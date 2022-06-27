U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.75
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,530.00
    +43.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,175.00
    +34.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.10
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.74
    +1.12 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.35
    +0.23 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1900
    +0.0650 (+2.08%)
     

  • Vix

    28.23
    -0.82 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2750
    +0.1050 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,254.46
    -154.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.55
    +8.65 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,241.37
    +32.56 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Biden, Xi expected to engage in next weeks - Sullivan

·1 min read

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the next few weeks, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday, citing growing convergence among NATO and G7 members about the challenge China poses.

Sullivan said the Group of Seven rich nations would address China's non-market economic practices, its approach to debt and its human rights actions in their communique, while the NATO strategic concept would also address China in "ways that are unprecedented".

He said Western nations were not looking for confrontation with China or to divide the world into rival blocs, but wanted to ensure that China and other countries adhered to a set of "rules of the road" that were fair, understood and agreed by all. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine war: Nato to increase its forces at high readiness to over 300,000

    Biden to block Johnson’s answer to global food crisis Russian missile strikes kill one near Cherkasy G7 leaders 'flex their pecs' to Putin Russia strikes Kyiv hours after Putin rushed to Kremlin Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • China Stocks Approach Bull Market as Investors Catch Up on Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended gains into a fifth week, bringing them close to a bull market, as investors turned increasingly upbeat amid eased pandemic curbs in Shanghai. Tech shares also rallied in Hong Kong to the highest in nearly four months.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First For

  • Bezos Earth Fund Announces First Commitments to Marine Protection at UN Ocean Conference

    Bezos Earth Fund Announces First Commitments to Marine Protection at UN Ocean ConferencePR NewswireLISBON, Portugal, June 27, 2022Invests $50 million in Marine Protected Areas in the Tropical Pacific LISBON, Portugal, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bezos Earth Fund today announced its first investments dedicated explicitly to marine protection at the United Nations Ocean Conference, totaling $50 million in new grants. These grants further its commitment to the 30x30 initiative to protect 30%

  • South Africa police try to unravel mystery of tavern deaths

    Most of the 21 who died in the sudden and unexplained incident were teenagers, the police minister says.

  • China’s Xi Jinping Keeps Hong Kong Guessing on In-Person Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Days before Hong Kong’s landmark July 1 celebrations, President Xi Jinping is still keeping the city guessing over his in-person attendance, as the former British colony clocks some 2,000 daily Covid cases.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pu

  • AP PHOTOS: Israel's separation barrier, 20 years on

    Twenty years after Israel decided to build its controversial separation barrier, the network of walls, fences and closed military roads remains in place, even as any partition of the land appears more remote than ever. Israel is actively encouraging its Jewish citizens to settle on both sides of the barrier as it builds and expands settlements deep inside the occupied West Bank, more than a decade after the collapse of any serious peace talks. Palestinians living under decades of military occupation, meanwhile, clamor for work permits inside Israel, where wages are higher.

  • Ukraine grain exports increasing by 50% every month, says infrastructure minister

    The Ukrainian government is increasing the volume of Ukrainian grain exports by 50% per month, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Telegram post on June 24.

  • UK's Johnson says he wants to protect steelmakers from energy costs

    SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday it was reasonable to consider ways of protecting British steelmakers against surging energy costs which are less of a problem for their competitors from other countries. "We have a system in the UK where we don't privilege our industry in the way that some other countries do," Johnson told broadcasters as he arrived in Germany for a meeting with Group of Seven leaders. The Sunday Telegraph newspaper said Johnson was seeking tighter quotas for steel imports from emerging economies to protect domestic producers, a move which could breach international trade rules.

  • Wait for It, ECB Tells Markets Trading First Rate Hike in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone waiting for the European Central Bank’s first interest-rate hike in more than a decade will now have to stay patient for another 30 minutes.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreThe Governing Counc

  • Welcome to the 'Pandemicene'

    As humans encroach on the natural world, more deadly pandemics are likely to follow COVID. Why?

  • Credit Suisse found guilty in money-laundering case

    BELLINZONA, Switzerland (Reuters) -Credit Suisse and a former employee have been found guilty by Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court of failing to prevent money-laundering in the country's first criminal trial of one of its major banks. The judges looked at whether Credit Suisse and the former employee did enough to prevent an alleged Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang from laundering profits through the bank from 2004 to 2008. Both Credit Suisse and the former employee had denied wrongdoing.

  • Russia faces oil price cap in fresh blow to Kremlin - live updates

    Humiliation for Putin as Russia defaults on foreign debts World is on ‘tipping point’ of permanently high prices FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc as commodity prices rebound Lucy Burton: The TikTok generation’s anti-work movement is dangerous and unrealistic Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Incoming Petrobras CEO tells committee he has no gov't guidance on pricing policy

    The incoming chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras told a corporate committee he has not received any guidance from the government on changing the firm's fuel pricing policy, a document showed on Saturday. Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, a former economy ministry official appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to run Petrobras, was approved by the eligibility committee on Friday, a key step for him to take the reins of the company. The minutes of the meeting, published by Petrobras on Saturday, showed the committee had asked Andrade about the company's pricing policy, a topic that helped bring down three CEOs during Bolsonaro's tenure as price hikes created tensions with the far-right leader.

  • Elon Musk Goes Twitter Silent

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has offered $44 billion to buy Twitter , has been quiet on the social media platform since last tweeting on June 21. Such a long absence from Twitter is unusual for Musk. No one is saying whether he is observing a quiet time to appease Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny over his propose purchase of Twitter, but that could make sense considering his past run-ins with the regulator.

  • The Russian Default Is Less Worrisome Than It Appears. Keep Watching Oil.

    Russia’s first default on its foreign debt in more than 100 years is the latest sign that the sanctions levied against the country after the Ukraine invasion have consequences. To be sure, Russia’s default on ruble-denominated bonds in 1998 was a big deal. It forced highly leveraged hedge fund Long Term Capital Management to collapse, a precursor of the financial crisis that struck a decade later.

  • Gas Jumps as Europe Struggles to Fill Russian Supply Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose as Russia’s deep supply cuts are slowing the pace of refilling storage sites, threatening to fall short of the levels required to keep homes warm in the coming winter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Fr

  • G-7 Latest: France Wants Iranian, Venezuelan Oil Back on Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders are discussing the viability of a price cap on Russian oil as talks in the Bavarian Alps again focus on Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined the summit by video link from Kyiv and said he wants the war to be over by the end of the year, according to officials familiar with his remarks.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls

  • FTSE pushes higher as Russia nears historic foreign debt default

    Moscow has reportedly missed a Sunday deadline to pay $100m of coupons on bonds as it is set to default on its foreign debts for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution in 1917.

  • A 'default' when flush with cash: Five signs Russia ain't sinking yet

    Russia may have defaulted for the first time on foreign bonds since the Bolsheviks refused to pay on a vast debt pile after the 1917 Revolution, but its $1.8 trillion economy is showing no sign of sinking just yet. The sanctions imposed by the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine delivered the biggest external shock to Russia's economy since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, but the economy has - so far - been remarkably resilient. Russia's 2022 "default", announced by the United States on Monday but rejected by the Kremlin, is very different to debt crises of previous years: in 1918 the Bolsheviks didn't want to pay and in 1998 Russia could not pay its domestic debts.

  • Oil prices: G7 mulls Russian oil price cap and gold import ban

    The move aims to curtail the Kremlin, which is benefiting from rocketing energy prices, cutting off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine.