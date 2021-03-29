U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,971.09
    -3.45 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,171.37
    +98.49 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,059.65
    -79.08 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.68
    -62.80 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.58
    +0.61 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.10
    -22.20 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    -0.40 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    +0.0610 (+3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7830
    +0.1530 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,323.17
    +2,018.34 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,153.66
    +40.51 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

Biden-Harris Infrastructure Program Would Create or Save 15 Million Jobs Over 10 Years, Georgetown University Report Says

Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce
·5 min read

Infrastructure program would increase GDP by as much as $320 billion per year

Washington, DC, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $1.5 trillion infrastructure program from the Biden-Harris administration would be good medicine to nurse the economic wounds inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It would create or save 15 million jobs over 10 years, according to a new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW). 15 Million Infrastructure Jobs: An Economic Shot in the Arm to the COVID-19 Recession finds that an infrastructure stimulus would increase the share of infrastructure jobs from 11% to 14% of all jobs in this country, temporarily reviving the blue-collar economy.

A majority of infrastructure jobs (75%) would be for workers with no more than a high school diploma and some non-degreed short-term postsecondary training, while the remaining quarter of infrastructure jobs would require an associate’s degree or higher. Overall, an infrastructure program would create 8 million jobs for workers with a high school diploma or less, 4.8 million jobs for workers with more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree, and 2.25 million jobs for workers with bachelor’s degrees and above.

Infrastructure jobs would be spread across the country. Blue states, which are more heavily populated, would gain 8.6 million jobs, and red states would gain 6.4 million jobs. There would be 2.7 million infrastructure jobs just in the seven closely contested states that were key to the outcome of the 2020 presidential election: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. By region, the Southeast stands to gain the largest share of infrastructure jobs—nearly 3.4 million, or 22% of jobs—while the Rocky Mountain states would gain the smallest share, with 642,000 jobs.

“Creating jobs is just the first step,” lead report author and CEW Director Anthony P. Carnevale said. “Without a jobs training program, we won’t be able to prepare workers to fill them.”

Of the jobs created through the infrastructure program, 60% would require six months of training or less, and 40% would require more than six months of training. In general, the jobs that would require the highest level of educational attainment would require the most training. The postsecondary education system administers a majority of certificate, training, and noncredit programs that will be essential to train workers to take on these jobs. Expanding Pell Grant eligibility to include short-term occupational training programs, as proposed in the 2019 JOBS Act, could lead to significant increases in student enrollment and completion.

Apprenticeship programs could be one of the primary ways to train workers for infrastructure jobs. In 2020, about 42% of apprenticeship programs were already training workers for infrastructure-related occupations. Active apprentices only represent a fraction of the workforce (0.4%), but their numbers have been growing rapidly in recent years—new apprentices increased by 128% in the last decade.

While an infrastructure program would boost the economy as a whole, it would disproportionately help employ Black and Latino workers, who have faced higher shares of job losses in the recession. It would also primarily benefit men, who currently hold 90% of infrastructure jobs and are likely to fill a majority of jobs created. An infrastructure package would not lead to the recovery of the 9.5 million jobs still unrecovered from the recession that began in March 2020, because these would be different types of jobs. The infrastructure plan, therefore, may not be of great help to women, who have lost more jobs than men during the recession relative to their share of employment.

“In the interest of gender parity, any infrastructure proposal should ensure the new infrastructure jobs are more accessible to women than they have ever been in the past,” report author and CEW Chief Economist Nicole Smith said.

Beyond creating jobs, an infrastructure program would have multiplier effects. It would spur consumption and lower transportation costs while improving reliability of clean water, electricity, and broadband services. Specifically, an infrastructure stimulus would expand broadband internet access to 21.3 million more Americans. These long-term returns could mean increasing GDP by as much as $320 billion per year as long as the stimulus plan continues.

Other Key Findings

  • An infrastructure program would create 3.2 million jobs in the Pacific Coastal region, 2.8 million jobs in the Midwest, 2.4 million jobs in the Mid-Atlantic, 1.9 million jobs in the Southwest, and 713,000 jobs in New England.

  • Of the Americans who would receive broadband services as a result of infrastructure spending, 4.2 million are Black, 6 million are Latino, and 11.1 million are White.

  • Infrastructure jobs for workers with no more than a high school diploma would be concentrated in transportation and material moving occupations, which would be about 60% of all infrastructure jobs created or saved.

  • Infrastructure jobs for workers with an associate’s degree or higher would be concentrated in engineering and protective services, managerial, and business and financial operations occupations.

To view the full report, visit cew.georgetown.edu/Infrastructure.

###

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute that studies the links among individual goals, education and training curricula, and career pathways. CEW is affiliated with the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy. For more information, visit cew.georgetown.edu. Follow CEW on Twitter @GeorgetownCEW, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Medium.

