U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,538.43
    -38.67 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,580.08
    -59.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.47
    -295.85 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.31
    -47.02 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.22
    -0.28 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    +21.40 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.1050 (-7.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3235
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8000
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,126.40
    -3,134.76 (-5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.14
    -74.62 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.32
    -6.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,029.57
    +276.20 (+1.00%)
     

Biden says will discuss about Russia-Ukraine crisis with Putin

·1 min read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he was going to have a "long discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that he would not accept Russia's "red lines."

"We're aware of Russia's actions for a long time and my expectation is we're going to have a long discussion with Putin.", Biden told reporters as he departed for a weekend trip to Camp David.

"I don't accept anybody's red lines," he said of Russia's demands.

More than 94,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's borders, Ukrainian authorities have said, citing intelligence reports suggesting Moscow may be planning a large-scale military offensive for the end of January. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Mohammad Zargham and Sandra Maler)

