Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of U.N. meeting, surgeon general says

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday.

Murthy did not specify what those steps would be.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Murthy defended Biden's efforts to expand vaccination in the United States.

"There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially in the global front," he said.

The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week. (Reporting by Brad Heath; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)