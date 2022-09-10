U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5700
    -1.5170 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,234.06
    +115.62 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Biden's Commerce secretary spoke on an AI committee while her husband held stocks in AI. It isn't illegal, but it could pose an ethical problem in the future, government watchdog expert says.

Hannah Getahun
·5 min read
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo sits in front of American flag at brown desk with blue suit on
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo listens as U.S. President Joe Biden participates virtually in a meeting on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America ActAnna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo spoke about advancing AI during a May committee meeting.

  • Meanwhile, Raimondo's husband exercised up to $150,000 in stock options at his AI company in December 2021.

  • Raimondo's presence on the committee could constitute a "conflict of interest" in the future, a former OGE director said.

Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo spoke on a committee in May discussing the regulation and advancement of artificial intelligence while her husband holds stock and is employed at a biotech AI firm.

Former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub, who first pointed out the meeting on Twitter on September 2, said this could have constituted a "conflict of interest."

Shaub, now senior ethics fellow at Project On Government Oversight, told Insider that it "seemed pretty clear" that Raimondo's participation in the May meeting did not violate 18 US Code § 208, which prohibits government officials from participating in matters that could directly affect financial interests.

However, her comments on "regulating AI" indicated that she may be working closely on issues narrowly focused on the industry, Shaub said.

"I don't understand how she can drop in and out of this committee's work without running the risk that, at some point, some of her activities will qualify as a particular matter and trigger the conflict of interest [law]," Shaub said.

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson for the Department of Commerce defended the meeting, as well as Raimondo's work regulating "emerging technology," pointing to the ethics agreement that Raimondo signed prior to her confirmation.

"The Secretary disclosed her husband's place of employment in the confirmation process; the options are from his job and were disclosed," the spokesperson said. "It is also well known that the Department of Commerce regulates emerging technology."

The spokesperson continued: "The Secretary has a clear ethics agreement as it relates to her husband's employment and she remains in full compliance with that agreement."

The Office of Government Ethics did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

 

In May, Raimondo spoke at the first meeting of the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, which is overseen by the Secretary of Commerce.

"AI has the potential to be part of the solution for our greatest challenges, right?" Raimondo said during the onset of the meeting. "Our greatest economic challenges. Our greatest healthcare challenges. Advancing biotechnology."

"AI has massive potential for good," she added. "The way we teach children, the way we run our businesses. It also has massive potential for bad."

Raimondo's husband Andy Moffit is employed at PathAI, according to government filings. He exercised his company stock options and received between $65,000 and $150,000 in stocks on Dec. 27, 2021, filings with the Office of Government Ethics show.

Moffit works as a strategic adviser at PathAI, according to his LinkedIn, but is not listed on the company's team website.

Raimondo's year-end financial disclosures revealed up to $1.25 million in various stock options in PathAI by the end of 2021.

PathAI is a venture capital firm described on its website as a platform that seeks to improve the "accuracy of diagnosis and the measurement of therapeutic efficacy for complex diseases" using artificial intelligence technology.

Other Biden officials have had their own conflict-of-interest controversies

Key officials in the federal government in general have struggled mightily to either comply with federal conflicts of interest laws or otherwise avoid conflicts of interest, be they real or perceived.

In Congress, Insider and other media organizations have since 2021 identified 71 lawmakers who've violated the disclosure provisions of the Stop Treading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012. At least 182 senior-level congressional staffers have also violated the law, Insider reported as part of its ongoing "Conflicted Congress" project.

Congress is now considering whether to ban its members from trading stocks at all, with lawmakers expected to consider legislation this month.

The executive branch has had its moment, too.

In February, Insider's Warren Rojas reported Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm violated the STOCK Act when she failed to properly disclose $240,000 in stock sales before a disclosure deadline.

Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, will have to divest between $16.8 million and $48.2 million in stocks after her reappointment in May 2022, CNBC reported in August. And tech-related investments by Mina Hsiang, the Biden administration's top digital officer, have also come under scrutiny this year.

Biden himself has been conspicuously silent about the federal government's conflicts-of-interest matters, ignoring calls from government reform advocates to speak out on the issue.

"The last administration didn't seem to care at all about ethics, but this one seems to approach ethics the way tax lawyers approach taxes, they look for loopholes, they look to do the bare technical minimum," Shaub said.

"They never step back and see the forest through the trees and realize okay, it may be technically legal for this Commerce Secretary to sit there on camera asking a group of experts how she should regulate AI," Shaub continued. "That's not okay."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • SDAIA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Announces Program for 2nd Global AI Summit

    The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) has announced its official schedule and speaker roster for the 2nd Global AI Summit, set to take place on September 13 – 15, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • After pulling out of TPP, US forges Asia trade framework

    The United States and a group of Asian allies on Friday agreed on a set of negotiating targets, notably on trade and supply chains, as Washington looks to offer an alternative to the economic might of China in the region.

