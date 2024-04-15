Biden Likely to Tap Oil Reserve for Summer Demand, Macquarie Says

Lucia Kassai
2 min read
7
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will likely need to tap oil from the country’s emergency reserves to counter a spike in gasoline prices and amid inflation fears during the summer driving season.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is in the cards as motor fuel demand is expected to hit a new post-pandemic high with millions of Americans preparing to hit the roads during the summer, when demand peaks, said Vikas Dwivedi, a global oil and gas strategist for Macquarie Group.

“The government will have to release oil from the SPR with a lot of aggressiveness to tame prices,” Dwivedi said in a phone interview. “There are not many tools available and this is one of the most effective.”

Gasoline prices soared 17% this year fueled by a rally in oil prices, which have gained 18% in the same period as supply disruptions tilted global balances into a deficit. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, where more than a third of the world’s oil is produced, coupled with production cuts from OPEC+ and its allies and Mexico’s decision to slash oil exports are weighing on the market.

Several factors stand to affect demand and tightening oil supplies as drivers prepare to get behind the wheel this summer. High mortgage rates are keeping would-be homebuyers off the market during what’s typically the busiest season for purchases, suggesting Americans will spend more in entertainment and travel, Dwivedi said. Oil demand is expected to rise while fuelmaking may fall short of expectations as years of delayed maintenance by refiners could lead to breakdowns. And Texas is warning consumers about a possible power emergency this week amid high temperatures, bringing back memories of last year’s record temperatures that forced refineries to curtail fuel production for fear of overheating.

Demand for gasoline is being watched closely in the world’s top oil-consuming nation as rising prices at the pump may spur inflation. The Energy Information Administration recently revised up its 2024 forecast for retail gasoline to $3.60 a gallon from $3.50. High oil prices prompted the Energy Department to shelve plans to replenish the emergency reserves earlier this month. Stockpiles have been slowly inching up in the past year but still stand near a 40-year low after the unprecedented release of 180 million barrels in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's reverse repo facility plummets to lowest level in nearly three years

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A key Federal Reserve facility that takes in cash from money market funds and others saw inflows drop sharply on Monday. The U.S. central bank's reverse repo facility took in $327.1 billion, down $80.2 billion from Friday, marking the lowest level of inflows since the facility took in $293 billion on May 19, 2021. The Fed's reverse repo facility exists to put a floor underneath short-term rates, taking in cash from eligible firms in loans collateralized with Treasuries held by the central bank.

  • New rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act includes divisive accommodations for abortion

    Workers are entitled to time off and other job accommodations for abortions — along with pregnancy-related medical conditions like miscarriage, stillbirth and lactation — under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, according to finalized federal regulations published Monday. The regulations provide guidance for employers and workers on how to implement the law, which passed with robust bipartisan Congressional support in December 2022 but sparked controversy last year when the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission included abortions in its draft rules. The language means that workers can ask for time off to obtain an abortion and recover from the procedure.

  • Open source groups say more software projects may have been targeted for sabotage

    The recent attempt by an unknown actor to sabotage a widely used software program may have been one of several attempts to subvert key pieces of digital infrastructure across the internet, two open source groups said in an alert published on Monday. In a joint statement, the Open Source Security Foundation and the OpenJS Foundation said the recent attempt to insert a secret backdoor into XZ Utils - a little-known program that is baked into Linux systems across the world - "may not be an isolated incident." They said at least three different JavaScript projects were targeted by unnamed individuals demanding suspicious updates or asking to be made maintainers of the targeted software.

  • Why Century Aluminum Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    Geopolitical tensions could create new opportunities for this U.S. producer

  • Morning Bid: Nervy markets await Israel's response, Fed outlook

    European shares look set to track Asia's negative lead on Monday after a weekend dominated by news of escalating tensions in the Middle East and fears of a wider regional conflict. The flight to safety began with talk last week of an Iranian strike on Israel and, after a raid with some 300 drones and missiles, the focus now turns to Israel's reply. Going some way to keeping that risk capped, U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran.

  • Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying This Incredible Value Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway is pouring hundreds of millions into this unique stock every month.

  • Yellen to meet US allies during IMF, World Bank meetings, press China on growth

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with finance ministers from U.S. allies this week to discuss a number of key issues, including shoring up supply chains, strengthening financial system stability and supporting Ukraine, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday. Yellen's meetings on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington also will include in-depth discussions with Chinese officials on "balanced growth," a new U.S.-China dialogue launched earlier this month to address China's excess industrial capacity for electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and other clean energy goods. On Wednesday, Yellen will meet with finance ministers from South Korea and Japan for a first-ever trilateral meeting to coordinate on issues from sanctions on Russia and Iran to securing supply chains and building climate and financial resilience in the Pacific Islands, the Treasury official said.

  • Stock market today: US futures tick up as traders assess risk of escalation in the Middle East

    US stocks had plummeted last week in anticipation of strikes, but look set to rally slightly as a new week starts.

  • Tax day is here. See what you need to know to file before the deadline.

    The tax deadline for federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Here’s how to file your taxes before the deadline and how to get an extension.

  • Big Oil Companies Warm to Biden After Years of Bad Blood

    Once a favorite foil of the White House, some U.S. oil executives have reached an unlikely truce with the president’s lieutenants.