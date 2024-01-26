Biden slams the brakes on US gas boom after climate activist pressure

US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden has halted new natural gas export licences after bowing to pressure from net zero activists, in a move that risks squeezing supplies to Britain.

The US president has ruled that licences for new export terminals will be subject to an inquiry, effectively meaning approvals will be delayed until after elections in November.

His decision has huge potential implications for the UK, which relies on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a third of its gas supplies.

Announcing the inquiry – which has been hailed as a major victory by campaigners – Mr Biden warned that “climate change is the existential threat of our time”.

He said: “During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment.”

About half of Britain’s LNG imports, or 13pc of total gas consumption, come from America.

Any restriction of supply is likely to impact UK prices and energy security. Existing export deals are unaffected.

The last review of US LNG export projects was in 2018. Since then capacity has tripled, with the US becoming the world’s top LNG exporter last year. It is set to shoot higher by 2030 with projects under construction.

Four key terminals with export approvals pending are expected to be affected by the pause.

The projects at risk include ones by Sempra Infrastructure, Commonwealth LNG, and Energy Transfer (ETN), as well as what would be the country’s largest terminal, Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) LNG project in Louisiana.

A Venture Global spokesman said that the pause could send a “devastating signal to our allies that they can no longer rely on the United States”.

Germany accounts for nearly half of the LNG capacity that was booked to come from CP2.

Jennifer Granholm, US energy secretary, said: “The pause will not affect already authorised exports...nor will it impact our ability to supply our allies in Europe, Asia or elsewhere.

“We remain committed to ensuring our partners’ medium-term energy needs are met and, if needed, the department can determine if exceptions should be made for national security needs.”

Ebony Twilley-Martin, the US executive director of Greenpeace, called the announcement an “incredible win” for environmentalists.

She said: “With this delay, President Biden is demonstrating that the US can and will transition away from dirty oil and gas. It’s a remarkable step that defines the stakes in the upcoming election.

“LNG projects across the Gulf South are already harming people’s health, wrecking the environment, raising prices for families, and threatening our national security. We can’t afford to rubber-stamp these climate Death Stars that will decimate both local communities and our planet.

“Now, the Biden administration needs to finish the job – let’s make the pause permanent.”

Restricting the availability of gas risks having a powerful impact on inflation, as shown after the pandemic when spiking energy prices linked to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine turned already high price rises into a full-blown cost of living crisis.

Inflation has fallen back from its October 2022 peak of 11.1pc, in part because gas supplies from other countries – including the US – helped plug the gap left as European nations sought to avoid buying from Russia.

Inflation has fallen back towards central banks’ 2pc targets after officials jacked up interest rates to their highest levels since before the financial crisis.

This week Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, said “upside risks to inflation include the heightened geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East, which could push energy prices and freight costs higher in the near term and hamper global trade”.

She did not list the US as a risk, but Mr Biden’s move means it could now join the Red Sea as a source of disruption.

In its latest set of forecasts, published in November, the Bank of England similarly warned that risks to its inflation predictions were “skewed to the upside” with “risks to inflation from energy prices given events in the Middle East”.

