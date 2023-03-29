U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,869.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,942.50
    -22.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.94
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.00
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2307
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5100
    -0.2350 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,415.87
    +1,118.07 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.64
    +17.67 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,861.88
    -21.90 (-0.08%)
     

Biden Rejects McCarthy’s Debt Meeting Request

287
Yuval Rosenberg
·3 min read
Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

It’s been nearly two months since President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in the Oval Office to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit. McCarthy, the California Republican, sent Biden a letter Tuesday pressing for another meeting, writing that the president and his team “have been completely missing in action on any meaningful follow-up to this rapidly approaching deadline.” Biden, McCarthy said, is “on the clock.”

Biden responded in kind yesterday evening, essentially saying that it’s McCarthy who’s on the clock.

In a letter to the speaker, Biden again called on Congress to increase the debt limit without conditions and said that any discussion of the nation’s fiscal outlook should happen after Republicans have released their budget. “My hope is that House Republicans can present the American public with your budget plan before the Congress leaves for the Easter recess so that we can have an in-depth conversation when you return,” Biden wrote. “As I have repeatedly said, that conversation must be separate from prompt action on the Congress’ basic obligation to pay the Nation’s bills and avoid economic catastrophe.”

Biden said GOP proposals thus far “are skewed to the same constituencies who should be paying more, like multinational corporations and the richest taxpayers.” He argued that it was important to see Republicans’ “full set of proposals” so that the negotiators could understand the “full, combined impact on the deficit, the economy, and American families.”

Republicans said Biden’s response was just political posturing, with some noting that Democrats hadn’t passed a budget when they controlled the House. “Democrats didn’t produce one for the last four years. They never passed one out of the Budget Committee. They would ‘deem’ their budget every year. So now we have to have a Republican budget?” Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK) said, per NBC News.

What’s next: Lawmakers are set to leave town after tomorrow, returning April 17, and Republicans won’t be issuing their budget plan before they head out. They also aren’t expected to meet the April 15 statutory deadline for a fiscal year 2024 budget resolution.

In other words, the debt and budget talks are going nowhere.

Potentially complicating the path to any debt limit increase, McCarthy reportedly has had no direct contact with the White House about the debt limit since his meeting with Biden on February 1. NBC News reports that the two men “barely speak” to each other. And Axios adds that the lack of a GOP budget plan has opened the door for various Republican factions to try to exert some leverage over talks with the White House, further complicating McCarthy’s job. Members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, for example, said this week that they will introduce more than 500 pieces of legislation involving $1 trillion in cuts over 10 years.

Still, the speaker is likely to keep trying to draw Biden into debt talks even without a GOP budget. The White House has little incentive to jump in at this point. “That Biden appears in no rush to meet with McCarthy — three months before a potential debt default — suggests the White House believes it is playing a much stronger hand,” NBC’s Scott Wong and Peter Nicholas write. And Punchbowl News reports: “The White House and senior Democratic lawmakers are pretty certain they can beat Republicans down and force them to pass a clean debt-limit hike.”

Punchbowl adds that House Republicans are extremely unlikely to pass a budget before the debt limit deadline and that McCarthy may instead look to pass a debt limit increase with some budget savings attached. That would buy a few months’ time and put some pressure on Senate Democrats while still preserving the debt issue for the GOP.

The bottom line: With little progress on a debt deal, a challenging calendar and growing anxiety among lawmakers, Republicans reportedly may move to extend the debt limit and link it to the September 30 deadline to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • "Bragg Cannot Turn Us Down": Rep. James Comer

    House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R) Kentucky discusses Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into former President Donald Trump, along with the committee's investigation into the Biden family. Comer speaks with Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

  • Biden Leads Trump in Poll on 2024 Matchup

    President Joe Biden leads Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, according to a new poll, but trails likely GOP contender Ron DeSantis. The poll is from Quinnipiac University. Jim Kessler of Third Way and Lisa Camooso Miller of Reset Public Affairs weigh in. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida. The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverIn a measure that offic

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that ‘erosion in trust’ caused by banking crisis will lead to ‘economic contagion’

    El-Erian warned “fallout” from recent banking stress is adding to pressure on the economy.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • FDIC Pressed to Exempt Smaller Banks From Paying for Rescues at SVB, Signature

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is coming under pressure from lawmakers to exempt community banks from the special fee it’s preparing to charge US lenders to account for its rescue of uninsured depositors at two failed lenders.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to

  • Ken Fisher Boosts Wall Street West With $197 Billion Texas Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Fisher made a serious investment when he moved his firm north from California to Washington seeking a friendlier business climate to house its rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysNow, just years after settling into

  • Taiwan President Makes Transit Trip to U.S. Amid Tensions With China

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to stop in the U.S. for transit visits on her way to Central America, before meeting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy next week. WSJ’s Josh Chin analyzes the significance of this trip. Photo: Ritchie B Tongo/Shutterstock

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Shows Hesitation on Wednesday Session

    The Euro has gone back and forth during the day, showing signs of hesitation as we may be running into yet another brick wall.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Inflation or the Economy: What Will Fed Rate Hikes Break First?

    When the Federal Reserve starts hiking rates, economicst saying, it keeps going until something breaks. So what’s going to break next?

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverNorway’s DNO ASA has started an “orderly shutdown of its o

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low R

  • Fed official tells Congress many to blame for Silicon Valley Bank failure

    (Reuters) -The scope of blame for Silicon Valley Bank's failure stretches across bank executives, Federal Reserve supervisors and other regulators, the banking system's top cop on Wednesday told U.S. lawmakers demanding answers for the lender's swift collapse. "I think that any time you have a bank failure like this, bank management clearly failed, supervisors failed and our regulatory system failed," Michael Barr, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, told Congress.

  • The Stock Market Refuses to Drop. The 2 Big Reasons Why.

    Lower interest rates and less anxiety about the banking industry are keeping Wall Street on firm footing.

  • More Americans than ever rely on food stamps—but cuts are coming

    When the covid-19 pandemic hit, it reversed a steady decline from 2013 to 2019 in the number of Americans receiving food stamps. In 2020, their ranks grew by 12% from the previous year, to 40 million.