U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,907.40
    -8.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,608.43
    -253.87 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,181.11
    +64.94 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.27
    -0.32 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.94
    -0.06 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.70
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.17 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    -0.0040 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0091 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8750
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,789.64
    +3,353.09 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.73
    +18.15 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,703.17
    -76.51 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

President Biden picks former senator and one-time astronaut Bill Nelson to lead NASA

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

President Joe Biden has selected former Democratic senator Bill Nelson to lead NASA, the White House announced on Friday. If approved by the Senate, Nelson will succeed Jim Bridenstine, who vacated the post at the end of Donald Trump's term.

The three-term senator from Florida and Biden ally has long been an advocate of NASA's mandate. In 1986, he flew aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia, becoming the second sitting member of Congress to do so. He was also a vocal critic of Jim Bridenstine's appointment. "This committee has heard me say many times: NASA is not political. The leader of NASA should not be political," he said ahead of a vote that split among party lines.

Nelson will oversee the agency at a critical point in its history. Partway through February, NASA landed Perseverance, its most technically advanced rover to date, on the surface of Mars. Over the new few years, it will explore the planet, searching for signs of ancient life. He will also oversee NASA's attempt to return to the Moon under Project Artemis. The agency currently aims to take humans back to the lunar surface by 2024, an ambitious timeline that NASA may have trouble meeting.

If there's something that could derail Nelson's confirmation hearings, it's his history of support for the Space Launch System (SLS). The project to build a new heavy-lift rocket for NASA is years behind schedule and billions over budget.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to tap former U.S. senator and astronaut to lead NASA, sources say

    President Joe Biden has tapped former Democratic senator and astronaut Bill Nelson to run the U.S. space agency NASA, according to two people familiar with the decision. Nelson, a former congressman and three-term U.S. senator from Florida, would take control of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as it seeks to return humans to the moon for the first time since the 1970s and expands its reliance on a commercial space industry. Biden has agreed to continue a program, known as Artemis, that began under former President Donald Trump and aims to put astronauts on the moon by 2024, intended as a prelude to an even more ambitious human Mars landing in the future.

  • Mozilla leads campaign for FCC to reinstate federal net neutrality law

    Firefox maker Mozilla has been joined by Reddit and Vimeo in a renewed push to get the FCC to reinstate federal net neutrality rules repealed during the Trump era.

  • Barnes & Noble teamed up with Lenovo for its new 10-inch Nook tablet

    Barnes & Noble has launched a new 10-inch Nook tablet that it has designed in collaboration with Lenovo.

  • Modder brings the world of Bioshock to 'Half-Life: Alyx'

    While you patiently wait for the next BioSchock game, there's some new, unexpected Bioshock content you can try out.

  • Yandex's autonomous cars have driven over six million miles in 'challenging conditions'

    Yandex's self-driving cars have now driven over 10 million kilometres, mostly on Moscow's icy roads.

  • Watch NASA's SLS Core Stage fire for eight minutes

    NASA's Moon mission rocket completed an important test on Thursday.

  • NASA and SpaceX agree to share data to avoid satellite collisions

    NASA and SpaceX have signed a joint agreement in an effort to prevent their assets from crashing into each other.

  • Terraria arrives on Stadia after weeks of uncertainty

    After a tumultuous path to release, indie darling Terraria is now available to play on Google Stadia.

  • ‘Skullduggery’ political podcast: Joe Biden got lucky winning the election - March 18, 2021

    New insider exclusive details about how the Joe Biden presidential campaign won against Donald Trump and how the COVID-19 pandemic shaped his messaging and strategy.

  • The best tech deals we found in Best Buy's weekend sale

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found in Best Buy's 3-day sale, including discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7.

  • Sony buys Evo esports tournament

    With help from a company called RTS, Sony has bought one of the oldest and longest-running esports tournaments in the world.

  • New NFL rights deal hands Thursday Night Football to Amazon

    The NFL's new 11-year TV deal includes streaming on Amazon, Peacock, Paramount+ and ESPN+.

  • Changed the Game: Former NBA ref Violet Palmer joined the league at a time when women weren't welcome

    The NBA world was a much different place for women in 1997.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • Curt Schilling says he's leaving Boston after 14 years to find 'people that are nice'

    Schilling apparently thinks the people of Boston haven't been 'nice' enough to him.

  • Volkswagen is trouncing Tesla in the stock market this year

    The world's leading automakers are still far from catching up to Tesla's market capitalization.

