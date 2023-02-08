U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.50
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,157.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,773.00
    -3.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.50
    -4.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2420
    +0.1700 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,219.51
    +252.03 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.12
    +10.16 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Biden Calls for Antitrust Measures to Rein in Power of Big Tech

Emily Birnbaum
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called for antitrust legislation targeting technology giants, putting a spotlight on companies including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Biden urged Congress to “pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage” during his Tuesday State of the Union address.

His remarks mark a win for progressives who have been pushing for legislation to rein in the tech industry’s power for years.

The comments also mark the first time the word “antitrust” has been used in the State of the Union since 1979, according to historical records of the annual speech.

Biden has elevated the issues posed by big corporations more than any other president in decades. He appointed a trio of progressives to key roles overseeing antitrust policy at the White House, Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department.

Last year, he signed a sweeping executive order designed to promote competition that required agencies across the federal government to investigate and take action against corporate consolidation in industries including agriculture, healthcare and tech. The executive order included 72 initiatives by more than a dozen agencies, touching on everything from restricting non-compete agreements for workers to policing bank mergers.

Biden, in his remarks, also touted his administration’s efforts to crack down on so-called “junk fees,” or unnecessary charges that raise the prices of items like airline tickets, hotel rooms and internet service.

He said his administration will require airlines to disclose full ticket prices upfront and will push banks to reduce “exorbitant” bank overdraft fees.

“Junk fees may not matter to the very wealthy, but they matter to most folks in homes like the one I grew up in,” Biden said. “They add up to hundreds of dollars a month.” He pointed to the Junk Fee Prevention Act, a proposal that would crack down on the practice across the economy.

“Americans are tired of being played for suckers,” Biden said.

Biden has criticized the largest tech companies, arguing that Amazon, Meta, Google and Apple have abused their power.

However, Congress last year failed to pass a pair of antitrust bills that would have cracked down on anti-competitive practices by the biggest tech companies. Some advocates last year blamed the White House for failing to elevate the issue.

Biden is also urging Congress to pass legislation to “stop Big Tech from collecting personal data on kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us.”

Biden in a Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this year called for bipartisan legislation to hold the social media companies accountable.

--With assistance from Josh Wingrove.

(Updates with comments on junk fees from seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Paycom Software (PAYC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Paycom Software fourth quarter and full year 2022 results conference call. Thank you, and welcome to Paycom's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Certain statements made on this call that are not historical facts, including those related to our future plans, objectives and expected performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

  • KBR Secures HyEx Green Ammonia Contract in South America

    KBR boosts backlog with new HyEx green ammonia project win with Enaex, S.A. in Chile.

  • Amazon's Stock Falls as Revenue Growth Fails Assuage Investor Concerns

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) revenue grew despite changing consumer behavior. However, Amazon Web Services, its most profitable segment, is decelerating. This video will highlight the critical factors from Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings report.

  • Microsoft Unveils Bing Search Engine Using OpenAI Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. showed off plans to use new tools from startup OpenAI to improve its little-used internet search and browsing services, seeking to gain ground against market leader Google by being first to offer conversational responses powered by artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowe

  • Chipotle Profit Hit by Higher Labor Costs

    Chipotle Mexican Grill said that higher costs associated with labor cut into its profit in its most recent quarter, while sales were depressed during the holidays. The burrito chain said Tuesday that staff sick pay and medical expenses contributed to elevated costs during its fourth quarter. Chipotle said that its sales softened in December during the holidays, and a new steak dish didn’t drive as many orders as executives had hoped.

  • Chipotle stock falls after ‘tightening’ consumer spending leads to second earnings miss in 5 years

    Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell after hours on Tuesday after the fast-casual Mexican chain reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations.

  • Prudential Reports Loss Fueled by Goodwill Charges, Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Prudential Financial Inc. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Lowrey said the company will target more-mature firms in acquisitions after reporting a goodwill impairment charge of $713 million tied to a startup it purchased.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take H

  • Amazon slows grocery rollout, leaving at least eight D.C.-area stores in limbo

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is pausing its aggressive grocery store growth to cut back on expenses, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday after the company posted a historically rough quarter, studded with losses. Amazon spokespeople declined to comment. Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors during Amazon's fourth quarter earnings call that the company had closed some of its grocery stores and was pausing any expansion.

  • Can Microsoft make Bing cool with ChatGPT? There’s so much upside that it may not have to.

    Is Microsoft Corp.'s Bing search engine about to become cool? It may not really matter for investors, as the advertising business is all upside.

  • Microsoft calls for 'coalition' to improve Congo's informal cobalt mines

    Microsoft visited an artisanal cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in December as part of attempts to jump-start formalisation of the little-regulated and dangerous industry that experts say is key to meeting global demand for the battery material. Congo accounts for three-quarters of the world's mined cobalt supply. Industrial mines produce most of Congo's cobalt, but "artisanal" miners, who dig by hand and often die when tunnels cave in, account for up to 30% of production, though that fluctuates depending on price.

  • Biden Calls Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine a ‘Test for the Ages’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a test that the US and its NATO allies had passed, and vowed again to stand with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as long as needed.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall

  • Texas sues Biden administration for asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions

    Texas sued the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday to prevent it from asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions. The Biden administration said in July 2022 that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could violate federal law, regardless of various state bans on the procedure. This guidance from the Biden administration, which involved roughly 60,000 U.S. retail pharmacies, came days after Biden signed an executive order easing access to services to terminate pregnancies after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortions legal nationwide.

  • AI Stocks Are Soaring. It’s a Feeding Frenzy That Won’t End Well.

    The debut of the cutting-edge chatbot has spurred investors to buy up stock in artificial-intelligence plays.

  • Is This Peloton's Turning Point?

    Motley Fool senior analyst Jason Moser and Motley Fool contributor Matt Frankel discuss the 30th anniversary of exchange-traded funds and how stock investors use ETFs today. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center.

  • Publishing company will offer free Black history e-books, especially in Florida

    A Chicago-based publishing house will offer free e-books focused on Black history after the College Board revised its Advanced Placement African American studies course earlier this month. And Haymarket Books has Florida, specifically, in its sights. The College Board’s revisions came after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) refused to allow the class in Florida high schools. In the revised course,…

  • Arm’s CEO Says New Markets and Improved Chips Are Key to Sustained Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd., seeking to sell shares to the public this year, can deliver sustained growth because its products are gaining ground in new markets, Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas said. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without P

  • Rev. Ronald Durham: DeSantis takes 'ludicrous position' on African American studies course

    Gov. DeSantis appears to be stoking the flames of racial animus and division.

  • SoftBank Loses Another $5.9 Billion as Son Skips Earnings Call

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s first earnings report without founder Masayoshi Son went a lot like those he presided over the past few years: The Japanese conglomerate lost billions of dollars on failed startup bets. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Str

  • Beijing regulator warns about NFT speculation, illegal fundraising. Crackdown coming?

    Beijing’s market regulator warned that projects marketed in the country as non-fungible tokens or with metaverse-related concepts risk being involved in illegal fundraising or fraudulent activities.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On Powell, Microsoft AI Arms Race; Fortinet, Enphase Jump On Earnings

    The stock market rallied Tuesday on Fed chief Jerome Powell and a Microsoft AI arms race. Fortinet and Enphase were big winners late.