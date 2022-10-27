U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,797.50
    -22.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,045.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,141.00
    -94.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.59
    -0.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9976
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6440
    +0.3730 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,263.90
    -514.79 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.87
    -11.52 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,024.12
    -321.12 (-1.17%)
     

Biden: Putin's talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is 'dangerous'

6

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed skepticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment in a speech on Thursday that he has no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.

"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this," Biden said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