  • Stocks Decline With Treasury Yields Pushing Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined and Treasury yields pushed higher with inflation concerns lingering and the Federal Reserve letting a capital break for big banks expire.The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose for a fourth day after the central bank denied requests from Wall Street that it extend the relief to mitigate any impacts to the financial system and the $21 trillion Treasury market. Yields are up for an eighth consecutive week amid concern the Fed risks letting pricing pressures get out of control.The S&P 500 slumped for a second day, led lower by the financial and materials sectors. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fluctuated in the wake of Thursday’s 3.1% slump.. Traders are bracing for quadruple witching Friday, a major expiration of options and futures contracts that can exacerbate swings in asset prices.“What we have to watch out for is a persistent rise in inflationary expectations and that’s how the rise in the 10-year Treasury could potentially get out of control,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “That’s today probably the biggest risk for the stock market.”Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy ‘for as long as it takes.”Though the Fed has concluded the threat that Covid-19 poses to the economy isn’t nearly as severe as it was a year ago, the regulator also said that it’s going to soon propose new changes to the so-called supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR. The goal is to address the recent spike in bank reserves that has been triggered by the government’s economic interventions during the pandemic.“The markets will digest this as banks still have breathing room and we’ll move on, but we’ll keep a watch on how banks respond in terms of their deposit collection and Treasury purchases,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “The reason why this issue even became so heated is solely because the Treasury is issuing so much debt to fund the spending habits of Congress, but also because of QE where the Fed is already creating massive amounts of reserves.”Oil, one of the most-favored reflation trades, is headed for the biggest weekly slump since October after a sell-off driven by inflation concerns and a cooling physical market.In Europe, bond yields across the region retreated while the Stoxx Europe 600 index declined, led by banks and retailers. China’s CSI 300 share gauge slumped on acrimonious U.S.-China talks.Russia’s ruble gained after the country’s central bank unexpectedly raised its policy rate and signaled further tightening. Brazil and Turkey delivered larger-than-expected rate increases this week.These are some of the main moves in global markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Heads for Second Weekly Advance Even as Rates Hit New Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second weekly advance even as Treasury yields continued higher, aided by a slight weakening in the dollar as the Federal Reserve held firm on its dovish stance.Bullion is experiencing a small bounceback, after tumbling below $1,700 an ounce earlier in the month, as rising Treasury yields put pressure on the non-interest bearing metal. That drove both futures and exchange-traded fund investors to sharply cut their positions. Those moves may have been overdone, allowing gold to stage a small recovery.“Even with yields hitting new highs, gold is not hitting new lows because of short term positioning,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals and bulk and commodity strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd. Still, that doesn’t change the longer-term outlook for gold, which will continue to fall on rising yields and improving employment data after the pandemic, he said.Bullion has dropped about 8% this year as investors rotate out of havens into riskier assets. Its role as a hedge against inflation has helped provide some support to prices. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled he wasn’t concerned by the emotional swings over inflation risk that’s obsessing investors.Spot gold edged up 0.3% to $1,741.92 an ounce at 12:01 p.m. in London, and is on track for a 0.9% gain this week. Silver rose 0.6% and platinum declined 0.8%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% after climbing 0.5% on Thursday.Meanwhile, palladium dropped 1.5% but is on track for an 11% surge this week. MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC cut its 2021 output targets following flooding at its Arctic mines, which is spurring expectations of a larger-than-expected deficit. The Russian company, which produces 40% of global supply of the metal, may turn to the central bank’s stockpiles to meet its obligations, according to people familiar with the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Food Delivery Startup Zomato Is Said to Plan IPO Filing Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Zomato Pvt, an Indian food delivery startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, is planning to file the draft prospectus by April for its initial public offering that could raise about $650 million, according to people familiar with the matter.The company could complete the listing in Mumbai before the end of September, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timeline could change, the people said. A representative for Zomato didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Founded in 2008 in Delhi, the company employs more than 5,000 people, according to its website. Zomato recently raised $250 million from investors including Kora Management and Fidelity Management & Research Co., valuing the startup at $5.4 billion, according to an exchange filing in February by Info Edge India Ltd., an existing backer.The pandemic has driven many Indian consumers to shift their spending online, bolstering the fortunes of e-commerce firms like Zomato as they aim to go public. Nykaa E-Retail Pvt, backed by TPG Capital, is planning to list the company in the local market and to seek a valuation of at least $3 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.Global IPO volumes are heading for the best quarter since at least 2009 with more than $188 billion raised so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Await Central Bank Intervention

    Gold is sitting sideways at a very low level, as we wait to figure out whether or not the FOMC will give hints of some type of action to bring down yields.