U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,182.32
    +47.34 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,040.36
    +224.46 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,034.45
    +216.04 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.20
    +39.58 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.98
    +0.55 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0071 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    +0.0110 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9500
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,722.55
    -5,243.31 (-9.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.59
    +16.69 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden administration's $50 billion to help end chip shortage 'is a great first step': Intel CEO

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger certainly welcomes the Biden administration's $50 billion pledge as part of its infrastructure package to help boost U.S. semiconductor production and put an end to the supply shortage roiling industries from autos to appliances

But it should be thought of as more of a downpayment in fixing the issue, suggests Gelsinger. 

"We would say it helps... it's not enough for the vision I am suggesting," Gelsinger said on Yahoo Finance Live. "Think about it this way, two and a half decades ago the U.S. industry was 37% of worldwide [chip} capacity. Today that number went from 37% to 12%, and industry analysts say it could go lower than that. It's something that is so important to every aspect of humanity, everything is becoming more digital. and all that manufacturing for that is being done elsewhere. We have seen the supply disruptions through COVID. We need to stop the decline and start the rise."

Unprecedented demand for tech gear during the pandemic has led to a rolling chip shortage thus far in 2021. The shortage has caused the likes of Ford to scale back production of popular pickups, while cigarette maker Philip Morris warns about potential out of stocks of e-cigarette devices (which of course, also use a microchip).

For its part, Intel announced in late March a plan to invest $20 billion to build two new factories to increase production in the U.S. Intel will also look to produce chips for other tech companies. Meanwhile, Intel rival Taiwan Semiconductor recently said it would invest $100 billion over three years to boost capacity. 

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN - 2019/02/27: The logo of the chip maker Intel is seen during the MWC2019. The MWC2019 Mobile World Congress opens its doors to showcase the latest news of the manufacturers of smart phones. The presence of devices prepared to manage 5G communications has been the hallmark of this edition. (Photo by Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN - 2019/02/27: The logo of the chip maker Intel is seen during the MWC2019. The MWC2019 Mobile World Congress opens its doors to showcase the latest news of the manufacturers of smart phones. The presence of devices prepared to manage 5G communications has been the hallmark of this edition. (Photo by Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We think the $50 billion [from the administration] is a great first step, and we fully support the Jobs Act," said Gelsinger. "We are seeing good bipartisan support for the $50 billion in manufacturing. But we believe the need to be bigger than that. And I have suggested our moonshot objective of being back to 30% plus [U.S. chip production]. We believe that's going to require more than $50 billion. But given the administration and the bipartisan support, this is a great place to start. We are fully behind it and anxious to get the wheels moving."

'Building back momentum'

Intel shares fell 6% in Friday trading as investors digested the company's first quarter earnings and modeled out higher investment spending to build out capacity. Analysts also voiced concern on data sales falling 20% and profit margins falling sharply from a year ago. Gelsinger said the lucrative data center business bottomed in the first quarter. 

Here's how Intel performed compared to Wall Street estimates for the first quarter:

  • Adjusted Net Sales: $18.57 billion vs. $17.90 billion, unchanged year over year

  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.15, down 1% year over year

Gelsinger said he understands the market's concerns, but promises better days are ahead. 

"I think every quarter in the year we are going to be building back that momentum," Gelsinger said. "Overall, it's going to take a little bit. There were bad decisions made in the past, issues we have to work through in our execution. But I will tell you, the energy is back. The passion is back. The excitement is back in our teams. And we believe every quarter this year you are going to see more and more momentum as we get our process and product teams executing." 

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Nike reacts to Simone Biles' departure as pressure mounts on brand

    UBS (UBS) lowered its price target for Nike (NKE) from $183 to $175. This follows a Chinese-led boycott of the brand for past statements criticizing China for alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs in the northern province of Xinjiang.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, shaking off capital gains tax increase concerns

    Stock futures pointed to a higher open Friday morning, steadying after selling off sharply on Thursday following a report that President Joe Biden was eyeing a proposal to increase the capital gains tax rate on wealthy individuals.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Rose Today

    Shares of on-site power generation company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) hit a five-month low recently, but are continuing to bounce off that level today. As of 12:10 p.m. EDT, Bloom shares were up 5.4% above Thursday's closing price. Today the company announced new leadership appointments for its international growth plans.

  • 130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast

    More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared dead in a shipwreck off Libya, independent rescue groups said, in the latest loss of life as attempts to cross the Mediterranean increase during the warmer months. Humanitarian organizations have accused the Libyan coast guard and European authorities of failing to meet their responsibilities to save lives. A Libyan coast guard official told The Associated Press that they searched for the boat but could not find it with their limited resources.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Stocks Rebound; Apple Stock Rises As Intel Dives; Bitcoin Play Sinks

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks rebounded from Thursday's punishing session. Apple stock was among the leading blue chips, while Intel stock was battered lower.