CONTACT: Hilary Strahota Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce 240-427-1483 hs779@georgetown.edu


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis –Strengthens Over 93.135, Weakens Under 92.510

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 92.940 and 92.520.

  • Fridges, microwaves fall prey to global chip shortage

    A global shortage of chips that has rattled production lines at car companies and squeezed stockpiles at gadget makers, is now leaving home appliance makers unable to meet demand, according to the president of Whirlpool Corp in China. The U.S. based company, one of the world's largest white goods firm, is falling behind on exports to Europe and the United States from China, by as much as 25% on some months, Jason Ai told Reuters in Shanghai.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow ekes out record, stocks end mostly lower on jitters tied to investment fund margin call

    U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Monday in the wake of a large investment fund being forced to sell massive holdings in stocks.

  • Ex-SEC Chairman Clayton to Advise Brevan-Backed Firm on Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- One River Asset Management, a $2.5 billion firm whose cryptocurrency funds are backed by hedge fund titan Alan Howard, brought on former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton as an adviser, lending credibility to an emerging asset class that still lacks comprehensive regulation.Clayton will be one of three advisers to One River founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Peters. The other two are Kevin Hassett, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Donald Trump, and Jonathan Orszag, an economic consultant who previously worked in the Clinton administration.One River was mainly involved in bets on market volatility until the fourth quarter of 2020, when Peters started a digital asset subsidiary and raised funds from clients including Howard and Ruffer LLP to invest in Bitcoin and Ether. A macro investor, he wanted to develop a strategy that would appeal to institutional investors put off by the breathless boosterism common among the crypto-faithful.At the time, Brevan Howard had already acquired 25% of Greenwich, Connecticut-based One River Asset Management. Separately, Howard took a stake in the subsidiary, One River Digital Asset Management.Under Clayton, who left the SEC in December and recently become non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management Inc., regulators determined Bitcoin and Ether weren’t securities, removing an overhang that could have impeded trading and acceptance of those tokens. He said he welcomed the opportunity to discuss and debate the evolving role of cryptocurrencies and related instruments from the other side of the table.Embracing Digital Assets“The digitization of our financial ecosystem isn’t just is coming, it’s already here,” Clayton said in an interview. “Three years ago, I didn’t believe we would be where we are today -- the number of respected investors who have embraced digital assets. I would not have predicted this level of take-up.”Those investors include hedge fund managers Paul Tudor Jones and Ray Dalio, as well as Dawn Fitzpatrick, chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management. Clayton said he doesn’t own any digital assets and isn’t required as part of his advisory role to invest in One River’s funds.Rather than currency alternatives, Peters sees digital assets as stores of value that can help diversity a portfolio and provide a hedge against inflation at a time when central bank liquidity is distorting prices of traditional investments. His timing was prescient, too.One River started buying Bitcoin in November, when the price was about $15,000. It has since more than tripled and his firm, which managed some $1 billion before then, now oversees $2.5 billion.“It’s no longer possible to understand what’s happening in markets, let alone where we’re going, without a deep understanding of digital assets, blockchain, tokenization and virtualization,” Peters said. “The real institutional flows haven’t even started yet.”HardlinerHe said One River is in discussions with other investors and the consulting firms that advise them on asset allocation.Clayton, a lawyer, developed a reputation among crypto-enthusiasts as a hardliner. While he was at the SEC, the agency blocked initial coin offerings, rejected applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and sued Ripple Labs Inc. for not registering its token sales.He said his role at One River shouldn’t be read as a change in view on the importance of the rule of law and of regulation, whether in crypto or anywhere else.“I see a wide range of outcomes for digital assets that include strong government regulation, domestically and globally,” Clayton said. “The time frame is uncertain, but I expect there will be international coordination if not international consensus around digital assets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil rises as traders expect OPEC+ to hold output cuts

    Oil prices edged higher on Monday after Reuters reported that Russia would support stable oil output from OPEC+ ahead of a meeting with the producer group later this week. Futures had fallen earlier in the session on news that a container ship in the Suez Canal blocking traffic for nearly a week had been refloated. Russia will support broadly stable oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia (OPEC+) in May, while seeking a relatively small output hike for itself to meet the rising seasonal demand, according to a source familiar with Russia's thinking.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.

  • Fed won’t keep interest rates low so Washington can cheaply finance record debt, Waller says

    The newest member of the Federal Reserve insists the central bank won't fall prey to political pressure to keep interest rates low to help the government cheaply finance its huge and growing debt.

  • NIO and Chinese EV Stocks Are Under Pressure. Here’s Why.

    NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng American depositary receipts are down again in early Monday trading. A Chinese editorial called out some problems with the country's electric-vehicle industry.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Real Estate Investors Desperate to Spend $250 Billion Hoard

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors with a record hoard of money to finance distressed commercial real estate are finding themselves in a tough spot: There’s nowhere to spend it.The massive wave of defaults expected after the coronavirus shuttered offices, hotels and stores last year has so far failed to materialize. Now, as the U.S. economy swings from pandemic lows to a vaccine- and stimulus-induced rebound, the window of opportunity for discounted deals is closing before it ever really opened.That may sound like positive news to most Americans, but to a select group of investors who anticipated raking in big profits from the misfortunes of others, it’s a problem. Troubled properties aren’t coming to market because owners have little pressure to sell. Commercial real estate prices have held up -- or even risen -- because so much money is chasing so few deals.“We’re starting to see frustration rolling over into desperation,” said Will Sledge, senior managing director in the capital markets unit of brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. Investors are “willing to push prices up and their yields down in order to simply deploy capital.”U.S. private equity funds stockpiled more than $250 billion for commercial real estate loans as of March 23, according to Preqin. That included a record $75.8 billion for distressed debt, a figure that grew in response to last year’s eruption of late payments on properties.Fundraisers continue to rake in commitments. Cerberus Capital Management closed a $2.8 billion opportunistic real estate fund Monday, exceeding an original $2 billion target. Oaktree Capital Management said last week it raised $4.7 billion real estate opportunities fund, surpassing its $3.5 billion goal.The cash piles may increase even more. Almost 30% of institutional investors are targeting distressed and opportunistic commercial real estate deals this year, nearly double the early 2020 share, according to a new survey by CBRE Group Inc.“With all the capital out there, there’s going to be a bit of a ‘Three Stooges’ effect,” said Jim Costello, senior vice president of real estate data firm Real Capital Analytics. “They’re all running through the door at once but nobody can get through.”This year was expected to be a boon for distressed investors as $430 billion in commercial real estate debt matures. Delinquencies on commercial mortgage-backed securities spiked in 2020, with the late-payment rate for hotels soaring to 24% in June. Investors brought out their playbooks from the 2008 financial crisis, when property loans traded for pennies on the dollar.But instead of forcing borrowers to pay up or refinance at onerous terms, lenders offered modifications and maturity extensions -- lifelines to await the recovery. Delinquencies declined and property prices held up. Commercial real estate values rose an average of 6.8% in the 12 months through February, according to Real Capital data.Now, troubled properties are in recovery mode as vaccines liberate people to travel, swarm shopping centers and return to offices. Consumer spending is forecast to grow 6.1% in 2021.“This isn’t the point at which borrowers are giving up after they have carried their properties through this tough period of time,” said Jonathan Pollack, global head of Blackstone Group Inc.’s real estate debt strategies group.Jones Lang LaSalle evaluated $24 billion in potential debt deals last year, and only about $1.4 billion came to market, according to Sledge. Distressed debt pools have traded in a range of 85 cents to 95 cents on the dollar, he said.Yaakov Zar, chief executive officer of Lev, a matchmaker for commercial real estate borrowers and lenders, got a call from a friend offering 100 cents on the dollar for loans in default.“If you’re paying par, it’s not distressed,” Zar said. “Even in a situation where everything was falling into default, there’s still too much dry powder.”There will still be distressed opportunities as some building owners struggle to refinance or decide to stop investing in money-losing projects. And some properties, such as malls, face longer-term consumer shifts that will be difficult to overcome. But a post-Covid distress tsunami isn’t in the cards, said Brian Stoffers, global president for debt at CBRE.“Those that anticipated the big hits are going to be sorely disappointed,” Stoffers said.Ticking ClockFor distressed-fund managers, the clock is ticking. Most closed-end funds have two or three years to call the money they’ve raised or lose the right to put it to work. Not all can wait that long to meet payrolls and other expenses.Stockdale Capital Partners has until December 2022 to deploy a $550 million fund it closed in February of last year, according to Dan Michaels, managing director of the Los Angeles-based private equity real estate firm, which focuses on distressed opportunities in the U.S. Southwest. It might have to ask investors for an extension.“You look at 1,000 deals,” Michaels said, “Find a 100 you like. Work on 10. Close on one.”With few deals coming to market, fund managers are turning to more obscure corners for opportunities. One potential source is banks that want to clean up their balance sheets to be attractive for mergers, said Pat Jackson, CEO of Sabal Capital Partners in Irvine, California, which has originated $4 billion in real estate loans.Sabal has been in talks with a regional lender since December about purchasing a multihundred-million-dollar debt portfolio while the bank prepares for an acquisition. The challenge is making an offer that pleases the seller while leaving room for Sabal to profit, Jackson said.“You bid on a deal and it’s ‘Congrats! You won!” Jackson said. “And then you think: Did I pay too much?”(Updates with Cerberus and Oaktree raising capital in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as Archegos margin call ricochets across markets; Suez ship freed

    Stocks are giving back gains after a strong week, with little seen moving the needle before March's jobs data.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Ether-Bitcoin Implied Volatility Spread Points to a Macro-Driven Market

    Historically, the implied volatility spread has proven a reliable indicator of upcoming shifts in market leadership.