U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,419.05
    +25.34 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Biden administration's 'Internet for All' plan gets a corporate boost

12
Julie Hyman
·Anchor
·3 min read

The Biden administration is getting some corporate help in its $65 billion effort to increase Internet access nationwide: CommScope (COMM) and Corning (GLW) are expanding fiber-optic cable manufacturing capacity in North Carolina to aid the buildout of rural networks.

CommScope plans to invest $47 million to beef up its facility in Hickory, NC, including hiring 250 people over the next five years. Corning opened a new plant at its existing campus there, part of a $500 million investment in capacity since 2020.

For Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, whose department is spearheading the agreements, the new commitments boost efforts for the administration’s “Internet for all” initiative by providing cable meant for rural areas. The new plants also aim to create jobs and foster American manufacturing.

“If we are going to connect every American, including the tens of millions of Americans who now don't have the Internet, we're gonna have to lay fiber all across this country," Secretary Raimondo told Yahoo Finance in an interview (video above). "And that's an opportunity to make that fiber optic cable right here in America."

Microsoft looked at broadband internet in the US. (Microsoft)
Microsoft looked at broadband internet in the US. (Microsoft)

Most of the funding for the “Internet for all” initiative will be allocated through a Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which award grants to states, who in turn will assign contracts and grants for laying of cable and providing of service.

A 2021 report from the Pew Research Center found that 72% of rural Americans had a home broadband connection, compared with 77% in urban areas and 79% of suburban residents. Part of the discrepancy has to do with connectivity; the laying of cable should help. And part of the issue is affordability, which the administration is also trying to alleviate.

Speaking from a public library following a meeting with local residents — many of whom used the facility for connectivity — Secretary Raimondo said: “The librarian who is here just told unbelievable stories about how people, if they want to collect their VA benefits, if they want to do their homework or do their job, [or] do a job interview, they have to come to the library."

Susanne Willis stands in front of the Lee County Courthhouse while using the public WIFI, in Beattyville, Ky., Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Susanne Willis stands in front of the Lee County Courthhouse while using the public WIFI, in Beattyville, Ky., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The issue isn’t limited to rural areas: During the pandemic, in particular, the ability of students to log on from home during remote schooling was thrown into sharp relief. According to a different study from Pew, 14% of those surveyed said their children had to use public WiFi because they had no reliable home Internet connection. The problem was most acute for lower-income families.

CommScope’s stated that its cable is a new, smaller and lighter cable that’s designed for rural applications since it’s lower in cost and easier to ship.

“We will produce more cost-effective and easier-to-deploy fiber-optic cable, add new jobs and simultaneously strengthen the supply chain in America. This is a trifecta we are thrilled to announce,” CEO Chuck Treadway said in a press release.

Julie Hyman is the co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live, weekdays 9am-11am ET. Follow her on Twitter @juleshyman, and read her other stories.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesPutin Signs New Russia Foreign Policy Against ‘Hostile’ WestProminent m

  • 3 things you may have missed as markets wrapped up a first-quarter rally

    The banking crisis was downgraded a bit this week. So here's what else you should have been watching in markets.

  • SVB’s Fall Stunned Even the One Stock Analyst Who Said to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Manan Gosalia saw risks gathering over Silicon Valley Bank as tech startups burned through cash.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesPutin Signs New Russia Foreign Policy Against ‘Hostile’ WestSo in early December, he issued a war

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesPut

  • Stricter EV tax credit rules kick in April 18: What it means for buyers

    The Treasury Department on Friday finally issued guidance on the battery production and minerals sourcing requirements for federal EV tax credits for consumers, though the rules may create more chaos than clarity.

  • Media giants slash costs, point to 'peak' losses in streaming

    The stock market wiped a whopping $500 billion-plus in market capitalization from the world's biggest media, cable, and entertainment giants in 2022.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting

  • The next market trend could be 'bigger' than SVB, expert says

    Even though the Federal Reserve might have started bending the inflation curve, Mick Mulvaney and Anton Schutz warn the central bank is ignoring "the real problem out there."

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Newest ‘Bubble’ Is in Money-Market Funds

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.

  • Company News for Mar 31, 2023

    Companies in The News Are: EVGO,RH,SMTC,CNXC

  • BOJ Tweaks Bond Buying Plan as Yields Drop on Banking Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan expanded the range of its planned bond purchases next quarter, allowing itself the possibility to dial back buying, as upward pressure on yields receded amid financial sector concerns.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisUS Air

  • This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Survive CFTC’s Binance Crackdown

    You might have expected the CFTC's laundry list of allegations against Binance to tank crypto prices. But that's not what happened.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plunges Back Down to Earth

    Shares of billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB) are plummeting after the satellite launch company said it was eliminating almost all of its workforce, and would cease operations for "the foreseeable future" because of financial difficulties.

  • 'The key is participation' when it comes to retirement savings: Advisor

    The best retirement savings strategy? Pick a good mutual fund and a top advisor.

  • Your Next Greece Getaway Could Be at a Hotel Owned by Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s search for steady revenue has led it to an unlikely place: the epicenter of a financial crisis that rocked Europe a decade ago. The Wall Street giant is investing about €150 million to €200 million (about $163 million to $218 million) in three seaside resorts in a northern region of Greece, according to people familiar with the matter. Goldman bought the hotels in October and has financing in place to renovate them.