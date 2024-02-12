Biden Slammed For Giving Hundreds Of Billions To Ukraine, Palestine And Israel As Hawaii Still Devasted From Aftermath Of Wildfires

In a recent move that has drawn both criticism and support, President Joe Biden has requested Congress to approve a significant defense spending package aimed at bolstering the military capabilities of Israel and Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts.

The package, which was passed by the Senate on Feb. 8, includes tens of billions of dollars in additional weapons for both countries, marking an “unprecedented commitment to Israel's security” and a firm stance against adversaries like Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The request comes as the U.S. grapples with domestic challenges, including the aftermath of devastating wildfires in Hawaii​​.

The Biden administration’s approach has sparked debate over the prioritization of foreign aid amid domestic crises. On Aug. 8, a violent wildfire devastated the island of Maui in Hawaii. It killed over 100 people and more than $5.5 billion in damage was caused from the event. Despite this, seemingly no relief has been given to the devasted area. The White House authorized payments of $700 per resident for those affected through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which comes out to roughly $5.6 million in aid.

At the time, Biden visited Hawaii and vowed to support residents. Many have complained that, other than the $700 payment, they have received no relief. Many residents noted they are still homeless with no end in sight.

In late August, a $95 million infrastructure bill was approved to help repair the electrical grid, but the topic has been largely unaddressed since.

Critics have been quick to point out the contrast between the aid delivered to Hawaii, or even the southern border, and those given to Ukraine, Palestine, Taiwan and Israel. The new bill includes $95 billion for other countries but excludes support at the border.

In total, the bill includes $61 billion for Ukraine and $4.83 billion for Taiwan. Notably, the bill also includes $14 billion for Israel, despite the president’s recent comments that Israel's response has been "over the top." It also includes $9.15 billion for Palestine despite numerous reports that the terrorist group Hamas consistently steals humanitarian aid and uses it to build more weapons.

With a $95 billion price tag and roughly 258 million adults in the U.S., this means every adult in America is paying $368 for this bill that is entirely going to other countries.

This comes at a time when the situation in the Middle East continues to escalate. Three U.S. soldiers were recently killed in Jordan and dozens more were injured.