  • Why Car Stocks Aren’t Getting Crushed by the Chip Shortage

    As first quarter results roll in, comments from car and semiconductor companies aren't matching up.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped by Early Concerns Over Next Week’s Fed Meeting

    Gold speculators are raising concerns that the Fed might signal its intention to reduce its emergency stimulus measures in the coming months.

  • Beijing-based ByteDance says it has no immediate listing plans

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing-based ByteDance said on Friday it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO). ByteDance last month hired former Xiaomi executive Shou Zi Chew for a newly-created role as chief finance officer, suggesting the tech company was moving a step closer to a much-anticipated IPO. Reuters has reported ByteDance has been exploring possibilities to list Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in New York or Hong Kong, or obtain a public listing for some of its Chinese businesses including Douyin and news aggregator Toutiao.

  • Intel Falls Most in Three Months on Data Center Sales Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest chipmaker, fell the most in three months after reporting a drop in data center revenue and a steep decline in gross profit margin, a sign it’s losing market share to rivals and customers who are designing their own components.The PC business performed better on continued demand for laptops that run Intel processors. But the company’s Data Center Group generated first-quarter sales that fell 20% from a year earlier and missed Wall Street estimates. The unit is Intel’s most profitable businesses, so the lower revenue dented overall margins.New Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger inherited a company that’s struggling with production technology that was once the foundation of its industry dominance. Delays have allowed other chip companies to catch up and tempted customers to design their own components. Intel argued the server business is going through a temporary slump caused by too much inventory. The first quarter was the bottom and growth has returned, executives said.That didn’t diffuse questions from analysts on a conference call focused on whether Intel is losing market share and when profitability will start to expand. Gelsinger said Intel is now in “investment mode” during a critical period for its return to leadership, and promised he’ll deliver products that are again the best in the industry.“The days of Intel having a stranglehold on this business have gone,” said Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward D Jones & Co. “The competitive landscape has shifted and it’s shifted quickly. That is going to weigh on this business.”Intel said its gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 55.2%, down more than five percentage points from the same period in 2020. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins above 60%.The shares fell as much as 7.5% to $57.90 as trading opened Friday in New York. It was the biggest drop since Jan. 22. Investors had been optimistic about Gelsinger’s recovery plan, pushing the stock up 26% this year through Thursday, after it declined 17% in 2020 and lagged far behind its rivals.The Santa Clara, California-based company raised its full-year sales forecast slightly to $72.5 billion. While that’s down from last year’s record $77.87 billion, the company still gets multiple billions of dollars more in sales than faster-growing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. Those companies though, have passed Intel in manufacturing technology and are spending heavily to maintain the gap with budgets the U.S. company will struggle to match, according to Purk of Edward D Jones.Amazon.com Inc. and other big cloud providers are designing more chips in-house for their data centers. These businesses have been major Intel customers for years, so the trend is a concern for the company and investors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also rolled out more competitive data center processors recently.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelIntel said sales of chips to cloud service providers fell 29% from the same period a year earlier. That huge drop, according to Intel, was caused by “digestion” -- customers pausing orders while they work through unused stockpiles of chips.While this has happened before and rebounds have followed, investors are increasingly concerned that delays in new Intel products have led this crucial group of customers to shop elsewhere and they won’t come back.Gelsinger’s revival plan is getting a boost from the PC market, though. The Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of people to work and study from home, driving a surge in purchases of laptops and other computer gear.Intel’s PC chip division had first-quarter revenue of $10.6 billion, up 8% from a year earlier. Analysts projected $10 billion.Gelsinger said there’s no sign of a slowdown in PC demand. The company’s 2021 forecast is constrained by supply shortages, while profitability is being squeezed as costs increase and the company competes aggressively to win market share, he added.“We are here to win and we’re going to be very competitive in our approach to gain market share,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Panasonic to Buy U.S. AI Firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. has agreed to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion in one of the biggest acquisitions for the Japanese firm.Panasonic, which already has a 20% stake in Blue Yonder, will buy the rest of the AI firm’s shares from New Mountain Capital and funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc. for $5.6 billion, according to a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Including repayment of outstanding debt, Panasonic’s total investment will amount to $7.1 billion.The announcement came less than a year after Panasonic acquired the minority stake in Blue Yonder for $800 million, giving the AI firm an enterprise value of $5.5 billion. Panasonic’s latest buyout offer will value the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company at $8.5 billion.The Japanese firm will fund the transaction with cash as well as a bridge loan. