and healthy landscapes in the world,” are critical to Alaska Native communities and “demand our protection,” he said in a statement.

Nagruk Harcharek, president of Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat, a group whose members include leaders from across much of Alaska's North Slope region, has been critical of the administration's approach. The group's board of directors previously passed a resolution opposing the administration's plans for the reserve.

The petroleum reserve — about 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — is home to caribou and polar bears and provides habitat for millions of migrating birds. It was set aside around a century ago as an emergency oil source for the U.S. Navy, but since the 1970s has been overseen by the U.S. Interior Department. There has been ongoing, longstanding debate over where development should occur.

Most existing leases in the petroleum reserve are clustered in an area that’s considered to have high development potential, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which falls under the Interior Department. The development potential in other parts of the reserve is lower, the agency said.

The rules announced Friday would place restrictions on future leasing and industrial development in areas designated as special for their wildlife, subsistence or other values and call for the agency to evaluate regularly whether to designate new special areas or bolster protections in those areas. The agency cited as a rationale the rapidly changing conditions in the Arctic due to climate change, including melting permafrost and changes in plant life and wildlife corridors.

Environmentalists were pleased.

“This huge, wild place will be able to remain wild,” Ellen Montgomery of Environment America Research & Policy Center said.

Jeremy Lieb, an attorney with Earthjustice, said the administration had taken an important step to protect the climate with the latest decision. Earthjustice is involved in litigation currently before a federal appeals court that seeks to overturn Willow’s approval.

A decision in that case is pending.

___

Daly reported from Washington.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • BofA Strategists Say Rates Jitters Are Fueling Stock Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pulling money out of equities as a strong US economy and sticky inflation fuel concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downpla

  • Israel Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Iran following last week’s missile and drone barrage from Tehran, according to two US officials, though media from both countries appeared to downplay the severity of the incident.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downp

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • Oil steadies after surge following reported Israeli attack on Iran

    (Reuters) -Oil steadied on Friday after prices spiked earlier on reports that Israel had attacked Iran, as market fears of a major escalation to hostilities in the Mideast appeared to ease and a build-up of global oil stocks weighed. The most active U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract climbed 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.96 per barrel. Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources told Reuters, the latest tit-for-tat exchange between the two countries that threatens to drag the region deeper into conflict.

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' touches over 5-month high amid rate cut, Mideast worries

    The CBOE Volatility index, an options-based measure of investor expectations for near-term stock market gyrations, hit 21.33 points, crossing the psychological mark of 20 points for the first time since Oct. 30, 2023. Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources said, in the latest tit-for-tat exchange between the two arch foes that has threatened to drag the region deeper into conflict and sent investors scrambling for safe-haven assets.

  • Can Plug Power Stock Double in 5 Years? Here's What It Would Take.

    Plug Power stock once rose 3,600% in value. Can shares double again over the next 5 years?

  • Exclusive-Mexico, facing US pressure, will halt incentives to Chinese EV makers

    Mexico's federal government, under pressure from the U.S., is keeping Chinese automakers at arm's length by refusing to offer such incentives as low-cost public land or tax cuts for investment in EV production, three Mexican officials familiar with the matter said. The last meeting between top Mexican officials and a Chinese automaker was in January, the sources said, with executives of BYD Co - one of the world's largest electric vehicle makers by sales. At the meeting, Mexican officials made clear they would not give incentives like those awarded to automakers in the past and that officials would be putting on pause any future meetings with Chinese automakers, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

  • Google CEO Pichai Calls for Reset After Activist Firings

    The tech giant fired over two dozen employees following sit-in protests at its offices in New York and California over its cloud-computing deal with Israel.

  • Power Nickel expands near surface copper, platinum, and palladium 5 km away from Main Nisk Deposit

    Power Nickel Inc CEO Terry Lynch joined Proactive to share the exciting news of the initial assay results for hole PN-24-044, a pivotal component of the company's ongoing drill program at the Lion ...