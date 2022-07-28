U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Biden told China's Xi that U.S. opposes efforts to change Taiwan status quo, White House says

1 min read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden told China's Xi Jinping on Thursday that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the White House said.

In a phone call, the two leaders "discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues, and tasked their teams to continue following up on today's conversation, in particular to address climate change and health security," the White House said in a statement.

The White House readout of the leaders' phone call made no mention of potential tariff cuts by Washington. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Ismail Shakil; editing by Susan Heavey Writing by Rami Ayyub)

