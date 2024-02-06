Biden Audio Deepfake Prior to New Hampshire Primary Traced to Texas

(Bloomberg) -- An AI-generated cloned audio message of President Joe Biden that attempted to dissuade registered Democrats from voting in primary elections was traced to a Texas company and its owner, according to New Hampshire authorities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Attorney General John Formella said on Tuesday the audio deepfake was tracked back to Life Corporation, a Texas company owned by Walter Monk. The audio deepfake sounded like Biden — it even used a favorite catchphrase, “What a bunch of malarkey” — and urged New Hampshire voters not to cast their ballots in the state’s Jan. 23 primary election.

The people responsible for the fake audio could face criminal and civil charges, Formella said, citing laws that prohibit voter suppression and displaying inaccurate caller ID with the intent to cause harm. He described the episode as a real-life example of using AI in an attempt to interfere with an election.

“AI-generated recordings used to deceive voters have the potential to have devastating effects on the democratic election process,” he said in a statement.

Formella said he wouldn’t be surprised if the investigation discovers other entities and individuals associated with the fake calls, some of whom have already been sent subpoenas. He didn’t name the recipients of the subpoenas.

Monk didn’t immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

The fake robocall of Biden alarmed disinformation experts and elections officials alike as US authorities grapple with how best to stave off the potential for AI-enabled electoral interference ahead of November’s presidential vote.

The fake audio circulated in the weekend prior to the primary election. “Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday,” the phone message said. In reality, the president wasn’t on the ballot in the New Hampshire race and voting in the primary didn’t preclude people from participating in November’s election. The deepfake didn’t dampen turnout from Democrats, who showed up in droves to give Biden a big victory as a write-in candidate.

Story continues

Read More: Deepfake Biden Audio Alarms Experts in US Election Lead-Up

New Hampshire authorities traced a select group of calls with the help of the Industry Traceback Group, which works to find the origin of illegal robocalls, back to the source, Formella said. The calls went to mostly registered Democrats and was spoofed to appear to come from a former New Hampshire Democratic Party chair, officials said.

A call monitoring service, Nomorobo, estimates between 5,000 and 25,000 calls were made, according to Formella.

AI Election Risks

Formella urged greater education about the risks of AI-based election interference and said New Hampshire authorities are working with the Federal Communications Commission among others on its investigation.

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau issued a cease-and-desist letter against Texas-based Lingo Telecom, which authorities said was the service provider for the calls and which has now suspended services to Life Corporation, according to Formella. Lingo didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

“Consumers deserve to know that the person on the other end of the line is exactly who they claim to be. That’s why we’re working closely with state attorneys general across the country to combat the use of voice-cloning technology in robocalls being used to misinform voters and target unwitting victims of fraud,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, in a statement.

Lingo was provided with supporting data for the calls and identified Life Corporation as the party that initiated them, according to the FCC.

It isn’t the first time Lingo and Life were the subjects of an illegal robocall investigation, according to the FCC. Since 2021, the Industry Traceback Group has identified Lingo as the gateway provider responsible for 61 suspected illegal calls originating overseas that entered the US. In 2003, the FCC issued Life a citation for delivering apparently illegal prerecorded and unsolicited advertisements to residential lines.

According to public filings, Monk’s Life Corporation also owns Voice Broadcasting, which provides phone numbers and technology for clients to cold call people and says it has phone numbers of “every single business entity” in the country. A customer service representative at Voice Broadcasting told Bloomberg News that they were aware of the Biden deepfake call and its link to the company but declined to answer further questions.

--With assistance from Margi Murphy.

(updates with additional information throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.