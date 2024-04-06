Biden's campaign raised $90 million in March. Trump's war chest isn't even close

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's reelection campaign says it raised a whopping $90 million last month with help from the national party.

Democrats' $192 million war chest more than doubles the $93.1 million Republicans reported having on hand as the general election battle between Biden and former President Donald Trump begins to take shape.

Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee announced $65.6 million in fundraising for the month of March. The party committee and the former president's campaign are sharing resources now that Trump has clinched the Republican nomination.

President Barack Obama (L) and US President Joe Biden arrive for a campaign fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 28, 2024.

March was expected to be an especially lucrative month for Biden's reelection campaign after it announced a $10 million fundraising haul following his State of the Union address. Biden's star-studded fundraiser with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama sold out Radio City Music Hall and raised another $26 million. The campaign says March was also its best grassroots fundraising month since it launched.

Republicans' fundraising has lagged for the last several months. The presumptive Republican nominee's campaign and the RNC have routinely raised less than Biden. Trump has hawked sneakers and Bibles as he juggles paying his legal fees with raising cash for his presidential campaign.

But a windfall is set to come his way on Saturday, when he attends a Palm Beach fundraiser at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson. A source familiar with the event told USA TODAY on Friday that the fundraiser has brought in more than $43 million. The money is being raised through a joint fundraising committee that benefits Trump's campaign, the RNC, state parties and the former president's leadership PAC. The latter organization is helping to pay Trump and his associate's legal bills.

Biden's monthly fundraising total includes contributions to the Democratic National Committee. The donations have helped Democrats hire staff, open offices and put commercials on the air in battleground states.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden raised $90 million in March. Trump's war chest isn't even close