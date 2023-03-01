Bidets Market Worth USD 1.24 billion by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Bidets Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information By Type (Ceramic Bidets [Floor Mounted and Wall Mounted], Over the Rim Bidets, Toilet Seat Bidets, Handheld Bidets, Portable Bidets, and others), Category (Electronic and Manual), End-Use (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World) - Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

Bidets Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Bidets Market Research Report: Information By Type, Category, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030, Bidets market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

A bidet is often a bathroom device that is frequently used to clean oneself after using the restroom.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.24 billion CAGR 6.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing importance of personal hygiene Launch of innovative products

Competitive Dynamics:

According to the Bidets Market Study, there is fierce regional rivalry on the global market. Potential market leaders are working really hard to accelerate market expansion. These business giants are:

Bio Bidet (US)

Alpha Bidet (US)

Brondell Inc. (US)

Toto Ltd. (Japan)

2GoProducts, LLC. (US)

Kohler Co. (US)

Amigo (US)

Tushy Inc. (US)

Big John Products, Inc. (US)

Genie Bidet (US).

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Growing awareness of the value of personal hygiene, the introduction of novel products, ease of use, and successful marketing tactics are some of the key growth drivers in the worldwide bidets market. Also, it is predicted that during the study period, the organized retail sector will rise rapidly in developing nations. Because of the decrease in pollution, the usage of toilet paper, and the increased awareness of living hygienically, there are considerable prospects in the global market.

The growing elderly population around the world is a key factor in the growth of the bidets industry. Bidets are often used by the elderly because they provide comfort for those who are unable to stand or sit for long periods of time in a shower. Assistance is needed for the elderly to maintain personal hygiene and cleanliness.

Market Restraints

According to the “Bidet Market Outlook” report, high costs of products and raw materials are likely to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another factor that could hinder the market is the limited consumer awareness of bidets.

The current market value of bidets is likely to change and face significant challenges due to strict government regulations and changing consumer preferences for brands. Additionally, the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and production, posing further challenges to the market.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The Covid-19 pandemic has directly impacted the sales and distribution of various products across many industries. During this pandemic, many countries closed and locked down their borders and implemented social distancing norms to curb the spread of the virus. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of raw materials. rice field. This resulted in product shortages and reduced production capacity. Therefore, bidet prices are projected to rise for a period of time.

However, market participants in the bidet market are adopting many new strategies to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For example, this period shows moderate growth.

Market segmentation:

By category:

In 2021, advances in the electronics industry that led to the introduction of power-saving devices led to an increase in revenue attributed to the electronics segment. It is expected to achieve a higher growth rate during

By type:

In 2021, the ceramic bidet segment is expected to hold the largest bidet market share and is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the period.

By distribution channel:

Of these two, brick-and-mortar retailers hold the dominant position selling most bidets during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is divided into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, and Others. By 2021, the supermarket and hypermarket segment should be the leader.

According to end use:

In 2021, a larger market share of bidets will be attributed to the residential segment, which is estimated to expand the market growth moderately during the evaluation period. It's getting higher. Therefore, by the number of households, the residential segment is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the widespread usage of bidets in the bathrooms of numerous European hotels and homes, it was predicted that the Bidets Market of Europe will dominate the global market in 2021. Also, as people take more care to prevent bacterial growth and allergies in human genital areas, as well as as personal cleanliness becomes more and more important, the demand for the European market is growing during the assessment period. Only Spain and France have any significant figures in terms of consumption rates for these types of units, primarily because of their higher regulations for hygiene, which typically demand some type of water source to be present at all times regardless.

The Asia-Pacific regional market is a new revenue source, per the bidets market analysis. Due to the expanded income sources for the populations of China, Southeast Asia, and India, this area has enormous prospects for the industry players now in existence. The regional market is expanding as a result of consumers' increasing awareness of the advantages of products and personal hygiene. Because they were first introduced into Asian cultures by traders who returned with them after traveling to Europe on business missions to bring goods like cooking spices or even new forms of entertainment like movies, these units are more widespread in some Asian nations than in other regions of the world.

Due to the large number of people on low incomes who cannot afford many luxuries like separate bathrooms or urinals, forcing them to use one shared facility instead, as well as the inability to purchase more expensive items like paper products alone without touching surfaces, having something like this available where they can get clean at is important, Brazil and Mexico are leading the region in terms of usage numbers for these types of units.

