Biden’s Campus Child Care Program: Who Qualifies?

Balancing the responsibilities of pursuing higher education and caring for a young child is a considerable challenge faced by almost one in five students across the United States. That’s about three million people — but the real tragedy is that another 12 million parents enrolled in a college or university but could not complete their studies, according to Times Higher Education.

The Biden administration recently unveiled a promising solution that allocates more than $13 million to encourage affordable on-campus child care services. This means student parents at 34 postsecondary institutions across the country will soon find it much easier to pursue their education while simultaneously raising their children.

The Biden initiative provides additional funding to a long-standing program called the Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, or CCAMPIS. CCAMPIS provides significant relief for student parents, and additional legislation signed into law by President Biden in 2022 tripled the previous maximum funding levels from 1% to 3% of Pell Award funding, as well as increasing new grant minimums from the prior $30,000 limit to $90,000.

But who’s eligible for this relief, and which schools are covered? Keep reading for a closer look at the program’s beneficiaries and the broader impact it’s likely to have.

The Unique Challenges Faced by Parent-Students

Being a student who is also a parent comes with a difficult set of challenges.

Juggling classes, assignments and study hours can be daunting by itself. Add to that the demands of ensuring your children’s daily needs, such as managing child care, meals and bedtimes and making sure you still have enough gas in the tank. That’s a lot to expect of anyone.

Securing convenient and reliable access to child care can be difficult. The expense, availability and flexibility of child care services can significantly impact your ability to attend classes and concentrate on your studies. Without dependable, affordable childcare, pursuing higher education can seem like an impossible task.

About 3 million undergraduates, nearly one in five, are juggling parenthood and studies simultaneously. And many have to deal with poverty as well. A full 70% of student parents are mothers, and two-thirds of them fall below the poverty line.

New data reveals that 29% face food insecurity, and as many as 7% are on the edge of homelessness. Most are working while studying and parenting: 59% of all parent-students have full-time jobs, and some even juggle multiple jobs. Under the weight of all this financial and parenting pressure, 41% of all students with children can only study part time. Adding to these challenges, another 20% of student parents are dealing with some form of disability.

Who Can Benefit From CCAMPIS?

Eligibility for CCAMPIS is relatively straightforward. Any student-parent pursuing postsecondary education in institutions that receive CCAMPIS grants can qualify.

A full list of the colleges receiving CCAMPIS funds is on the website of the U.S. Department of Education, which administers the program.

The Impact on Postsecondary Institutions

This substantial funding is of immense significance for recipient institutions. Considering the continually rising costs of child care, the grant will allow them to establish, maintain or expand campus-based child care programs, especially those universities and colleges traditionally serving low-income students.

It’s hoped that through the CCAMPIS program, these institutions can foster an inclusive environment that’s supportive of student parents, ultimately aiding in student retention and completion rates.

What’s Likely To Happen With the CCAMPIS Program?

By directing funds toward making child care more accessible, the Biden-Harris administration aims for a well-rounded approach to education. Although this is a considerable move in the right direction, it’s expected that additional efforts and investments will be needed to reinforce this initiative.

The CCAMPIS initiative predates the Biden-Harris administration and has been continuously funded since its introduction in 1999. There’s little reason to believe that such a long-standing program is going anywhere, and it’s likely that future administrations will continue to seek additional funding.

Other programs in this vein that have been developed or maintained by the Biden-Harris administration include the Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions Part A grant program, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs state grant program, and the Strengthening Institutions Program.

An Easier Time for Student Parents

Managing academic commitments like tuition, the cost of textbooks, lodging and even transportation alongside the considerable costs of child care responsibilities can be a tremendous challenge. The Campus Child Care Program offers hope for student parents, providing crucial support as they strive for their educational goals and care for their children.

