Biden says Russia's Putin has resorted to brutalizing Ukrainians

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "in an incredibly difficult position" and is resorting to brutalizing Ukrainian citizens.

"I think Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredibly difficult position and what it reflects to me is it seems his only tool available to him is to brutalize individual citizens in Ukraine to try to intimidate them into capitulating," Biden told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • With Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Yes, you can earn 7.5% on a checking account right now — and here’s the deal with it

    When you see a rate like 7.5% — on a checking account no less — you might think: This can’t be, right? For those interested in becoming a checking account holder at Wisconsin’s Landmark Credit Union, you can earn 7.5%. To join this credit union you or an immediate family member must live or work in one of several various counties in Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • Carvana: Used car market is ‘certainly moving against them,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director Seth Basham joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Caravan’s business model as used car sales slow.

  • Exxon Mobil Goes From Break Down to Break Out

    New lows for the move down in crude oil futures could generate further long liquidation in energy names despite longer-term bullish trends. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a shallow dip in September telling us that there was some pick up in aggressive selling but now the OBV line is close to a new high. The OBV line shows a long-term bullish uptrend.

  • 11 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100

    In this article, we discuss 11 best high-dividend stocks under $100. You can skip our detailed discussion of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100. The current economic situation has completely altered investment trends this year. Investors are flocking to long-term investment strategies, with dividends gaining […]

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • FDA Authorizes Novavax Covid-19 Shot as Booster for Adults

    The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to Novavax Covid-19 shot as a booster for adults. The shot targets the original strain of the virus, whereas the updated booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE authorized in August by the FDA, target both the original strain and newer Omicron strains. The Novavax shot also uses a protein platform, whereas the other two companies’ boosters use messenger RNA, a newer technology.

  • ASML posts earnings beat, shrugging off downbeat tone from chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the surge in shares for ASML amid strong third-quarter earnings.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.