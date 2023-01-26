U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.50
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,841.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,910.00
    +36.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.90
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.36 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.30
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4620
    -0.0070 (-0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    19.08
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2405
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2580
    -0.2510 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,198.14
    +658.62 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.36
    +16.04 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.13
    -61.88 (-0.23%)
     

Biden Has Never Been Under More Pressure From Congress to Ban TikTok

Emily Birnbaum and Daniel Flatley
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The growing clamor in Congress to completely ban the popular social media platform TikTok in the US raises the stakes for the Biden administration, which is in the late stages of reviewing the security risks of the app.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, from all devices nationwide.

Read the full TikTok bill Hawley introduced here.

Meanwhile, Representatives Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who now wields clout over how to counter Chinese influence in the US, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat from Illinois, said they plan to team up with Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, for a similar measure.

TikTok “opens the door for the Chinese Communist Party to access Americans’ personal information, keystrokes, and location through aggressive data harvesting,” Hawley said in a statement.

The attention on TikTok underscores concerns in Congress that TikTok and its parent, ByteDance Ltd., could share information on US users with Chinese authorities. It’s also part of a broader bipartisan focus on ways the US can counter China’s rising economic and strategic influence.

Congress late last year banned TikTok from government phones, and more than half of US states have enacted similar prohibitions. Still, it’s not yet clear how far the proposals for a nationwide ban on TikTok will go. Some Democratic lawmakers so far have held back from calling for an all-out ban while awaiting a signal from the Biden administration, which is addressing the topic through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The committee is trying to conclude its review of the national security implications of the app, and the company is in discussions with officials on a deal that would address some security concerns by attempting to prevent US data from being accessed by programmers or other individuals in China.

“From a congressional standpoint, Republicans would do it in a heartbeat,” said Klon Kitchen, a China expert with the American Enterprise Institute. “Democrats are deferring to the White House,” which has not given much direction, Kitchen said.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council had no comment on the legislative proposals, but said the administration is focused on the potential security risks posed by the ways China and other countries use digital technology and data from Americans, as well as looking into steps it could take under presidential powers.

Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, said a ban on the app would be a “piecemeal” approach to broader issues such as data security, privacy and potential harmful online influences.

“We hope that lawmakers will focus their energies on efforts to address those issues holistically, rather than pretending that banning a single service would solve any of the problems lawmakers are concerned about or make Americans any safer,” Oberwetter said in an email.

Still, some politicians are stepping up their attacks. Gallagher, on NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier this month, called TikTok “digital fentanyl” owned by the Chinese Communist Party.

Gallagher was recently named as chair of the newly formed Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, giving him a bigger platform to propose ways to counter Chinese influence. But the ultimate jurisdiction over the legislation rests with the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The committee hasn’t yet committed to taking up the proposed legislation from Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi once they introduce it. A person familiar with the committee’s plans, who asked not to be identified to discuss private deliberations, said the panel is planning to work on legislation that is broader than just TikTok by looking at concerns around China and technology.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about whether they would bring up a TikTok ban for a vote. Schumer was one of the first senators to warn that TikTok could threaten national security in 2019, but he previously called for TikTok to be sold to an American company rather than banned altogether.

Another potential hurdle to the legislation is the prospect of a legal challenge. Multiple courts halted then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban TikTok in 2020. Two federal judges issued injunctions against that ban, arguing it exceeded the executive branch’s authority and potentially violated the First Amendment.

--With assistance from Josh Wingrove.

(Updates security council comment in ninth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea’s Economic Contraction Supports BOK Rate Hike Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s economy shrank for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic last quarter, an outcome that supports the case for at least pausing a cycle of interest rate hikes to tackle inflation. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmIBM

  • Asian Equities Advance as Hong Kong Traders Return: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares climbed as Hong Kong traders returned from Lunar New Year holidays amid a positive tone for risk taking, with a gauge of dollar strength near a nine-month low and hopes for a pause in interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back

  • 583 police calls to same Springfield Township hotel lead to nuisance complaint

    Trustees in Springfield Township consider a hotel on Arlington Road to be an "unsafe nuisance" and Summit County prosecutors have taken unusual steps to try to shut it down.

  • He was driving drunk on a Florida street, cops say. A dental office was straight ahead

    Florida man vs. dentist’s office. Who won?

  • Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Raises $125M for Bitcoin Mining

    The company will use the fund to expand its bitcoin mining facilities amid strong demand for hosting.

  • WH suggests reporters have access to Biden because they can ‘shout’ questions at him

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre indicated on Wednesday that President Biden was available for reporters to “shout” questions, even though Biden often ignores them.

  • Sozzi & Brad’s Take on TSLA Earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down Tesla’s Earnings Call. You can see the entire show here.

  • Mexico wants $700 million from ex-official on trial in US

    Mexico’s president said Monday his country wants to recover a big chunk of money from former Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna, who is on trial in New York. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government wants to recover $700 million that García Luna allegedly accumulated as a result of corruption. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico has filed a lawsuit in Florida, where Garcia Luna lived after leaving Mexico.

  • Asteroid to make extremely close approach to Earth this week

    An asteroid the size of a box truck is slated to get very close to Earth this week, according to scientists. The asteroid, 2023 BU, will pass by the planet over the southern tip of South America around 7:27 p.m. Thursday and be 2,200 miles above the Earth's surface, NASA said. The asteroid will be well within the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, according to the agency.

  • Virginia Elementary School Admin Resigns after Ignoring Repeated Warning about Armed Student

    Administrators at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., were warned three times on the day of the shooting that left Abigail Zwerner in critical condition. The revelation has prompted Dr. Ebony Parker, the school's assistant principal, to resign, a school-district spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

  • Guyana: Satellites will spot oil spills, not on-ship experts

    Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency says it can now use satellites to monitor any oil spills in the South American nation's waters. The agency's former leader criticized the technology as ineffective, saying the only proper way of minimizing oil spills is to put spill-prevention experts onboard drilling ships and platforms. Vincent Adams, who led Guyana's EPA for three years up to 2020 after a 30-year career as an environmental engineer at the U.S. Department of Energy, said satellites can only help draw attention to an oil spill after it has begun spoiling the sea.

  • Colombia's once most-wanted drug lord pleads guilty in US

    A Colombian man who was once one of the world's most-wanted drug lords pleaded guilty Wednesday to U.S. smuggling charges, admitting that he led a cartel and paramilitary group that trafficked in cocaine and deadly violence. “Tons of cocaine were moved with my permission or at my direction,” Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as Otoniel, told a Brooklyn federal court. Úsuga presided over the Gulf Clan, which terrorized much of northern Colombia to control major cocaine-smuggling routes.

  • Texas, 19 other states sue Biden admin over migrant parole program

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading 20 states who are suing the Biden administration over a federal migrant parole program announced earlier this month. The program established a pathway for up to 30,000 migrants each month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to petition for asylum in the U.S. President Joe Biden launched the program as part of a series of new border enforcement actions, which also includes a commitment from the Mexican government to accept up to 30,000 migrants from those four countries if they don't meet the requirements for asylum or parole. In a press release, on Tuesday, Paxton's office argued that the program "unlawfully creates a de facto pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens."

  • Dave's Hot Chicken co-founders: Branding comes after 'producing really good food'

    Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps and Chief Brand Officer Arman Oganesyan join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the history of the brand, recent growth, dealing with labor shortages, competition, and menu offerings.

  • Bipartisan reps introduce bill to designate Russia’s Wagner Group as foreign terrorists

    A bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday to designate Russian mercenary company Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). The Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) Act, sponsored by nine members of the lower chamber, would require the State Department to designate the Wagner Group an FTO within 90 days of becoming…

  • Three-star defensive standout, Ohio native Ted Hammond commits to Michigan football

    Michigan football goes to the state of Ohio to grab its fifth prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, three-star DL Ted Hammond from Cincinnati.

  • Tesla Earnings: Pras on Price Cut Demand Boom

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian gives his take on Tesla’s Earnings Call. You can see the entire show here.

  • National Sales-Tax Plan Gains Attention in House GOP

    A decades-old proposal to replace federal income, estate and payroll taxes with a national sales tax has won support among GOP lawmakers, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he doesn’t favor the policy.

  • How Much Income Can I Have Before My Social Security Benefits Decrease?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

    If the latest polls are to be believed, no Senate incumbent is in as much danger of losing their seat in 2024 as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.