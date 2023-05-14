U.S. markets closed

Biden expects to meet lawmakers Tuesday for debt talks, says he is optimistic

1
Reuters
·1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden departs from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he expects to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.

Speaking to reporters in Delaware, Biden said he remained optimistic about agreeing on a deal.

Biden had been scheduled to meet with lawmakers on Friday but the meeting was postponed.

Biden said he had received an update on how talks had gone between administration staffers and their congressional counterparts.

"I remain optimistic because I'm a congenital optimist," Biden said. He said he believed there was a desire on both sides to reach an agreement. "I think we’ll be able to do it.”

Biden said he still planned to leave on a trip to Japan this week for a meeting of G7 leaders. He has been scheduled to leave on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)