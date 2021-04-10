U.S. markets closed

Biden's first budget proposal would fight chip shortages with US factories

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

President Biden isn't relying solely on an executive order to deal with chip shortages. The Verge reports that the Biden White House has issued its first budget proposal, and the plan would spend $150 million to establish two Manufacturing Innovation Institute programs that include one for domestic chip production. The relevant institute would help the US reclaim its title as a "global leader" in semiconductor manufacturing, according to the tentative budget.

The proposal doesn't outline just how the institute would accomplish its goals, or which companies might get support. Intel and Samsung are two of the best-known companies with US-based chip plants, while TSMC will start building an Arizona factory this year.

The funds would be just a small part of a larger $1.5 trillion package that would also support clean energy projects, expand rural broadband access and spur adoption of electric vehicles in government.

There's no certainty the manufacturing push will work. The institute doesn't amount to a direct investment, and its success will depend on its exact approach. However, it reflects mounting concerns that a lack of US-based production is hurting the country. Ford, GM, Apple and other brands are either known or rumored to be grappling with manufacturing issues related to chip shortfalls. If the budget moves forward, it could help ease that strain and help the US reduce the chances of a future crisis.

  • China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance, as Beijing clamps down on its internet giants.The 18.2 billion yuan penalty is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. had to pay in 2015, and was based on 4% of Alibaba’s 2019 domestic revenue, according to China’s antitrust watchdog. The company will also have to initiate “comprehensive rectifications,” from protecting merchants and customers to strengthening internal controls, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.The fine -- about 12% of Alibaba’s fiscal 2020 net income -- helps remove some of the uncertainty that’s hung over China’s second-largest corporation. But Beijing remains intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants and is said to be scrutinizing other parts of billionaire founder Jack Ma’s empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer-lending businesses and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings.Alibaba used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage,” the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded in its investigation. The company will likely have to change a raft of practices, like merchant exclusivity, which critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation.“The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech sector that such types of exclusionary conduct will no longer be tolerated,” said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a stone that kills two birds.”Alibaba’s practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition“ in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.The government action sends a clear warning to the tech sector as the government scrutinizes the influence that companies like Alibaba and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. wield over spheres from consumer data to mergers and acquisitions.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders and their billionaire founders. The company has come under mounting pressure from authorities since Ma spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector in October. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.Alibaba said it will hold a conference call Monday morning Hong Kong time to address lingering questions around the antitrust watchdog’s decree.“China’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam said, describing the fine as a small price to pay to do away with that uncertainty.”Further ActionStill, it remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies might demand further action. Regulators are said for instance to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to sway public discourse and want the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper.The Hangzhou-based firm will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition, and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will need to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.Faced ChallengesChief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a memo to employees on Saturday that Alibaba always reflected and adapted when it faced challenges. He called for unity among staff, saying the company should “make self-adjustments and start over again.”The Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said in a commentary on Saturday that the punishment involves specific anti-monopoly measures regulatory authorities take to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.”“It doesn’t mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn’t signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country’s support to the platform economy,” the newspaper said. “Regulations are for better development, and ‘reining in’ is also a kind of love.”(Updates with company’s comment from 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    When Joe Biden was inaugurated, he became the president with the most comprehensive gun control plan and background in U.S. history. On Thursday, he unveiled his first action against gun violence: tighter restrictions on homemade “ghost guns” that allow gun owners to sidestep actions including background checks. “This is not a partisan issue among the American people. This is a view by the American people as an American issue,” Biden said in his remarks. “And I’m willing to work with anyone to get these done. And it’s long past time that we act.” But, what exactly are “ghost guns”? The term describes firearms that owners can make themselves using parts, kits, and instruction manuals. Sometimes, these kits include guns that are basically whole: According to Everytown for Gun Safety, unfinished frames and receivers are often marketed as “80%” finished, and according to a former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agent, they’re as easy to build as IKEA furniture. What’s especially dangerous is that, because these kits and parts aren’t legally classified as guns, buyers aren’t obligated to undergo a background check. And because these aren’t sold as guns, they aren’t engraved or stamped with a serial number. This means that they’re completely untraceable, hence the “ghost” part of their name. Biden wants “to see these kits treated as firearms” under the Gun Control Act, and will direct the Department of Justice to take action within 30 days. He didn’t outline exactly how this action will work but said that he wants manufacturers to add serial numbers to kits and run background checks on buyers. In 2019, the ATF reported that around 30% of guns recovered in California didn’t have serial numbers. More than 2,500 ghost guns were linked to criminal cases from 2010 to 2020. “This is not just something for enthusiasts. This has become something for people that are actual practitioners of violence,” Graham Barlowe, an ATF agent, told The Trace. Biden also outlined some of his other priorities, including enacting a nationwide “red flag” law. Under this legislation, a gun owner’s family can petition a court to have their firearms removed if they believe the owner poses a threat to people’s lives, or to their own. “We know red flag laws can have a significant effect in protecting women from domestic violence. And we know red flag laws can stop mass shooters before they can act out their violent plans,” he said. Studies have shown that these laws also help prevent deaths by suicide. Finally, Biden also pushed Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, close the “Charleston” loophole, and pass new background check laws. “This is just a start,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Apparently, Conservatives Don't Like TightsOh No, Major Biden Has Bitten Someone ElseWhat's Up With Those Videos Of Joe Biden Walking?

  • ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ fans hate the new Cap for all the wrong reasons

    Captain America fans have been hating John Walker’s Captain America since the first The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teasers that showed someone other than Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was wearing the uniform and the shield. But all that animosity wasn’t warranted, yet it continued to escalate online after the TV show’s premiere, to the point where some manifested their hatred towards Wyatt Russell, the actor who plays Walker. That sort of behavior has to stop, especially now that Episode 4 gave us an actual reason to hate Walker. In fact, the newest Falcon installment should make you realize how amazing Russell’s Captain America really is for the series and the broader MCU. Beware: A few big spoilers from The Whole World is Watching episode follow below. Chris Evans's Captain America is so iconic for the MCU that even Mackie’s version will have a tough battle ahead in an effort to win our hearts and minds. Mackie’s Falcon is also iconic though, and if we get a Falcon replacement, he or she will have a tough act to follow — the TV show is already setting up Falcon’s replacement, but that’s not the point I’m trying to make. Russell’s Captain America was doomed from the start, even if you had no idea that Walker isn’t anything like Steve Rogers. Comics readers already knew what to expect, so their hatred of the character would be expected. But if you’ve just discovered Walker, then there’s no reason to be annoyed at him for becoming Captain America. While it's clear that his moral compass will not rank as high as Steve’s, it's also clear that he's not a villain. Russell’s brilliant performance as the new Cap so far and the way Malcolm Spellman and the writers crafted this character combine to deliver a character who is not so different from the MCU heroes we already love. In previous episodes, we learned that Walker could be just as heroic as Steve was, though he is clearly much more arrogant. Both jumped on grenades in different situations, and both have saved countless lives. Both were also willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. The difference here is that Rogers seemed much more honorable than Walker. Episode 4 showed us other similarities between the two Caps. Rogers went for the super-soldier serum program because of his inadequacies. He wanted to go to war for his country, but he didn’t have the physical ability the army needed. Walker is a lot more athletic even without the serum, but his battle with the Dora Milaje shows us a defeated Cap who just realized he's just not strong enough for regular people, let alone supervillains that he might have to face. Even then, Walker doesn’t just go for the serum that he retrieved. He thinks it over and asks for advice from his best friend — Clé Bennett’s Lemar Hoskins isn’t just Walker’s teammate, and that becomes clear later in the episode. Walker ultimately does become a super-soldier like Steve and others before him. Some might say this falls under the “whatever-it-takes” mantra that we've all know so well. Then the absolute worst happens. The Flag-Smashers accidentally kill Hoskins, and this sends Walker on a rampage. He chases them and enacts his revenge in the worst possible way. He beats down one of the Flag-Smashers and kills him by repeatedly smashing the Captain America shield into his face, with the whole world watching. This scene leaked well ahead of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere and might have further fueled your hatred of the new Cap. But isn’t that something we’ve seen before? Let’s just rewatch what’s easily one of the highlights of Captain America: Civil War, one of the final battles between the two factions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZr2AEw3dos Just before the scenes in the clip above, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was one step away from killing the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) after finding out how his parents died. Bucky might not have done it on his own accord, but Tony would not accept reason at that point. His rage gets the better of him, yet we accept it because we’re already in love with the character. The only reason Tony doesn’t kill Bucky at that point is that Steve is there, and he can fight Iron Man all day. Like Walker with Hoskins, Steve is devoted to his friend. He will defend Bucky to the death, even if that means lying to Tony about what the Winter Soldier did. And Steve is dealing with his own rage as the fight progresses. Steve’s Cap was just as close to killing Tony as Tony was to ending Bucky minutes earlier. The expression on Tony’s face at the end says it all. Steve could have killed Tony the same shield-wielding head-smashing move that Walker just used against a somewhat innocent Flag-Smasher. Again, the difference is that Steve stopped, where Walker didn’t. Steve has a working moral compass where Walker’s is broken. But Steve and Walker are more alike than we might want to admit. They both operate in different shades of gray. That’s something else Episode 4 excels at. The world as we know it after Endgame isn’t in black and white. The Flag-Smashers and Zemo (Daniel Brühl) aren’t perfect villains. We get to understand and appreciate what they stand for. Even Sam agrees with part of what he’s seeing. Similarly, Sam and Bucky aren’t perfect heroes either. As far as we know, they’re operating without authority or oversight. They’ve helped Zemo escape to achieve their mission, and that’s preventing the Smashers from disrupting the world, especially considering they have access to the new super-soldier serum. Like them, Walker’s Cap isn’t operating by the book, although he has been trying to show some restraint. He’s trying to be the hero the world needs, but the pressure of the job, his preexisting war baggage, the inability to perform as he had expected, and Hoskins’ death just stand in the way of that. Walker is, too, in the gray, with the rest of them. He's on par with Aaron Eckhart's Harvey Dent if you will. All of that should make you reconsider Walker’s Cap and appreciate what the actor and the showrunners have achieved here. After all, let’s not forget that the MCU is in need of villains, anti-heroes, and antagonists, not just new superheroes. In the short span of just four episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier managed to offer us at least two characters I wouldn’t mind seeing more of, Brühl’s Zemo and Wyatt’s Walker. A third would be Sharon’s Power Broker, but that’s just speculation for the time being. Rumors do say that the Thunderbolts are forming in Falcon. Baron Zemo is definitely the right person to lead them, and Walker’s upcoming US Agent definitely has a place in that team of superheroes.

