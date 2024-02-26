Biden's FTC sues to kill Kroger takeover of Albertsons

Kroger's Downtown headquarters in Cincinnati.

Antitrust regulator The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Monday to kill Kroger's proposed $25 billion takeover of rival grocer Albertons.

The FTC claimed the deal would hurt supermarket competition for shoppers and workers and ultimately lead to higher grocery prices that would hurt consumers and depressed wages that would hit employees.

“Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today,” said Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, in a statement. “Essential grocery store workers would also suffer under this deal, facing the threat of their wages dwindling, benefits diminishing, and their working conditions deteriorating.”

Eight states and the District of Columbia joined the FTC in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Oregon.

One of the largest-ever proposed retail mergers, the Kroger proposal has been divisive from the start. The deal affects a combined network of nearly 5,000 stores in almost every U.S. state and the employment of more than 700,000 workers.

Consumer and union groups have opposed the deal, claiming it will hurt competition and ultimately raise prices and harm workers. The FTC has declined to comment as they decide whether to block it. Last year, Kroger executives vowed to fight for the deal in court if necessary.

The legal action comes after two other states in the past several weeks have filed separate state lawsuits: Washington on Jan. 15 and Colorado on Feb. 14, both making similar claims as federal antitrust officials.

To mollify antitrust regulators, Kroger announced in September a $2.3 billion proposal to sell off at least 413 stores to Piggly Wiggly operator and franchiser C&S Wholesale Grocers, which was intended to address antitrust concerns.

Officials with the FTC on Monday called the divestiture plan "inadequate," claiming it would create a "hodgepodge of unconnected stores" that would be unable to compete against a combined Kroger-Albertsons.