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.Shares in Panasonic on Friday plunged and touched their lowest level since Jan. 18 in Tokyo after the Bloomberg News report. The stock fell 3.5% at the close.”It’s a good direction for Panasonic, to target the U.S. market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi. But the valuation “is not cheap and we will have to wait to see how they fare after the merger to evaluate it.”Blue Yonder, founded in 1985 and formerly known as JDA Software Inc., makes supply-chain management software and uses artificial intelligence to predict product demand. Its revenue was more than $1 billion last year, according to the statement. It counts Best Buy Co., Coca-Cola Co. and Walmart Inc. among its over 3,000 customers globally.Panasonic’s buyout offer will see Blue Yonder scrapping its listing plans. The AI firm this month confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering.(Updates with analyst’s comment in the sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Baseball Card SPAC Shows Why Distressed Investing Is So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- Jason Mudrick’s goal was clear.The prospectus for his blank-check company, which he listed on Nasdaq in December, mentioned “distressed” 40 times. Everybody in the industry knows Mudrick Capital Management LP invests in troubled businesses. And a pandemic was raging, so you’d think the list of stumbling firms to choose from would’ve been long for any turnaround specialist.Instead, Mudrick ended up in baseball cards, which Covid-19 had turned into a booming hobby, by merging his special purpose acquisition company with Topps Co., the iconic cardmaker co-owned by Michael Eisner since 2007.“Topps is absolutely not distressed at all,” Mudrick said in an interview. “What we sought to do with our SPAC was find a transaction that maximizes shareholder value.”It’s the perfect encapsulation of the current state of distressed investing -- or lack thereof.Money managers have tons of cash they’d like to use to buy troubled companies or invest in defaulted properties and distressed bonds, but there’s surprisingly little trouble in sight.The shift over the past year is enormous. As pandemic panic gripped markets, the number of corporate bonds trading at prices suggesting distress skyrocketed. A disaster in commercial real estate seemed inevitable. There was a wave of high-profile bankruptcies, including J.C. Penney Co. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.About $1 trillion of bonds and loans in the Americas got to distressed levels. But the Federal Reserve’s swift intervention to save the coronavirus-ravaged economy and keep interest rates low helped drive that below $100 billion.So more than a year into the Covid-19 era, everything looks upside down to money managers seeking beaten-down investments. Commercial real estate, for instance, has held up despite empty downtowns in major cities, and investors are responding by pouring money into office-tower debt. The number of distressed bonds has dwindled.Some distressed investors have become so discouraged that they’ve given up and returned money to clients.That’s not to say distressed specialists who’ve listed SPACs are giving up. Many of them started trading in recent months, when distressed investors already faced an uphill climb. They’re focused on companies that went through bankruptcy last year.“We’re betting on a rebounding economy after a tough 2020,” Mo Meghji, chief executive officer of a SPAC called M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp., said in an interview. “The public markets are going to be strong, and companies that have had to become more efficient, change their business models or contend with the pandemic are going to be well-positioned to capitalize on growth.”SPACs overall, not just those focused on distressed investments, face challenges. They had a gigantic 2020 as their backers raised a record-smashing $83 billion from investors. Issuance of the entities -- publicly traded corporate shells that are armed with some cash and a mandate to buy a company -- was enormous at the start of 2021, but has slowed over the past month amid investor indigestion and increased U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny.Distressed SPACs are fighting to stand out among the 500 or so SPACs that now trade on U.S. exchanges. The distressed ones need to show they have growth prospects like a technology or health-care firm, said Mitchell Nussbaum, co-chair of Loeb & Loeb LLP’s capital markets and corporate practice. Given signs that investor demand for SPACs is being outpaced by supply, that’s tough.“It’s mayhem,” he said. “I do expect that you’ll see it tamper down.”For distressed specialists, part of the appeal is that SPACs significantly lengthen their roster of potential investors since they trade on exchanges just like Apple Inc. or any other stock, meaning virtually anyone can buy them.“That may be a way for retail investors to play in a space that they otherwise couldn’t play in,” said Madlyn Gleich Primoff, a restructuring partner at Freshfields.Meghji’s SPAC, which raised $400 million in March, has already looked at 25 prospective investments, focused on consumer products and renewable energy. His first SPAC merged with IEA Services LLC, a renewable energy infrastructure firm, three years ago. In a world of celebrity-backed SPACs trying to make bold bets that might not pan out, Meghji says his SPAC’s focus on real companies positioned for growth should help.“Assuming we are at the tail end of the pandemic and the U.S. is going to get vaccinated and herd immunity is going to be in place, we see a huge rebound in the consumer-focused economy,” he said.Mudrick certainly found growth. Topps increased revenue by 23% in 2020. And the 83-year-old company is trying to learn a new trick by expanding into the hot market for NFTs with digital cards.He hasn’t given up on distressed investing.“There’s a lot of post-restructuring companies and companies that are going through a process hoping to emerge shortly,” Mudrick said.His latest SPAC may not have found distress. And his first -- which merged last year with a gold and silver producer and renamed itself Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. -- has seen its shares tumble. But Mudrick appears ready to try again. He declined to comment, but his firm has mulled listing a third distressed SPAC, according to people with knowledge of the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid firm 'sorry' for negative test results error

    The mistake is the latest in a series of problems travellers have had with private Covid testing firms.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop on Biden’s Proposed Tax Hike Just Temporary, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk.