U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.07
    +0.79 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.60
    -13.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1074
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3147
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7680
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,810.73
    -1,266.51 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Biden's answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SI=F
  • ZI=F
  • GC=F
  • ZG=F

President Joe Biden will trigger the Defense Production Act to secure U.S. sources of critical minerals and materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese that are used to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage.

The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. It's also part of Biden's broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling "Putin's Price Hike" at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.

"Because of Putin’s war of choice, less oil is getting to market, and the reduction in supply is raising prices at the pump for Americans," reads the fact sheet.

Americans are paying on average $4.225 per gallon at the pump as of Thursday, in comparison to about $2.859 about a year ago, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

The Defense Production Act allows the president to direct private companies to prioritize orders from the federal government, to allocate materials for national defense and take actions to restrict hoarding of needed supplies. Since Biden is calling for a boost in domestic production, his administration might offer loans to American companies that mine and process battery materials, make purchases or even allow companies to coordinate with each other, which in other circumstances might be an antitrust issue.

"The Defense Production Act could provide capital for exploration, mining, processing and production of lithium and other minerals for electric vehicles and stationary grid storage batteries to help strengthen the foundation for a transition to cleaner energy use in the U.S.," Kelli Hopp-Michlosky, who heads up communications at U.S. chemical manufacturing company Albemarle, told TechCrunch.

Albemarle recently started to assess a potential restart of lithium extraction at its Kings Mountain site, according to Hopp-Michlosky, who also noted the company is open to working with the U.S. government on projects using its Silver Peak, Nevada and Kings Mountain, North Carolina resources.

Today, about 60% of Albemarle's lithium goes into energy storage uses like electric vehicles, grid storage and electronics.

"Given the rapid growth in demand for EVs, we are increasing our global conversion capacity largely to meet that need for lithium-ion batteries, Hopp-Michlosky said,

It's unclear exactly how broad the Defense Production Act will be applied. It's likely that companies securing battery materials and battery manufacturers will also see a boost. Tesla has been producing batteries in the U.S. for a few years now, and a range of other automakers, like Toyota, General Motors, Stellantis, Ford and Volkswagen, have all set in motion plans to build battery facilities in the U.S., often as a joint venture with foreign suppliers like LG Chem, SK Innovation, Samsung and Panasonic.

Even though "the Department of Defense will implement this authority using strong environmental, labor, community and tribal consultation standards," some climate activists worry that rushing production of precious minerals via extraction processes will bring about the next gold rush that will ultimately lead to more environmental degradation.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles

    Facing higher oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden is looking at invoking the Defense Production Act this week to increase the mining of critical minerals for the batteries used in electric vehicles. The person said production will occur under strong environmental and labor standards as well as through tribal engagements, though some Democrats in Congress have concerns because the mining sector is regulated through a 150 year-old law. Greater federal support for alternatives to fossil fuels would reduce the leverage of Russian President Vladimir Putin and others on matters of U.S. national and economic security, though it reflects a long-term play rather than an immediate response to the economic damage caused by the war.

  • Biden Uses Executive Authority to Boost the EV Industry. Tesla Stock Got a Lift.

    The president is offering more support for the electric vehicle industry, including through the use of the Defense Production Act.

  • Biden Considers Invoking Defense Production Act to Boost Minerals for EV Batteries

    The administration would include minerals like lithium, nickel and graphite, cobalt and manganese under the Korean War-era national security mobilization law to help mining companies access funding.

  • Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for electric vehicle battery materials

    President Biden is set to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) as early as this week to step up production of minerals used to manufacture electric vehicle batteries, a source familiar the plans confirmed to The Hill. Biden is set to issue a presidential determination to stoke domestic production of the minerals, which are used for both stationary batteries and vehicles. The person emphasized that the production will not bypass existing...

  • Spain consumer goods sales rise on worries over supply amid Ukraine war

    Sales of consumer goods rose 13% in Spain in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as supply concerns, exacerbated by a partial transport strike, prompted shoppers to stock up on staples, market research firm Kantar said on Thursday. Kantar measured the sales between March 6 and 20, compared to the same period a year ago, and their total increase far outpaced a 5% rise in Spanish mass consumer products prices in the same two weeks, meaning sales volumes were growing.

