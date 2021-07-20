U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,323.06
    +64.57 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,511.99
    +549.95 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,498.88
    +223.89 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.30
    +63.62 (+2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    -0.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    +0.0280 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9080
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,706.50
    -1,138.64 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    716.20
    +13.99 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.13
    +36.74 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

Biden nominates another Big Tech enemy, this time to lead the DOJ's antitrust division

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

The Biden administration tripled down on its commitment to reining in powerful tech companies Tuesday, proposing committed Big Tech critic Jonathan Kanter to lead the Justice Department's antitrust division.

Kanter is a lawyer with a long track record of representing smaller companies like Yelp in antitrust cases against Google. He currently practices law at his own firm, which specializes in advocacy for state and federal antitrust enforcement.

"Throughout his career, Kanter has also been a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy," the White House press release stated. Progressives celebrated the nomination as a win, though some of Biden's new antitrust hawks have enjoyed support from both political parties.

The Justice Department already has a major antitrust suit against Google in the works. The lawsuit, filed by Trump's own Justice Department, accuses the company of "unlawfully maintaining monopolies" through anti-competitive practices in its search and search advertising businesses. If successfully confirmed, Kanter would be positioned to steer the DOJ's big case against Google.

In a 2016 NYT op-ed, Kanter argued that Google is notorious for relying on an anti-competitive "playbook" to maintain its market dominance. Kanter pointed to Google's long history of releasing free ad-supported products and eventually restricting competition through "discriminatory and exclusionary practices" in a given corner of the market.

Kanter is just the latest high-profile Big Tech critic that's been elevated to a major regulatory role under Biden. Last month, Biden named fierce Amazon critic Lina Khan as FTC chair upon her confirmation to the agency. In March, Biden named another noted Big Tech critic, Columbia law professor Tim Wu, to the National Economic Council as a special assistant for tech and competition policy.

All signs point to the Biden White House gearing up for a major federal fight with Big Tech. Congress is working on a set of Big Tech bills, but in lieu of — or in tandem with — legislative reform, the White House can flex its own regulatory muscle through the FTC and DOJ.

In new comments to MSNBC, the White House confirmed that it is also "reviewing" Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a potent snippet of law that protects platforms from liability for user-generated content.

Amazon betrays its fear with petition to sideline FTC Chair and antitrust hawk Lina Khan

Biden elevates tech antitrust crusader Lina Khan to FTC chair

Recommended Stories

  • Pressure on Big Tech builds as Biden picks another critic for key Justice post

    U.S. President Joe Biden nominated lawyer and Google critic Jonathan Kanter as the Justice Department's antitrust chief on Tuesday in the latest sign the White House is determined to rein in the world's biggest corporations, especially Big Tech. Progressives who advocate tougher enforcement of antitrust law pushed for the nomination of Kanter, who recently started his own law firm, Kanter Law Group LLP, which bills itself as an "antitrust advocacy boutique." The White House called Kanter "a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy."

  • Exclusive-UK to warn EU it may deviate from Brexit deal on N.Ireland -sources

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will threaten this week to deviate from the Brexit deal unless the European Union shows more flexibility over Northern Ireland, one UK and three EU sources told Reuters, a move that could thrust the five-year Brexit divorce into tumult. Deviating from the deal's so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is a risky step: its aim was to prevent Brexit from disrupting the delicate peace brought to Northern Ireland by the U.S.-brokered 1998 agreement that ended three decades of sectarian conflict. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who signed the 2020 Brexit deal, has been dismayed by the protocol which has imposed paperwork and checks that London says could prevent British food staples such as sausages going to Northern Ireland.

  • Biden Names Tech Foe Jonathan Kanter as DOJ Antitrust Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate Jonathan Kanter as head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, the White House said Tuesday, the latest sign that the administration is preparing a broad crackdown on large technology companies.Kanter, 47, who left one of the country’s biggest law firms last year to start his own firm, is a long-time foe of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, representing companies that have pushed antitrust enforcers to sue the search giant.Kanter has “been a le

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra spy photos show the new truck's interior

    Thanks to some laughably cropped teaser images, we already knew that the 2022 Toyota Tundra would have a windshield, a rearview mirror, sun visors, a steering wheel and a dashboard with a centrally mounted infotainment screen. While none of those revelations comes as any sort of real surprise, a new set of spy photos gives us a bit more detail about the next-gen Tundra's interior. Based on the comparatively small size of the infotainment screen and the gauge cluster with actual gauges (as opposed to a purely digital screen), we're going to surmise that the particular Tundra starring in this impromptu photo shoot isn't a top-level model.

