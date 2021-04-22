U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

New weekly jobless claims unexpectedly plunge to a new pandemic-era low

Some 547,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims, below estimates of 610,000.

Biden pledges to cut US greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

With the US recently rejoining the Paris climate agreement, the White House is setting out its emissions targets ahead of a virtual summit aimed at persuading others to follow suit. The Biden administration is pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent to 52 percent by 2030, based on 2005 levels, as part of efforts to reach net-zero by 2050. 

Climate scientists claim that cutting planet-heating emissions by half are crucial if the world is to meet the Paris agreement's goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Though the new target is among the most ambitious set by a US administration, it falls short of promises made by other nations. The European Union, for example, has pledged to cut emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, while the UK is aiming for a 68 percent reduction by 2030 and 78 percent by 2035.  

For now, it's unclear if the announcement will truly spur other world powers to take their own preventive steps. Biden is expected to provide more details in a speech later today before holding a virtual meeting of global leaders on April 22. Reports suggest the US — the world's second biggest emitter after China — will also impose carbon tariffs on imports from countries that don't impose similar emission controls. Biden also reiterated his goal to reach 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035 as part of his $2 trillion spending plan to overhaul national infrastructure.

  • Putin calls for Russian greenhouse gas emissions to be lower than EU's

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted Russia's total net greenhouse gas emissions to be less than the European Union's over the next 30 years, a goal he described as tough but achievable. Russia is the world's fourth largest greenhouse gas emitter. Putin is set to deliver a speech at an online climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

  • Dodgers will offer a "fully vaccinated" fan section

    The Dodgers will debut a "fully vaccinated fan section" for Saturday night's game against the Padres.Details: Social distancing will not be required in the vaccinated section, but face coverings must still be worn.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe seats are in the loge level, right next to the visiting bullpen, and tickets are still available ($121-$143).Fans 16 and older must provide documentation showing that at least two weeks have passed since a final vaccination dose. Children must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.The big picture: The Giants have a similar section, which ups the stadium capacity by 1,000, and other teams will likely follow suit in the weeks ahead. Welcome to the (temporary) new normal.Go deeper: NFL effectively mandates COVID vaccinations for coaches, other staffMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Europe clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts

    The European Union clinched a deal in the early hours of Wednesday on a landmark climate change law that puts new, tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets at the heart of all EU policymaking. The deal arrives just in time for a summit of world leaders hosted by the U.S. government on Thursday and Friday, where the EU and other global powers will promote their pledges to protect the planet. It includes a target to reduce net emissions at least 55% by the end of the decade from 1990 levels - lower than the 60% goal sought by the European Parliament - to steer it towards reaching zero net emissions by 2050.

  • In Biden climate show, watch for cajoling, conflict, pathos

    It won't rival Netflix for drama, but 40 world leaders will try to save the planet from ever-worsening global warming in a two-day climate summit livestreamed for binge viewing. While there will be many faces on screen, this will clearly be President Joe Biden’s show. Biden will convene the summit on Thursday, and what he says will call the shots for what’s to come.

  • After Floyd, Congress ready to plunge into policing laws

    Bolstered with new momentum, Congress is ready to try again to change the nation’s policing laws, heeding President Joe Biden’s admonition that the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death is “not enough” for a nation confronting a legacy of police violence. Legislation that was once stalled on Capitol Hill is now closer than ever to consensus, lawmakers of both parties said Wednesday, a day after a Minneapolis jury found former officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Tuesday's verdict launches “a new phase of a long struggle to bring justice to America,” declared Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., in urging passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

  • Biden unveils economy-wide pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030