  • Turkish prosecutor requests transfer of Khashoggi trial to Saudi Arabia

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the trial in Istanbul of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, a move which comes as Turkey seeks to mend ties with Riyadh. Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago triggered a global outcry and put pressure on Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • In European Classrooms, Questions About a War So Close to Home

    HORSHAM, England — As they returned from playing tag at recess on a recent sunny morning, the red-cheeked children had lots of questions. “Russia is big enough; why does he want more land?” Max, 11, his eyes on an atlas, asked his teacher about President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Jessica, 11, stood with a knee on her chair. “Why are most crazy people men?” she wondered. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Issy, 11, turned to the teacher: “Would you stay and fight for your

  • As counting wraps for the day, mixed results emerge in Amazon union votes

    As of the close of today’s counting in the Bessemer, Alabama Amazon Union election, "no" votes are ahead 993 to 875. It’s a positive outcome thus far for Amazon, which has managed to ward off labor organizing in its fulfillment centers for the entirety of its 27-year existence. The margin is, however, significantly smaller than the results of last year’s election, when the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store successfully forced a recount, citing several concerns around Amazon’s practices.

  • Here's How to Ride the Wave With Lithium Manufacturer Livent

    LTHM is ahead of other lithium names to the point where it could hit a serious, sustained stride of growth.

  • Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

    Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he stressed in a conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden that the war is at a “turning point" and renewed his longstanding request for more help to resist the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia.

  • US trade representative says efforts on a phase-two deal with China have faltered

    Washington's top trade official said on Wednesday that negotiations with Beijing are not progressing and that the US must deepen economic relations both with traditional allies and countries beyond that sphere, particularly in Asia and Africa. Speaking before the House Ways and Means Committee, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that talks with China intended to forge an agreement on issues beyond the phase-one deal reached more than two years ago "have been unduly difficult and we need

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • US-China tech war: Washington said to eye chip alliance with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan to squeeze China

    The US government proposed setting up a semiconductor industry alliance with its Asian allies, including South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, to keep mainland China's fledgling semiconductor industry at bay, a Korean news portal reported this week. The proposal was not "fully acceptable" to Seoul because South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have invested billions of dollars in key manufacturing facilities in China, and feared retaliation from Beijing if such an alliance went ahead

  • Biden uses Cold War powers to spark battery metals production

    President Joe Biden will issue a directive Thursday to boost domestic production of metals and minerals used in large capacity batteries, electric vehicles and the energy sector, according to the White House.Why it matters: Adding the materials under the 1950 Defense Production Act is part of the Biden administration's efforts to curb rising fuel prices from supply chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Ford, Rivian Are More Influential Than Tesla. No, Really.

    Time magazine published its list of 100 most influential companies recently. Not on the list: Tesla.

  • Electric vehicles: Biden weighs using the Defense Production Act to produce EV materials

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss reports that President Biden is considering to use the Defense Production Act to aid in the production of EV materials.

  • Jed York’s comparison of the current quarterback situation to Joe Montana and Steve Young badly misses the mark

    Earlier this week, 49ers owner Jed York made a stunning, straight-face comparison of the team’s current quarterback situation to the embarrassment of riches that the 49ers enjoyed after trading for Steve Young during the height of Joe Montana’s career. Young arrived in April 1987, with four years left on the contract he’d signed with the [more]

  • Isla Fisher Looks Ethereal in White Strapless Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

    The Aussie actress wore a Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo pumps.

  • Halsey Goes Sky-High in 6-Inch Heels With 2 Different Dresses for Oscars Parties

    Halsey wore a corset dress with a mermaid skirt, swooping sleeves and sky-high pumps for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in LA last weekend.

  • United Nations: 4 million refugees have fled Russia’s 'senseless war'

    More than 4 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled their homeland to neighboring countries to escape Russia’s “senseless war,” the United Nations said Wednesday. More than half of them have sought safety in Poland, according to U.N. data.