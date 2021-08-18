Biden, Fauci, CDC director support COVID-19 booster shots

President Joe Biden and his top health officials recommended a booster COVID-19 shot for all adults eight months after completing the first course of vaccination, starting in September.

That would mean a third dose for mRNA vaccine recipients, including the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines. The emphasis from the administration is on the Pfizer vaccine, which recently released results showing increased protection form a booster dose.

The Delta variant has caused increasing concern nationwide, as some states are battling a surge of cases and hospitalizations, including breakthrough cases. The announcement specifically focuses on the earliest recipients of the vaccine, including frontline health workers and the elderly.

"Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout," health officials said in a joint statement.

Some experts have questioned the results and data from Israel showing similar support for boosters. But the CDC director said Wednesday the announcement was in anticipation of the data the FDA and her own agency’s advisory committee are going to review prior to the targeted Sept. 20 start date for boosters.

One group of vaccinated individuals has yet to be addressed: recipients of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) one-shot vaccine.

The company has said it is looking into the potential need for boosters for immunocompromised individuals, which was recently authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for recipients of mRNA vaccines.

According to experts like Dr. Leana Wen the decision to allow boosters is the right one.

"I am really glad that the Biden administration has announced a booster strategy. Israel, U.K., and other countries have already announced theirs, and it's important that the U.S. responds to emerging data too," Wen said.

"What I hope they will do going forward is to empower patients, in consultation with their physicians, to make the best choices for themselves. We are entering a stage in the pandemic where there is a lot of nuance and no one-size-fits-all answer. People need to consider their own medical circumstances, exposures, and risk tolerance when it comes to booster doses," Wen added.

The medical and infectious disease community is split over whether or not boosters is the right choice. The glaring vaccine inequity globally is concerning for some, while others feel like the move is premature.

"The admin is getting out over its skis in having a big press conference on boosters," said Dr. Walid Gellad, director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing at the University of Pittsburgh.

"I'm not sure why there is a push now to talk about this when FDA has not even evaluated safety of such an approach or ACIP [the CDC advisory panel] hasn't evaluated," Gellad said, adding, "The 'Israeli data' we keep hearing about is not as convincing as people imply it is, yet."

Some experts declined to comment on the announcement, citing a lack of data.

