U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,963.79
    +230.43 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of U.N. meeting, surgeon general says

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday.

Murthy did not specify what those steps would be.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Murthy defended Biden's efforts to expand vaccination in the United States.

"There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially in the global front," he said.

The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week. (Reporting by Brad Heath; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran to allow new memory cards in UN's nuclear site cameras

    Iran agreed Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, potentially averting a diplomatic showdown this week. The announcement by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran after a meeting he held with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Tehran still leaves the watchdog in the same position it has faced since February, however.

  • A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Look

    The singer-actress, with Ben Affleck by her side, arrived at the Venice Film Festival in a stunning white gown complete with Cartier diamonds.

  • IAEA, Iran Signal Some Progress on Access to Nuclear Program

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.N. nuclear watchdog signaled some progress in talks with Iranian officials in Tehran over access to its expanding program, yet prospects for reviving the crippled atomic deal are still unclear. Tehran said International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors would be able to replace the memory cards of surveillance cameras at atomic sites following a “constructive” meeting with the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi on Sunday. That stopped short of fully restoring the expanded

  • Biden Courts Businesses; Moscow Cases Jump: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s Department of Labor officials met with business lobbying groups and leaders on Friday in an effort to gather support for upcoming rules mandating vaccines or tests at places of work.Among the major measures the president announced this week to get more Americans vaccinated, one high-profile move was missing: requiring vaccines or negative tests to get on an airplane. China said it had developed vaccines for the beta and delta variants after two phases of tria

  • Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

    U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa was slow to get behind a $1 trillion infrastructure bill after the Senate passed it last month. It wasn't the price tag that tripped up the Democrat from a swing House district. In the weeks since, she won assurances from congressional leaders that a separate multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint would include money for the renewable fuels.

  • Italy Alleges the U.S. Could Be Sending Counterfeit Pasta to the U.K.

    As Britain deals with the impacts of Brexit, the country is apparently being flooded with inauthentic Italian products.

  • How you can help America deal with its COVID-related coin circulation problem

    So it’s not just items like Spray ‘n Wash, Propel Water and paper napkins you may have been missing in South Florida and elsewhere due to manufacturing backups caused by the novel coronavirus since the spring of 2020.

  • Scaramucci's SALT hedge fund confab returns in person in New York City

    A marquee Wall Street conference returns this week, but much like everyone's pandemic-era plans, the event hosted by hedge fund executive and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, will be a little different this year. The SALT event, one of the premier hedge fund industry conferences, kicks off Sunday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, rather than the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas where organizers hosted the event 10 times before.

  • Why 9/11 lives with all of us

    For those of us who recall 9/11, there is an entire range of experience. Luckily for me, my experience comes nowhere near those who lost someone close. I was in Manhattan that day, though, and I did feel some of the terror.

  • Fort Worth businesses, employers respond to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine executive order

    American Airlines is among the area businesses to respond to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for major employers.

  • Anti-vaxxers mock up leaflets imitating NHS documents and cartoon posters targeting children

    ‘Children are not at risk from Covid,’ leaflet falsely claims

  • Cracks in China’s Growth Put Risk-Market Rally on Shaky Ground

    (Bloomberg) -- Fissures in the Chinese recovery are replacing taper-tantrum jitters as the lurking threat to the emerging-market rally. Developing-nation currencies are increasingly vulnerable to signs of weakness in China, and the correlation between a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge and the yuan is now the strongest in half a decade. Factory and consumer data due from China this week may add to evidence that the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy is faltering, stoking fears of contagion

  • Biden's plan to go after the taxes of America's richest could fall short of expectations

    Democrats want to claw back taxes that America’s richest often avoid to fund their infrastructure package, but some provisions may not raise as much as initially expected.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Pence blasts Biden's vaccine speech: 'Unlike anything I'd ever heard from an American president'

    The former vice president criticized Biden's frustration at those who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

  • Trump visits NYC but opts out of official ceremony on 20th anniversary of 9/11

    Former President Donald Trump struck a divisive tone as he visited New York City on Saturday, opting not to participate in the official ceremony at Ground Zero honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks. Why it matters: The 45th president's remarks were in sharp contrast to the calls for unity from President Biden, Vice President Harris and former President George W. Bush, who alluded to the Capitol insurrection and the dangers of homegrown extremists in his own remarks in Shanksville, Pennsy

  • Police unions across the country look to stop mandatory vaccination among officers

    Police unions across the country were protesting local mandates before the White House stepped up its push to increase vaccinations, even though three times more officers died of COVID-19 than in firearm-related incidents in 2020.

  • FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

    A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot. The document released Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is the first investigative record to be disclosed since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that for years have remained out of public view. The 16-page document is a summary of an FBI interview done in 2015 with a man who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the U.S. who supported the first hijackers to arrive in the country before the attacks.

  • Norway’s Oil Addiction at Stake in Election About Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The dilemma Norwegians face in Monday’s election is how to reconcile their embrace of electric cars and environmental awareness with the need to wean their oil-rich economy off its key source of wealth.The release of a landmark United Nations-backed report urging drastic measures to end carbon emissions has thrust climate change to the very heart of the campaign. But it’s also apparent that the two biggest parties in the country are still advocates for a $40-billion industry hooke

  • What qualifies as a religious exemption to New Mexico's COVID-19 vaccine mandate?

    What qualifies as a religious exemption to New Mexico's COVID-19 vaccine mandate?