U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,055.42
    +37.65 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,935.76
    +218.67 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,529.45
    +135.63 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.75
    +37.03 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    +0.58 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.10
    +5.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5200
    -0.0310 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1290
    -0.2290 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,165.56
    +332.14 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.59
    +6.80 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Biden Team Weighs Fully Cutting Off Huawei From US Suppliers

36
Jenny Leonard and Ian King
·4 min read
Biden Team Weighs Fully Cutting Off Huawei From US Suppliers

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering cutting off Huawei Technologies Co. from all of its American suppliers, including Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., as the US government intensifies a crackdown on the Chinese technology sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales from US firms to Huawei have been limited for four years, since former President Donald Trump added the Shenzhen, China-based company to the so-called US “entity list” out of national security concerns. US suppliers have since required government approval to sell to the telecom equipment giant.

Now, some officials in the Biden administration are advocating for banning all sales to Huawei — long suspected of ties to the Beijing government and Chinese military — as the administration debates whether and how to adjust its licensing policy, according to people familiar with the matter.

The people asked not to be identified because a decision hasn’t been made.

Tensions with China have been rising throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, and he’s under pressure from Republicans controlling the House to continue squeezing Beijing, particularly to limit the country’s technological advances. Last week, the Biden administration persuaded the Netherlands and Japan to join with the US in restricting exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing machinery to China.

Beijing “is gravely concerned about the report,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“China is strongly against the US’s abuse of state power to hobble Chinese companies by stretching the concept of national security,” she said, adding the Asian nation would protect its companies without saying how.

Read more: Biden Wins Deal With Dutch, Japan on China Chip Export Curbs

Huawei was once one of the world’s largest buyers of electronic components and a hugely important part of the supply chain because of its position in the handset and networking equipment industries. Trump’s ban on certain sales crippled the Chinese company, while wiping out huge amounts of revenue for US suppliers such as Broadcom Inc.

But the Commerce Department continued to allow some other products to be supplied to Huawei. The company remains a $100 billion behemoth that’s spearheading the expansion of the world’s largest 5G network at home, while aiding construction of critical broadband from Africa to the Middle East. In December, the firm declared it was “business as usual” after successfully weathering US tech sanctions.

Stalled Applications

Under the new policy some officials advocate, all license requests to supply the company would be denied. Meanwhile, most current applications for new licenses are languishing in a stalled approval process, the people said, creating a de facto halt.

The longer-term impact on Huawei from that action is uncertain. It still derives enormous revenue from local wireless carriers such as China Mobile Ltd. and state enterprises that rely on Huawei to build local-level and corporate networks. China operates more than 2 million 5G base stations, or more than 60% of the world’s total, according to industry officials.

Huawei’s also been stockpiling foreign components such as chips and sourcing or researching alternatives to American circuitry. Representatives for the company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. provide Huawei with processors it uses in its Mate range of laptops, while Qualcomm sells Huawei processors and modems that are the core components of its diminished range of smartphones.

Spokespeople for the National Security Council and the Commerce Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Intel, Qualcomm and AMD declined to comment.

It’s not clear how soon the administration may act on a policy change, the people familiar with the matter said. They cautioned that discussions are at an early stage, and some of them said timing for a decision could coincide with the four-year anniversary of Huawei’s addition to the entity list in May.

Shutting off sales to Huawei wouldn’t be as devastating for US companies as it once was. The Chinese company has spun off a large chunk of its smartphone business, mostly offers only lower-bandwidth 4G phones under its own name and has seen its brand damaged by the US campaign against it.

Underlining the decline in its importance, Huawei represents less than one percent of revenue for Qualcomm, Intel and AMD, according to Bloomberg supply chain analysis.

--With assistance from Gao Yuan and Philip Glamann.

(Updates with comment from China’s Foreign Ministry from sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Samsung, Medicare, Exxon and AMD In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures lower as Fed decision looms, earnings in focus; Samsung confirms weakest quarterly profit in eight years, maintains capex plans; UnitedHealth, Humana slide as Medicare plans overpayment clawback; Exxon earnings on deck after Chevron miss and AMD earnings in focus as chip sector feels global demand slump.