  • Stocks Notch Longest Weekly Rally Since October: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed to another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar advanced.The S&P 500 closed above 4,100 and posted its third-straight weekly rally -- the longest winning streak since October. Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for this year. Honeywell International Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on an analyst upgrade. Boeing Co. retreated after grounding dozens of 737 Max jets to repair an electrical flaw that emerged in recently delivered models.Equities extended a surge from their March 2020 lows to about 85% as Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that policy will remain supportive. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is looking for evidence on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting rates. Still, a report showing the rise in producer prices added fuel to the debate about the path of inflation.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1904.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.65 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.66%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $59.32 a barrel.Gold slid 0.7% to $1,742.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Plans Hedge Fund Unit Overhaul After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is planning a sweeping overhaul of the hedge fund business at the center of the Archegos Capital blow up, as the drama forces Wall Street banks to reconsider how they finance some of their most lucrative clients.The Swiss bank is weighing significant cuts to its prime brokerage arm in coming months, people familiar with the plan said. The lender has already moved to tighten financing terms with some funds, and hopes changes to the unit can allow it to forgo major cuts to other parts of the investment bank, which just had a banner quarter, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.The implosion of Bill Hwang’s family office --which has caused one of the costliest blows to Credit Suisse in its 165-year history -- is the latest reckoning for banks chasing the lucrative business of catering to hedge funds, which present the potential for both outsized gains and huge losses, magnified by large borrowing. Deutsche Bank AG sold its prime brokerage business to BNP Paribas SA in 2019 as part of a retreat from equities during the German bank’s overhaul.Credit Suisse declined to comment.Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and executing their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks as well as being a significant source of revenue. Credit Suisse is the biggest prime broker among European banks, in an industry that accounted for about $15 billion of revenue in 2020. Prime brokerage generally accounts for about a third of equities revenue across the industry most years.Since the drama, Credit Suisse has been calling clients to change margin requirements in swap agreements so they match the more restrictive terms of other prime-brokerage contracts, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Specifically, the bank is shifting from static margining to dynamic margining, which may force clients to post more collateral and could reduce the profitability of some trades.Swaps are the derivatives Hwang used to make highly leveraged bets on stocks at Archegos and which lie at the heart of the losses.Credit Suisse is also concerned the woes at the prime brokerage business will impact morale at other parts of the securities business and that it may spark departures, the people said. The investment bank is keen to take care of top performers, the people said.Deutsche Bank sold its prime business to BNP as part of the German bank’s huge 2019 overhaul that intended to cut its investment banking business, especially in equities. The lender, which became a force on Wall Street after the financial crisis, had struggled to keep hedge funds clients in recent years after a string of missteps, and client balances declined in the run up to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s decision to sell the business.Now, at Credit Suisse, CEO Thomas Gottstein -- who signaled the bank planned to reduce risk in prime brokerage in a Swiss newspaper article -- is facing questions from his own star traders, dealmakers and private bankers on why the bank’s $4.7 billion hit from Archegos was so much bigger than any of its rivals.The bank announced a raft of changes within the investment bank because of the loss, including the departure of Brian Chin, who led the business. The head of equities sales and trading Paul Galietto, is stepping down immediately, though will stay through April to assist in the transition, according to a staff memo earlier this week reviewed by Bloomberg.The lender also announced three additional exits. Ryan Atkinson, head of credit risk for the investment bank; Ilana Ash, head of counterparty credit risk management for that unit and Manish Mehta, head of counterparty hedge fund risk, according to the memo.The bank has seen a run of missteps under the final months of Urs Rohner’s tenure as chairman. Antonio Horta-Osario is set to take over after the bank’s annual general meeting later this month. Known for disciplined cost-cutting during his time at Lloyds Banking Group Plc, he may also make further changes.Gottstein, who pledged a “clean slate” after scandals under his predecessor, is wedged between disgruntled staff and his own bosses who are increasingly taking charge. The board is pushing for a review of the bank’s wider strategy, not just the units that have run into trouble, the people said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