  • U.S., Indo-Pacific countries agree on roadmap to strengthen trade ties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that India, the world's largest democracy, did not initially join the U.S.-led Indo Pacific Economic Framework's (IPEF) trade negotiations for now but that she was discussing similar issues bilaterally with her Indian counterpart.

  • Kate Moss, 48, Shared the Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask She Says Is ‘So Good’

    Kate Moss shared that she loves the beloved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask after her daughter Lila introduced her to it. Shop it at Sephora and Walmart.

  • These Are The Best Places To Shop Beauty Online

    When it comes to shopping for beauty, we know how important it can be to swatch everything. After all, there’s no better way to find your perfect foundation shade, or test whether a particular red lipstick hue brightens your skin tone. However, with websites having better shade-matching tools than ever, you can easily shop beauty products with confidence. (And if you slightly miss the mark, most places give you the option to exchange or return.)However, since we know that you already surf the ne

  • 15 of My Favorite Black Memoirs

    There’s nothing I love more than a great memoir. Whether it’s learning more about someone I deeply admire, like former First Lady Michelle Obama or being introduced to someone I barely knew, like Kiese Laymon, I love the idea of finding inspiration and hope in someone else’s personal story.

  • ESG Threatens our pocketbook, our national security, and our democracy | Opinion

    ESG has turned the foundation of shareholder capitalism inside out.

  • US says Russian prison officials interfering with Navalny’s communication to lawyer

    The U.S. State Department released a statement on Friday expressing concern about the Russian government’s “interference” with the rights of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin. “The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian Government’s escalating, arbitrary interference with Aleksey Navalny’s rights,” wrote department spokesperson Ned Price.…

  • Energy & Environment — Third of House Dems oppose Manchin side deal

    More than 70 Democrats are asking House leadership not to include permitting reforms backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a stopgap funding measure. Meanwhile, extreme drought threatens agriculture in California, and BlackRock speaks on Republican efforts against environmentally conscious investing. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused…

  • Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

    Elon Musk's camp is now using the settlement as an additional basis to get out of the deal to buy the website for $44 billion.

  • 12 subtle and chic fall home decor ideas that aren’t boring

    Think of these autumn touches as a regular pumpkin spice latte but with a shot or two of espresso.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CHIPS Act ‘signaling’ government support of semiconductor incentives: Economist

    White House Council of Economic Advisers Member Jared Bernstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss President Biden's speech at Intel's new plant in Ohio and what it means for the overall semiconductor industry.&nbsp;

  • Ukraine Latest: Kharkiv-Area Offensive Gaining More Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the nation’s army has recaptured “more than 30 settlements” in the Kharkiv region, with units of the National Police moving in as Russian forces are expelled. The Institute for the Study of War estimates Ukraine has recaptured some 2,500 square kilometers (965 square miles) of territory around Kharkiv. Kyiv’s forces may have liberated Kupyansk and Izyum on Saturday. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation Ch

  • Social Security Will Hit a Breaking Point. What It Means for Younger Workers.

    Millennials are convinced Social Security will vanish by the time they retire. The reality is less dire—but big changes are looming.

  • Russias 237th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment no longer exists: soldiers either dead or wounded Ukrainian Intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:30 Ukrainian Intelligence reports that due to successful counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces on several fronts, Russian occupiers are looking for a way to escape, calling their wives and asking the Russian Ministry of Defence to get them out of Ukraine.

  • Biden finalized his plan to rein in Big Tech. Big Tech wasn’t invited.

    President Joe Biden's administration issued a checklist of actions needed to reign in Big Tech on Thursday, after a roundtable "listening session" on issues within the technology industry. But administration officials were not "listening" to the companies that are the targets of many of the desired actions.

  • Five Russian officials arrested for proposing to remove Putin from power, charge him with treason

    Russia's momentum has stalled, and Ukraine has managed to start building an advantage again in the contested eastern Donbas region. Some Russian officials have blamed Putin.

  • Scholz Says Germany Prepared for Russia Gas Halt Amid War

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Europe are prepared to weather the fallout should Russia decide to halt gas deliveries altogether, the country’s chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Saturday.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-R

  • How About This? Elon Musk Comes Up With New Reason To Terminate Twitter Deal

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a new claim for terminating the $44 billion Twitter deal: A severance payment to whistleblower Peiter Zatko.