Biden unveils plans to screen US investments in China

President Biden issued an executive order Wednesday designed to prohibit Americans from investing in some Chinese companies.

Details of the long-awaited effort are likely to inflame new tensions between Washington and Beijing. The plans could block American capital in the months ahead from being invested in semiconductor, quantum computing and some artificial intelligence companies operating in China or under the control of the Chinese government.

The proposed rules will not go into effect immediately with the next step being a review period that could last for at least a few months.

If the proposal goes into effect as currently written, the rules will require that a range of financial transactions be cleared with the government before proceeding. Some transactions will be scrutinized closely by the Treasury Department while others will be prohibited.

White House officials say the measures are needed, as China is actively using certain companies to develop new technologies for military use.

"This is a national security action, not an economic one," said a senior administration official who outlined the plans. The actions will be designed to be as narrowly targeted as possible, this official added, with an aim to cut off military applications and not the overall Chinese economy.

‘Now we can have conversations about the details’

The rules are set to most directly target investments in the world’s most advanced semiconductors as well as AI systems that have military applications. But for the moment, many details remain unanswered about where Biden will draw the line in terms of which types of transactions are allowed and which will be banned.

White House officials say the rules could evolve over the course of the coming public review process, with a comment period to begin now seeking input from both private companies as well as G-7 allies before anything goes into effect.

"The goal here is to make sure that we provide industry with clarity so that they recognize what is permissible, which is a great deal of investments, and what isn’t permissible, which is going to be a narrow scope of investments," said a senior administration official, adding "now we can have conversations about the details."

The rules announced this week were already developed in conjunction with European allies; some of America’s G-7 allies are also mulling imposing similar financial restrictions in the months ahead.

The restrictions are aimed to choke off both the money itself as well as what officials call the intangible benefits of those investments, such as enhanced standing and access to certain talent networks.

"They have plenty of money," a senior official said of China, "the thing they don’t have is the know-how."

The sectors sure to to be most impacted by the order are American private equity and venture capitalists seeking to do business in China. The technology industry, most notably the quickly expanding semiconductor sector, will also likely feel the impact.

Officials also say the new rules announced Wednesday are designed to operate in conjunction with the updated export control rules for China that were issued by the Department of Commerce last year.

Those efforts are focused on denying the export of technology to China, aiming to put new restrictions on the ability to develop certain high-end computer chips that Biden officials say are being developed for military applications.

Wednesday’s announcement also comes one year to the day after the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that was designed to put the lagging American semiconductor sector on a new footing to compete with China.

On Wednesday, President Biden touted how that law has spurred companies to announce over $166 billion in new investments over the last year. That law has also increased tensions with China, most notably over the issue of proposed rules that could force chip companies to forgo any further material expansion in China in return for access to the $50 billion included in the law.

Aaron Chatterji, a Duke University professor and former White House CHIPS Coordinator, said in a Yahoo Finance Live interview earlier Wednesday that "companies that fulfill those national security objectives are going to be the ones that do really well in the program."

"We need to make sure as a US government we're not using our taxpayer dollars to subsidize capabilities in other countries that are going to threaten our national security," he added.

The order also comes after last month’s closely watched visit to China from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. During her trip, she met with Chinese officials in an attempt to lessen overall tensions between the nations as well as concerns about today’s highly anticipated announcements that have been bubbling up for months.

Her message, she said, was to assure the Chinese government that the US is not looking to be punitive with its actions. In comments at the end of that trip, Yellen underlined that the new restrictions would be targeted "at a few sectors where we have specific national security concerns."

But China's ambassador to Washington quickly responded to Yellen’s comments by reportedly saying the idea of screening outbound investments would be unfair to China and adding "we will not flinch from provocations."

The proposed rules announced this week would put Secretary Yellen in charge of approving or denying these proposed financial transactions.

Biden officials Wednesday said they hope the proposal will not put a stop to economic cooperation between the two countries. "We are pursuing a policy of de-risking," said a senior official, "not decoupling our economies."