    The Biden administration is moving to address global warming by setting a new, economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Why it matters: The new, non-binding target is about twice as ambitious as the previous U.S. target of a 26% to 28% cut by 2025, which was set during the Obama administration. White House officials described the goal as ambitious but achievable during a call with reporters Tuesday night. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden unveiled the goal during the opening remarks of a virtual climate summit the White House is hosting on Thursday, which will feature at least 40 heads of state, including China's President Xi Jinping, as well as business executives and Pope Francis."This is a moral imperative, an economic imperative. A moment of peril but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities," Biden said in his address. "Time is short but I believe we can do this and I believe that we will do this."The big picture: The new 2030 target is meant to keep the U.S. on a path that would be likely to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels by 2100. This is the more stringent target contained in the Paris Climate Agreement, which would be more likely to avoid some of the worst effects of climate change. Right now, the world is on course to see around 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) of warming by 2100. The target is also aimed at convincing the world — which watched as former President Trump attacked and abandoned the Paris deal — that the U.S. is not only back in the agreement, but a a leader in global climate efforts."The United States is not going to wait. The costs of delay are too great, and our nation is resolved to act right now," an administration official told reporters on Tuesday night's call. Another official said it should provide "significant leverage" for pushing for climate action from other countries.How it works: Meeting the target will require sweeping changes across the U.S. economy, including decarbonizing the power sector, dramatically scaling up the share of electric vehicles on the road, along with large gains in energy efficiency for buildings, among other measures. Levers at policy makers' disposal include everything from tax credits for deploying renewable energy systems and purchasing electric vehicles to regulatory actions. According to Nathan Hultman, director of the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland, about 75% of all reductions may come from the electricity and transportation sectors. For example, renewable power generation would have to scale up from delivering about 21% of our electricity today, to 50% by 2030, Hultman told Axios via email, citing recent research. The administration argues these solutions would be net job-creators. Officials vowed to take steps to cushion the blow to fossil fuel workers that could see job losses. Yes, but: Some environmental groups say that in the global context, the U.S. target is not ambitious enough. Global action is required to meet that 1.5-degree goal, and other countries must commit to sharp emissions cuts in the near-term. But the U.S. is the biggest emitter, when viewed historically, giving it a special burden to act, these groups say.A landmark report released in 2018, along with other studies since, shows that globally, emission cuts of 45% to 50% are needed by 2030 to have a fighting chance to meet the 1.5-degree target, without depending on technological breakthroughs, such as ways to suck carbon out of the air. Between the lines: During the Wednesday night briefing, officials described how the target was crafted, and said there are multiple pathways within each economic sector to achieve it. The administration is not betting the entire target on passing its $2.2 trillion infrastructure package, currently grinding through congressional negotiations. White House analysts — led by national climate adviser Gina McCarthy and her deputy, Ali Zaidi — collaborated with government agencies and the private sector to determine feasible cuts for each economic sector.They then compared those to the president's existing commitments, such as moving the U.S. to net zero emissions by 2050. Of note: Officials repeatedly cited technological advances and market forces, which are driving a faster pace of decarbonization than thought five to 10 years ago, as reasons why their target is both ambitious and achievable. They pointed to steep declines in costs for batteries, solar panels and other clean energy technologies, as well as state and city policies implemented during the Trump administration."We're standing here with better field position today than we had four years ago, than we had 10 years ago," an official said. Reality check: Global emissions fell in 2020, but are on track to rebound after the pandemic-induced decline.Arresting the growth, and bending the emissions curve downwards, is a Herculean task on a global level, where China is the top current emitter, with India, Brazil and other developing countries also seeing increases. Ben Geman contributed reporting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • At 'moment of peril,' Biden opens global summit on climate

    President Joe Biden convened leaders of the world's most powerful countries on Thursday to try to spur global efforts against climate change, drawing commitments from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to cooperate on cutting emissions despite their own sharp rivalries with the United States. “Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet,” Biden declared, speaking from a TV-style set for a virtual summit of 40 world leaders. Biden's own new commitment, timed to the summit, is to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030.

  • Apple, Google and Coca-Cola among 400-plus companies backing Biden in 50% emissions cut as soon as 2030

    More than 400 businesses and investors, including tech and consumer giants and major utilities, say they back the Biden administration in setting an ambitious climate-change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

  • Also roaring back from pandemic: earth-warming emissions

    Global warming emissions are expected to spike this year as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and economies begin to recover. Worldwide energy-related carbon dioxide emissions could surge by 1.5 billion metric tons this year, following last year's decline due to the pandemic, according to a Tuesday report from the International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental group based in Paris. Carbon dioxide emissions will increase 5% increase this year, to 33 billion metric tons, the IEA forecast.