Biden Trade Chief Sees Conclusion of China Tariff Review ‘Soon’

Biden Trade Chief Sees Conclusion of China Tariff Review ‘Soon’·Bloomberg
Eric Martin
2 min read
3

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s trade chief said that she expects a conclusion on a review of tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese goods “soon,” and that the administration has been looking at ways to make them more strategic and effective.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Biden has kept in place the tariffs inherited from Donald Trump for “strategic purposes” and sees them as effective leverage in dealing with Beijing, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Annmarie Hordern and Jonathan Ferro on Friday.

Chinese overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sectors are threats not only to the US but to countries around the world and requires a strong response, Tai said.

The administration is looking to “stand up to the coercion that results when you have these types of vulnerabilities that can be used to create political pressures on economies,” Tai said.

Biden on Wednesday called for higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as he seeks to woo union workers ahead of November’s election. The new tariffs Biden is pushing — meant to shore up the American steel sector and court its workers — would impose 25% levies on certain Chinese steel and aluminum products. They would be applied as part of an ongoing review, while the US also launches a formal probe into China’s shipbuilding industry.

The increase in metal tariffs on China comes as imports from the nation for years have been uneconomic for domestic buyers. The combination of current tariffs under Section 301, Trump-era tariffs under Section 232 and other existing anti-dumping and countervailing duties effectively eliminated imports of Chinese steel and aluminum.

Tai’s office also is launching a formal review of China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sector, a probe that a group of five major union groups sought last month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • China moves to boost foreign investment in domestic tech companies

    China published measures on Friday aimed at promoting overseas investment in its technology sector, in a latest bid to attract foreign investors amid signs some are considering shifting away from the world's second-largest economy. China will support overseas institutions to issue yuan bonds in the country, and also encourage tech companies, including foreign-invested ones, to raise money via bond issuance, the commerce ministry said in a statement. The government will also facilitate foreign investment in Chinese tech firms via an inbound investment scheme, QFLP, and will "efficiently" approve applications for licences under QFII and RQFII - programmes that allow foreign investment in Chinese stocks and bonds.

  • Worsening US debt outlook seen more in gold and bitcoin than in bonds

    The U.S. budget deficit widened to $1.7 trillion in fiscal year 2023 and is on track to reach $2.6 trillion by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office. U.S. government debt held by the public, meanwhile, is on pace to reach a record 106% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2028, up from 97% in fiscal year 2023. The unchecked growth of U.S. government debt is gaining more attention as interest rate payments also take a larger bite of the government's budget - in some months exceeding spending on national defense.

  • Israel Hits Back at Iran With Limited Drone Strike on Air Base

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel reportedly struck back at Iran on Friday morning, hitting a military site in a drone operation that was limited in scale and seemed to cause little damage.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackIranian state media confirmed an attac

  • Are Rates High Enough? Fed Resets Clock on Interest-Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- A string of disappointing inflation data has forced the Federal Reserve to reset the clock on its first interest-rate cut and re-evaluate the trajectory of price growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackChair Jerome Powell cemented th

  • Biden Limits Oil Drilling Across Alaska’s Petroleum Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Friday finalized a plan to prevent oil development across more than half of the US government’s mammoth petroleum reserve in Alaska and set the stage to block road construction essential to opening a copper mine in the state. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases

  • Flood of Cheap Chinese Steel Fuels Global Backlash

    The country’s property bust has saddled its steelmakers with a glut of unsold metal that they are now shipping overseas at knockdown prices.

  • Israel Launches Strikes on Iran, US Officials Say

    Israel struck targets in Iran, according to two US officials. An explosion was heard Friday in Iran's central city of Isfahan, the country's semi-official Fars news agency reported, as concerns mounted about Israeli retaliation following Tehran's rocket and drone barrage last weekend. Bill Faries reports on the developing story on Bloomberg Television.

  • Shipping industry urges UN to protect vessels after Iran seizure

    Merchant ships and seafarers are increasingly in peril at sea as attacks escalate in the Middle East and the United Nations must do more to protect supply chains, the industry said in a letter released on Friday. Tensions have soared across the Middle East since the start of Israel's campaign in Gaza in October, with Israel or its ally the United States clashing repeatedly with Iranian-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. In a letter sent on Thursday to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the world's leading shipping industry associations said Iran's seizure on April 13 of the MSC Aries container ship 50 nautical miles off the United Arab Emirates coast "once again highlighted the intolerable situation where shipping has become a target".

  • US sanctions fundraisers for extremist West Bank settlers who commit violence against Palestinians

    The Biden administration on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities accused of fundraising for extremist Israeli-occupied West Bank settlers who have harassed and attacked Palestinians, as well as the founder of an organization whose members regularly assault Palestinians. The Treasury Department announcement comes as the West Bank has seen some of its worst violence perpetrated by extremist settlers against Palestinians since the war in nearby Gaza began. There is also friction between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose far-right government has reacted angrily to previous sanctions imposed against West Bank settlers.

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.