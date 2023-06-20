Biden Backs Effort to Crack Down on Cable and Satellite ‘Junk Fees’

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden voiced support for regulations that would require cable and satellite TV providers to give consumers an all-in price for video service rather than laying on hidden “junk” fees.

The proposal from the Federal Communications Commission is part of the Biden administration’s effort to crack down on companies’ hiding true costs from families, the president said Tuesday in a statement.

“Too often, these companies hide additional junk fees on customer bills disguised as ‘broadcast TV’ or ‘regional sports’ fees that in reality pay for no additional services,” Biden said. “These fees really add up: According to one report, they increase customer bills by nearly 25% of the price of base service.”

The FCC in a notice published Tuesday proposed that cable operators and direct broadcast satellite providers specify the full price for video programming in promotional materials and on subscribers’ bills. The proposal must go through a comment period and a vote before it could take effect.

“The ‘all-in’ pricing format we propose today would allow consumers to make informed choices by letting them more easily comparison shop among competing providers,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said as the agency released the proposal.

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Members of the Washington-based trade group include top US cable providers Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc.