  • Auckland Braces For More Flooding as Next Rain Storm Approaches

    (Bloomberg) -- Auckland is bracing for another rain deluge later Tuesday that threatens more surface flooding and land slips on ground already sodden after a record downpour.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre

  • Hong Kong’s Lee Rebuffs Calls for Inquiry Into Pandemic Handling

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader dismissed calls for an independent commission to look into the city’s handling of the Covid pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New Allies“Some individu

  • AMD 4Q Net Income Seen Sliding as PC Sales Drop

    The chipmaker reports Q4 results on Jan. 31 following a brutal earnings report that sent Intel shares tumbling.

  • China Blasts Incoming Czech Leader for Seeking Taiwan Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at the Czech Republic after incoming President Petr Pavel spoke with Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, saying the move amounted to “serious interference” in its affairs.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputPutin’s War in Ukr

  • A U.S. Crackdown on Huawei Would Pressure Qualcomm and Intel’s China Businesses

    The Biden administration is considering cutting off Huawei from American suppliers over national security concerns, according to reports.

  • Twitter May Escape Bankruptcy

    The platform on time made its first payment of the $12.5 billion of debt held by seven major banks, a report says.

  • Interactive Brokers and Generac Holdings have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Interactive Brokers and Generac Holdings have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Chip stocks ‘may have seen the bottom’ in October, analyst says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss semiconductor demand, chip stocks, and the outlook for the industry despite macro economic headwinds.

  • Tech War: Biden moves to halt US exports to Huawei, reports say

    Washington has been tightening its rules on exports of US technology to China for several years.

  • AMD’s Shares to Shine Brighter Than Peers in Chip-Industry Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts are betting that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will be one of the few semiconductor companies that grows in 2023 even as talk of a downturn in the chip sector dominates the headlines.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpPutin’s

  • AMD earnings: Poor PC sales expected to continue to hammer chip industry

    AMD will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • University of Technology Sydney Associate Professor Zhang on tech curbs on China

    Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor at the Australia-China Relations Institute of the University of Technology Sydney, says that imposing more tech restrictions on China is not the right strategy for the world, after sources say the Biden administration is considering a full Huawei ban. She speaks to Rishaad Salamat and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets Asia."

  • Why C3.AI Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of C3.AI (NYSE: AI) surged Tuesday morning after the artificial intelligence-based software company announced the launch of its new C3 Generative AI Product suite, which includes C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search. Generative AI describes a form of artificial intelligence that can be used to create content such as code, text, or images, like OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E. C3.AI describes its Generative AI for Enterprise Search as "a transformative user experience using a natural language interface to rapidly locate, retrieve, and present all relevant data across the entire corpus of enterprise's information systems."

  • Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

    GettyRussia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of a

  • What AMD and Nvidia Investors Should Know About Recent Updates

    Today's video focuses on recent news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The consumer market continues to be a massive headwind for these semiconductor giants, but is there some good news for the chip industry? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Fed Meeting Preview: Powell Won't Break S&P 500 Rally; Wage Growth Eases

    The Fed meeting presents a hurdle for the S&P 500 since chair Jerome Powell is likely to push back against expectations that there's just one more rate hike to go.

  • Why Ukraine Hasn’t Been a Boon to U.S. Defense Companies

    Soaring demand for munitions hasn’t translated yet into big sales for arms producers suffering from supply chain snarls, labor shortages.

  • Black Swan Fund Manager Sees ‘Tinderbox-Timebomb’ in Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Universa Investments, the hedge fund advised by “The Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb, told clients that ballooning debts across the global economy are poised to wreak havoc on markets rivaling the Great Depression. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Ren

  • Tesla considering plant near Mexico City's new airport, Mexican official says

    Electric carmaker Tesla Inc is considering setting up an assembly plant near a new Mexico City airport, which would serve as an export hub for the firm, Mexican presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said. Ramirez said that Tesla could put a plant at an industrial park in development about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), a new hub opened by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last year. "Tesla is looking at investing in that area to take advantage of AIFA," Ramirez told Reuters late on Monday, noting the site could serve as a base for the firm to export by air.