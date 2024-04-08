Biden’s next student debt relief plan will cover more than 30M borrowers

President Joe Biden will announce on Monday his plans to cancel student debt for more than 30 million Americans by this fall, kicking off an election year sprint to deliver on a promise that was thwarted by the Supreme Court the first time around.

Biden will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to pitch new details about his second attempt at canceling large swaths of outstanding student debt. And the White House is dispatching other top administration officials to promote the plan Monday during visits to other swing states.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Pennsylvania, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Arizona. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel to New York.

The administration over the past several months had already outlined the contours of the new student debt plan, which takes a more targeted approach to loan forgiveness than the across-the-board reductions of $10,000 or $20,000 that Biden sought for more than 40 million borrowers in 2022.

But Biden on Monday will confirm for the first time that the scope of his new plans will approach a similar scale, covering tens of millions of Americans.

“President Biden will use every tool available to cancel student loan debt for as many borrowers as possible, no matter how many times Republican elected officials try to stand in his way,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in previewing the plans Sunday.

The president is expected to preview that his latest proposal will forgive unpaid interest for some 25 million Americans who now owe more on their loans than they originally borrowed because of ballooning interest.

The plan will also provide relief to about 2 million borrowers who’ve carried their debts for decades and another 2 million borrowers who would have qualified for existing federal programs but failed to enroll, administration officials said.

Another approximately 200,000 borrowers who attended “low-value programs” would also see relief. The administration is also pursuing efforts to provide relief to “millions” of borrowers experiencing financial hardship, though it did not specify precisely how many borrowers would be covered by that part of the plan.

Story continues

Administration officials are up against a ticking clock to go through the remaining regulatory hoops to finalize and implement Biden’s next student debt relief plan.

Officials said that they would formally propose the new regulations for public comment in the “coming months” and subsequently finalize the plan so that borrowers can begin seeing relief “this fall.” They declined on Sunday to offer a more specific timeline.

The announcement comes as Biden is seeking to make it clear to voters in battleground states what his administration has done to fulfill his student debt relief campaign promises. Early 2024 polls have also shown Biden lagging in garnering the support of young voters, many of whom were galvanized in part to vote for Biden in 2020 because of his debt relief plan.

Also looming over the administration’s efforts is the inevitable legal challenge from Republican-led states or other conservative groups that have railed against the idea of mass loan forgiveness as illegal.

The latest plan relies on a separate legal authority, the Higher Education Act, than the Covid-related emergency powers that were the basis for the administration’s first plan.

A senior administration official told reporters that they’ve “studied the Supreme Court's decision carefully” and feel “confident” that the new plan is sufficiently different to pass muster at the court.

What’s in the plan: Biden’s proposal has yet to be formally unveiled through the regulatory process the administration is undertaking after the Supreme Court blocked his first attempt to cancel as much as $400 billion of outstanding debt.

The plan is expected to cancel some interest for millions of borrowers with loan balances greater than what they originally borrowed. The White House estimates that 25 million borrowers owe more than they borrowed, and 23 million of those people will get all of their interest canceled if their balance is more than it was when they started paying back their loans. The plan would cancel up to $20,000 of unpaid interest accrued after entering repayment for these borrowers, regardless of their income.

Single borrowers who earn $120,000 or less and married borrowers who earn $240,000 or less and are enrolled in the administration’s new income-driven repayment plan known as SAVE, or any other income-driven repayment plan, would be eligible to have their entire balance of unpaid interest canceled. Borrowers enrolled in the plans who are eligible for the relief would not have to apply for this.

Additionally, the administration wants to cancel debt for about 2.5 million borrowers who entered repayment for their undergraduate loans at least 20 years ago or their graduate loans at least 25 years ago. Borrowers who are facing hardships and cannot pay their loans back and those who enrolled in low financial value programs would also be eligible for debt cancellation.