  • Pharma company's stock plunges 70% after bad news from FDA

    Shares in Ardelyx Inc. plummeted more than 70% in after-hours trading Monday, following the biopharmaceutical company's announcement that the Food and Drug Administration appears unlikely to approve a drug for dialysis patients. Ardelyx revealed that it received a letter from the FDA stating that deficiencies in the information provided had been found that would preclude discussion of approvals Ardelyx has sought. When Ardelyx sought a meeting with the FDA to discuss the deficiencies, the reques

  • Ardelyx Stock Collapses After FDA Rejects Its Kidney Disease Candidate Pitch

    Three months after revealing that the FDA had asked for more information to support tenapanor application for a chronic kidney disease drug, the FDA issued a letter to Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) identifying deficiencies in its application ahead of its PDUFA date next week (July 29). The Company, which got word from the FDA on July 13, said they asked for a meeting with the agency to discuss the rejection and fix any shortcomings but were turned down. The agency noted that a key issue is the size

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Charlotte's Web Stocks Fell Today

    It's been less than a year since then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris promised on national television that a Biden-Harris administration would support legislation to "decriminalize marijuana, and we will expunge the records of those who have been convicted of marijuana." Fast forward a few months, and that promise seems almost within reach, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently unveiling a draft bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Tilray and Charlotte's Web closed the day in the red -- down 2.2% and 3.1%, respectively -- while Aurora ended flat.

  • New Mexico Supreme Court rules gas stations can be liable for DUIs

    The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Monday that service stations in the state can be liable for selling fuel to intoxicated drivers, making it only the second state in the Union where such liability extends to station operators. The ruling came down after New Mexico's highest court agreed to hear a request from a federal appeals court to resolve a question of state law concerning the potential liability of a retailer that sold gasoline to an intoxicated driver in 2011. After refueling and returning to the highway, that driver crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing its occupant.

  • Mask mandates make a return - along with controversy

    Two months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated individuals didn't need to wear masks in most settings, a growing number of experts are warning it's time to put them back on. First, there was Los Angeles County, where the rising menace posed by the delta variant of the coronavirus prompted health officials to reimpose a mask mandate. Then, Bay Area health officers on Friday recommended that residents of seven counties and the city of Berkeley, Calif., resume weari

  • The Democrat blocking progressive change is beholden to big oil. Surprised?

    Joe Manchin owns millions of dollars in coal stock, founded an energy firm and Exxon lobbyists brag about their access to him. Republicans fundraise on his behalf Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, chairs a Senate energy and natural resources committee hearing. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP As “thousand-year” heat waves caused by the climate crisis rock the west coast and biblical floods engulf major cities, Senate Democrats are negotiating a $3.5tn budget package that could inc

  • Pelosi aide, White House official test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Texas Democrats

    The Pelosi spokesperson has not had close contact with the speaker since exposure.

  • Lindsey Graham's threat to flee Washington is part of a troubling trend

    Lindsey Graham's threat to flee Washington is part of a troubling trend

  • Jim Jordan among 5 Republicans selected for Jan. 6 select committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has decided which Republicans he will name to a select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed to Axios.Driving the news: McCarthy will name Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.) as ranking member, alongside Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Rodney Davis (Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (N.D.), and freshman Troy Nehls (Texas).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of

  • Merck's Pneumococcal Vaccine Lands FDA Nod, Just Few Weeks After Its Rival

    For the second time in five weeks, the FDA has approved a new pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, this time giving the nod to a shot from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The vaccine, Vaxneuvance, is designed to protect against 15 strains of pneumococcal bacteria. That’s two more strains than Prevnar 13, a product from rival Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). But the total number of strains covered by Vaxneuvance is five shy of Prevnar 13’s successor, Prevnar 20, which the FDA approved in June. The clinical studies

  • FAA Shuts Down Hawaii Cargo Operator Transair

    The Federal Aviation Administration has suspended the operating authority of Honolulu-based Rhoades Aviation after one of its Transair cargo jets crash-landed in the ocean early this month. The agency said safety investigators had been looking at the company since last fall and that it will be prevented from flying or conducting maintenance inspections until it complies with FAA regulations. The agency's decision is separate from the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Bo

  • Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying

    A recurring clash between the government's top infectious disease doctor and a U.S. senator has erupted again on Capitol Hill, with each accusing the other of lying. (July 20)

  • Stocks Are Staging a Comeback. Why It Could Be Time to Buy the Dip.

    Schumer wants procedural vote on bipartisan infrastructure plan on Wednesday, drug companies and U.S. states near $26 billion opioid settlement, IBM sets off tech earnings season, and other news to start your day.

  • Florida man seriously injured after falling off bike and getting bitten by alligator

    Cyclist lost control of bike before falling down embankment and into body of water

  • U.S. announces new cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday required owners and operators of critical pipelines that transport hazardous liquids and natural gas to implement "urgently needed protections against cyber intrusions." It was the second security directive issued by the department's Transportation Security Administration since May, after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States for days. "The lives and livelihoods of the American people depend on our collective ability to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure from evolving threats," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in the statement.

  • Former FDA adviser calls for wider probe into Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval

    (Reuters) -A federal probe of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of a controversial new Alzheimer's disease drug should look into why that decision was made without clear evidence of patient benefit, a former adviser to the agency said on Tuesday. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock earlier this month asked the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate whether FDA representatives' interactions with drugmaker Biogen Inc were inconsistent with agency policies.