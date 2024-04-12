Biden forgives $7.4 billion in student loans. Here’s what that means for Arizonans

The Biden administration on Friday announced $7.4 billion in student loan relief in the latest of many rounds of loan forgiveness.

So far, the federal government has signed off on $153 billion in relief for more than 4 million people, around 10% of borrowers with federal student loans.

“As long as there are people with overwhelming student loan debt competing with basic needs such as food and healthcare, we will remain relentless in our pursuit to bring relief to millions across the country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a Friday release.

But part of today’s move could still be challenged, after two lawsuits were filed this year claim the administration's forgiveness plan is an overstep.

$7.4B in student loan relief: Here's how that looks in your state

How much money will go to Arizona?

In Arizona, around 7,000 people will have their loans decreased or forgiven, totaling up to more than $180 million in relief.

Borrowers with canceled or minimized debt will get emails starting today, and will see the effect in the coming weeks.

The relief comes from a variety of programs, including Income-Driven Repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. One major program, the Saving on a Valuable Education Plan or SAVE, allows enrolled borrowers to stop making payments sooner than originally scheduled. Some borrowers can get forgiveness after 10 years of making payments.

Lawsuits could mean trouble for forgiveness

Attorneys general in over a dozen largely Republican-controlled states claim the SAVE plan is too costly and did not go through adequate scrutiny. The two lawsuits, led by Missouri and Kansas, seek to prevent future loan cancellations under the program. But it’s unlikely that would affect people who have already received relief.

The Department of Education has said Congress gave it the power to "define the terms of income-driven repayment plans" in 1993 and has acted on it before.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ended President Joe Biden's broad plan to forgive loans for tens of millions of borrowers, saying the president overstepped the parameters of a federal law allowing him to “waive or modify” the loan payments. The SAVE plan went through largely unscathed.

The administration then pivoted to a plan under the Higher Education Act and are looking to provide relief to to 26 million more borrowers going forward.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Joe Biden student loan forgiveness: What Arizonans should know