Biden to announce preliminary deal with Micron for up to $6.14 billion in chip grants

Illustration picture of semiconductor chips·Reuters
Andrea Shalal
2 min read
0
In this article:

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Syracuse, New York, on Thursday to announce a preliminary agreement with memory chip maker Micron Technology for up to $6.14 billion in subsidies for two chip factories, the White House said.

The agreement signed by the U.S. Commerce Department will fund facilities in New York and Idaho under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing of chips and reduce reliance on supplies from China and Taiwan.

The Commerce Department said the federal grants would support the construction of a fabrication plant, or fab, in Clay, New York, a first step toward Micron's plans to invest about $100 billion in New York and create 13,500 jobs.

The grants would also provide initial funding for a facility in Boise, Idaho, unlocking a planned $25 billion investment in a fab to be co-located with Micron's research and development facilities there and should create 6,500 jobs, Commerce said.

"Micron's total investment will be the largest private investment in New York and Idaho’s history, and will create over 70,000 jobs, including 20,000 direct construction and manufacturing jobs and tens of thousands of indirect jobs," the White House said.

Biden, who is running for re-election in November's presidential election, will use his visit to Syracuse to tout his administration's efforts to revitalize U.S. manufacturing and strengthen national security, the White House said.

In the evening, he will speak at a campaign event in Westchester County, New York.

Biden signed the $52.7 billion CHIPS bill in August 2022 to subsidize U.S. semiconductor production and research. Semiconductors were invented in the United States, but domestic companies produce only about 10% of the world's chips and none of the most advanced ones.

The White House said Thursday's announcement also included at least $40 million in funds for training and workforce development, as well as creation of four more workforce hubs in upstate New York, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Michigan.

Under the agreement, Micron committed to providing affordable high-quality childcare for its workers across its facilities.

The company also affirmed "workers' rights to organize, to share feedback without fear of reprisal, and to collectively bargain," the White House said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Senator Rubio calls for blocking of all US sales to Huawei

    Republican China hardliner Marco Rubio is calling on the Biden administration to block all sales to Huawei after the sanctioned Chinese tech company released a new AI-enabled laptop powered by an Intel AI processor chip. The release of Huawei's first AI-enabled laptop, the MateBook X Pro powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 9 processor, last week drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who said it suggests that the Commerce Department had given the greenlight to Intel to sell the chip to Huawei.

  • Micron Gets $6.1 Billion to Build Three New Facilities

    The government grant will fuel up to $125 billion in investment by Micron in New York and Idaho over the next 20 years, U.S. officials said.

  • Tough new EPA rules would force coal-fired power plants to capture emissions or shut down

    Coal-fired power plants would be forced to capture smokestack emissions or shut down under a rule issued Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency. New limits on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-fired electric plants are the Biden administration's most ambitious effort yet to roll back planet-warming pollution from the power sector, the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. The rules are a key part of President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate carbon pollution from the electricity sector by 2035 and economy-wide by 2050.

  • Micron Clinches Total of up to $13.6 Billion in US Grants, Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- The US plans to award Micron Technology Inc. $6.1 billion in grants and as much as $7.5 billion in loans to help the memory-chip maker build new American factories, rounding out a slew of major federal awards for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks Investor

  • Samsung Faces Pakistan Smartphone Shortage After Winning Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is facing a shortage of its S24 smartphones in Pakistan after seeing unprecedented demand for its flagship phone.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMeta’s Miss Sparks Fears in Tech With More Earnings Ahe

  • Stock market today: Global benchmarks are trading mixed as investors focus on earnings

    World shares were trading mixed Thursday as investors awaited a flood of global earnings reports, including updates from U.S. tech companies known as the “Magnificent Seven.” Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slid 2.2% to 37,628.48. Attention is also turning to the Bank of Japan, whose two-day monetary policy meeting started Thursday.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock Up 72% in the Past 12 Months: Time to Buy?

    This industry-leading enterprise has benefited from strong momentum recently.

  • Is Donald Trump Coming for Your Social Security if He Wins in November?

    A Joe Biden post on X claims former President Trump will "come for your Social Security" if he's re-elected. Here are the facts on Biden's assertion.

  • Biden has a favorite stop when he hits the road: chipmaking plants

    Visiting chipmakers has become one of President Biden's most common reasons for getting on the road. He will do so again Thursday as he travels to Syracuse to award Micron $6 billion in federal money.

  • Former Reagan Advisor Thinks U.S. Economy Is On A Dangerous Path, But Still Likes These 3 Investments

    In a recent interview on the Sachs Realty YouTube show, Steve Hankey, a former senior economist on President Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers, shared his thoughts on the current state of the U.S. economy and the investments he recommends in light of the potential challenges ahead. Hankey, who has taught economics at Johns Hopkins University and served as a senior adviser to the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, believes that the Federal Reserve’s actions have played a significa