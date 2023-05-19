Biden cuts short G7 dinner with Sunak to tackle US debt ceiling crisis

Biden - Pool/Reuters

Joe Biden cut short a dinner with Rishi Sunak and other world leaders on Friday as crunch talks over raising America's debt ceiling continued.

The US President attended a working dinner with his G7 counterparts on Miyajima Island in Japan but left early “to receive an update from his debt ceiling negotiation team back in Washington”, according to his press secretary.

Mr Biden has already curtailed his trip to Asia, cancelling a planned visit to Australia and Papua New Guinea to focus on debt limit talks.

The world's biggest economy faces not having enough cash to pay its bills as soon as June 1.

Republicans and Democrats have been arguing over whether to raise or suspend the so-called “debt ceiling”, which determines how much money the US government can borrow.

The row led to independent senator Bernie Sanders to urge the President to invoke the 14th Amendment of the US constitution – which states that the “validity of the public debt of the United States…shall not be questioned” – to raise the borrowing cap.

“Using this authority would allow the United States to continue to pay its bills on-time, without delay, preventing a global catastrophe,” a group of senators led by Sanders said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also warned that if the impasse is not broken, the Biden administration faces a catastrophic default.

Ms Yellen held talks with the bosses of America's biggest banks on Thursday to discuss consequences of the Federal government's $31.4 trillion (£25.2 trillion) debt ceiling not being raised.

After a standoff lasting several weeks, Mr Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed this week to negotiate directly on a deal, which needs to be passed by both chambers of Congress.

Mr McCarthy said he remained optimistic that a deal could be reached in time to hold a House vote on it next week.

“I see the path that we can come to an agreement,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol. “And I think we have a structure now and everybody’s working hard, and I mean, we’re working two or three times a day, then going back, getting more numbers.”

His comments boosted global stocks, with Germany's DAX hitting an all-time-high on Friday, while Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 0.5pc.

Negotiators are currently thrashing out terms of the deal, with the main sticking points including work search requirements for benefit claimants, as well as what to do with unspent cash from its pandemic funds.

A US default would lead to missed pension payments as well as delayed salary payments to Federal government employees and the military.

US short-term borrowing costs have edged up as tensions over a debt deal increased, though investors still believe a deal will eventually be done.

