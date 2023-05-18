Biden Administration's $830 Million Boost For Energy Efficiency In Low-Income Housing Advances Sustainability And Affordability

The Biden administration recently unveiled plans to invest $830 million in improving energy efficiency in low-income housing. It aims to alleviate energy burdens on vulnerable communities while combating climate change.

Don’t Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families

The program, named Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP) marks a crucial milestone in the administration’s commitment to promoting equitable and sustainable solutions.

An Ambitious And Bold Plan

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) plan will enhance the living conditions of low-income households by reducing energy costs, improving comfort and mitigating the environmental impact of housing. The administration seeks to relieve families struggling with high energy bills while simultaneously advancing its clean energy objectives.

To ensure effective implementation and optimal use of the funds, the administration plans to collaborate closely with state and local agencies, community organizations and private sector entities. By fostering partnerships, sharing best practices and promoting knowledge exchange, the initiative seeks to maximize investments and spur innovation that will drive change within the energy sector. The administration expects higher demand for energy efficiency projects to create jobs and spur economic growth in the construction, engineering and renewable energy sectors. The $830 million investment should contribute to both immediate energy concerns and long-term economic development.

The Biden Adminstration has been investing trillions into green energy initiatives. The trillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act allocated roughly 370 billion to clean energy initiatives. This has resulted in a substantial boost to a number of companies and a number of new startups being founded in the space. First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has rallied 214% in the past 12 months. In the startups space, retail investors have been investing substantial sums into startups like Qnetic for their innovative batteries and green technology.

Story continues

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Climate Change More Disruptive To Low-Income Communities

States, tribal authorities and local governments can use the investment. It empowers them to implement energy-efficient upgrades such as improving appliances, adding or replacing insulation, installing solar panels and weatherization. The upgrades will reduce energy consumption and create healthier and more sustainable living environments. Less expensive utility bills give low-income families more funds to allocate toward education, improved nutritious food options and healthcare, putting less strain on their monthly budgets while also reducing their per-person greenhouse gas emissions.

The administration recognizes low-income communities are disproportionately affected by environmental challenges. It seeks to remedy the longstanding disparities in energy accessibility and affordability, improve the quality of life for affected community members and create a more inclusive and sustainable way forward.

Startups Recognize The Climate Opportunity

The Biden administration's moves toward reducing the impacts of climate change present opportunities for a range of startups. Startups like Airthium are addressing climate change through a new industrial engine. It addresses the heat and energy requirements of modern manufacturing, for example, with solar panels, batteries and wind turbines. These essential infrastructure components require massive amounts of heat. Creating this heat requires massive amounts of electricity typically produced through carbon-emitting sources.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Biden Administration's $830 Million Boost For Energy Efficiency In Low-Income Housing Advances Sustainability And Affordability originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.