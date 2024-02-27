Biden Warns Congress That Government Shutdown Would Damage US Economy

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden pressed congressional leaders to avoid a partial government shutdown, as they gathered at the White House with time running out to reach a deal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Biden on Tuesday stressed the urgency of passing a spending bill to keep agencies open past the March 1 deadline and prodded leaders to approve his request for tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine, Israel and the US-Mexico border, saying the consequences of inaction are “dire” for Kyiv.

“It’s Congress’s responsibility to fund the government,” Biden said during the Oval Office meeting with the top four US lawmakers. “A shutdown would damage the economy significantly, and I think we all agree to that, and we need bipartisan solutions.”

Hardline conservatives in the House have held up a government-funding agreement over demands that Speaker Mike Johnson use the cutoff date to extract policy concessions from Democrats, including on abortion access, immigration and climate.

It’s the latest act of fiscal brinkmanship from right-wing Republicans, who have brought the government to the cusp of a shutdown three times since last summer. The political turmoil has sparked Fitch Ratings Inc. to downgrade US long-term credit ratings and Moody’s Investors Service Inc. to lower its outlook on the nation’s sovereign debt.

Congress has averted shutdowns thus far by passing stopgap spending bills, but Republican leaders have indicated they will not do so again as Johnson has assured his conference that he would fight for policy concessions in this set of negotiations. Some federal agencies, including the Departments of Veterans Affairs and Energy, would see their funding lapse at midnight Friday, and the rest will run out on March 8.

Story continues

“No. We’re going to work to prevent that,” Johnson told reporters at the Capitol before the meeting when asked if there will be a shutdown.

In addition to Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Kamala Harris joined the meeting with Biden.

Despite the looming deadlines, congressional negotiators have yet to release the text of a spending agreement. Talks have continued while the House is on a 12-day recess that ends Wednesday.

Biden and congressional leaders are facing even more urgency than usual because a 1% across-the-board spending cut would occur if they cannot reach a budget deal by April 30. Members of both parties are determined to avoid that outcome because the reductions would affect the Pentagon, though some fiscal hawks have said they nonetheless support the broad cuts.

Schumer sought to raise pressure on Johnson ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, saying the president and other congressional leaders agreed on the need to avoid a shutdown and casting the speaker as the lone holdout.

“We hope that Speaker Johnson goes along and avoids shutting down the government,” he said.

The stalemate has further delayed consideration of fresh assistance to Ukraine, which is facing an ammunition shortage as its war with Russia enters its third year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned his country will lose the war without more funds. Israel is also awaiting aid for its military campaign against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union. Hamas killed around 1,200 people in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“We need to deal with the Israeli portion, but that also contains a significant portion having to do with humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian areas which I think is important,” Biden said.

CIA Director Bill Burns also joined the meeting, highlighting the administration’s sense of urgency about securing fresh funding for Ukraine and a temporary cease-fire in Gaza.

Border Politics

The four congressional leaders last convened in January to discuss the president’s emergency funding request for Ukraine, Israel and the border, which has been stuck in limbo since the fall.

The Senate passed its own, bipartisan version of the national security package, which included strict new policies meant to crack down on crossings at the southern border at the request of Republicans. But Johnson and GOP senators rejected the deal under pressure from former President Donald Trump, who wanted to deny Biden a victory ahead of a likely rematch in November.

Johnson afterward pressed the White House to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Biden to negotiate immigration policies to unlock Ukraine finding. Biden’s aides initially dismissed the speaker’s request, but assembled Johnson and other congressional leaders to discuss a solution.

Biden has sought to use the Republicans’ reversal to turn immigration from a political liability into a cudgel to deploy against Trump. Both men are scheduled to travel on Thursday to the border in Texas, underscoring how the issue has emerged as a top issue for voters.

Trump has blamed Biden’s policies for a historic number of crossings during his administration. Six in 10 swing-state voters say Biden bears responsibility for the situation, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released last month, showing how the president faces an uphill battle to neutralize the issue ahead of the November election.

--With assistance from Zach C. Cohen.

(Adds more information and context starting in the eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.