‘Biden needs to step aside’: Billionaire Bill Ackman warns the Democratic Party is ‘heading toward a train wreck’ — says it's 'abundantly clear' Trump will win in 2024. Here's his solution

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who has traditionally supported the Democratic Party, has admitted he has significant reservations about President Joe Biden winning the 2024 election.

Ackman took to social media to voice a stark warning that there could be major consequences for the Democratic Party in the forthcoming election if Biden continues as the party's nominee.

In a post on X, Ackman stated, “If you haven’t figured it out already, it is now abundantly clear that @realDonaldTrump is going to crush @POTUS.”

Ackman’s prognosis for the party under Biden's leadership is decidedly grim. He vividly described the situation, saying, "The Democratic Party and Joe Biden are heading toward a train wreck. We need to pull the train off the tracks now!"

To avert this impending crisis, Ackman feels the current president should graciously make way for new leadership.

“If the Democrat party wants to have a chance of putting up a candidate who can compete with Trump, it needs to quickly get behind a strong, credible contender for President, and Biden needs to step aside,” he wrote.

‘Appealing to both Republicans and Democrats’

Ackman even has someone in mind already: Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota. Despite his long-shot status in the primaries against Biden, Phillips has earned Ackman's fervent support.

“@deanbphillips is that candidate,” Ackman asserted. “He is super smart, highly experienced and successful in business and politics, and he is a moderate, appealing to both Republicans and Democrats.”

In a detailed post on Jan. 13, Ackman endorsed Phillips and announced he was giving $1 million to a political action committee supporting the politician — by far the largest donation he’s ever made for someone running for office.

“I am doing so because I believe that Dean Phillips would be a truly outstanding President of the United States, and I believe he has a credible path to winning the nomination despite what the oddsmakers may think,” he explained in the announcement.

Ackman added that Biden “is polling poorly” against Trump and that his numbers “are only going to get worse as he ages.”

A recent Messenger HarrisX poll revealed that when asked to choose between only Trump and Biden, 46% of voters favored Trump, 42% chose Biden, and 12% remained undecided.

