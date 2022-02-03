U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,531.50
    -45.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,430.00
    -62.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,800.00
    -314.50 (-2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.70
    -10.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    -1.11 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.37 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8040
    +0.0380 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    +1.07 (+4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8860
    +0.4360 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,738.27
    -1,794.85 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.46
    -42.01 (-4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.57
    -9.43 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

Results were in line with expectations and lower than previous week

Bidi Vapor Wins Judicial Stay of FDA's Marketing Denial Order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KAVL

U.S. Circuit Court decision allows continued sale of Company's 11 flavored ENDs as legal fight for review of Bidi Vapor's PMTA continues

GRANT, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDI® Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS"), which is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over. The Company is pleased to announce that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order ("MDO") previously issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to Bidi Vapor in September 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Kaival Brands)

Bidi Vapor Wins Judicial Stay of FDA's Marketing Denial Order

The ruling, issued on February 1, 2022, allows Bidi Vapor and Kaival Brands to market and sell all of its BIDI® Stick ENDS, including its tobacco, menthol and flavored products, while Bidi Vapor continues with its merits lawsuit compelling the FDA to place Bidi Vapor's Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") for the flavored ENDS back under scientific review.

With the judicial stay decision going in favor of Bidi Vapor, the Company expects many distribution partners to reestablish their previous sales volumes, with potentially new distribution chains added as well.

"We expect this judicial stay will result in a rebounding of BIDI® Stick sales," said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of both Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor. "Many wholesale and retail partners had discontinued or slowed purchases of the BIDI® Stick, until we heard back from the courts on the likelihood of our merits case succeeding," Patel said. "This is what our wholesale and retail partners have been waiting for."

"We believe that Bidi Vapor has developed substantial, robust and reliable scientific evidence through, among other things, surveys, behavioral studies and clinical trials establishing support that the product is appropriate for the protection of the public health," Patel said. "Following on FDA's initial administrative stay of the MDO, we believe that this recent judicial stay is a good indication that the Court finds some merit in Bidi Vapor's arguments and puts Bidi Vapor's PMTA one step closer to being properly and fully evaluated by FDA. We are extremely pleased with the Court's decision on this judicial stay order and continue to expect to be successful on the merits case as well."

"The Company believes that this decision signals a new milestone in the path toward providing adult smokers 21 and older with a viable alternative to combustible cigarettes. Distributors, wholesalers, retailers and adult consumers are all anxious to see positive outcomes not just for Bidi Vapor, but for the vaping industry as a whole. We believe in science-based regulation of ENDS and hope the courts will require FDA to adhere to the law as it reviews Bidi Vapor's PMTAs," Mr. Patel said.

"What gets lost in the public controversy, and the way the FDA has been handling its own marketing-authorization process, are the needs of the adult smoker 21 and older," Patel said. "The BIDI® Stick can be a viable and effective option to combustible cigarettes for these adults, and we believe the data Bidi Vapor has provided to the FDA, such as the recently published PK study, demonstrates this. We look forward to the FDA reviewing all of the PMTA submitted science and extensive data that demonstrates BIDI® Stick as the epitome of compliance and quality."

Bidi Vapor submitted PMTAs for all 11 flavor varieties (9 flavored ENDS plus Menthol and Tobacco) of its BIDI® Stick prior to the court-ordered September 9, 2020, PMTA deadline, despite considerable business and logistical challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed applications ran over 285,000 pages and contained significant information supporting the products as appropriate for the protection of the public health – including robust and reliable scientific data supporting that its flavored BIDI® Sticks provide an added benefit to adult smokers over tobacco-flavored ENDS. Despite submitting scientifically rigorous PMTAs and keeping the FDA informed about its ongoing clinical and behavioral studies, among other things, Bidi Vapor received an MDO for its flavored BIDI® Sticks, along with nearly all other manufacturers of flavored ENDS, in early September 2021. On September 29, 2021, Bidi Vapor filed a Petition for Review with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, seeking judicial review of the MDO under the Tobacco Control Act ("TCA"), the Administrative Procedure Act ("APA"), as well as the U.S. Constitution. Accordingly, Bidi Vapor has requested the appellate court to vacate the MDO, and provide such additional relief as may be appropriate, including such relief as necessary to ensure that Bidi Vapor may continue to market the products subject to the MDO to its adult customers. The court-ordered stay issued on February 1, 2022, allows Bidi Vapor to continue to market all of its products in the United States, pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

Bidi Vapor remains committed to regulatory compliance and the premarket review process and is forging ahead with its planned studies to support its PMTAs. Bidi Vapor's behavioral studies show that the majority of BIDI® Stick consumers are older smokers who were either able to transition completely away from smoking or were able to significantly reduce the number of daily cigarettes smoked. This corresponds with Bidi Vapor's completed clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study, which demonstrates that the BIDI® Sticks deliver nicotine to adult consumers comparable to their usual cigarette brand and also elicited similar subjective effects. In short, the behavioral studies and PK study demonstrate that the BIDI® Sticks may be a satisfying alternative to cigarettes among current smokers and may support their transitioning away from cigarette smoking.

Mr. Patel, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor and the Company are considered under common control and Bidi Vapor is considered a related party.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor's premiere device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery, and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to our mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands Innovations Group is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.ir.kaivalbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are statements other than historical facts that frequently use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements. Our business may be influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect results, and are often beyond our control. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the timing and results of Bidi Vapor's appeal of the FDA's PMTA determinations; the scope of future FDA enforcement of regulations in the ENDS industry; the FDA's approach to the regulation of synthetic nicotine and its impact on our business; the successful implementation of the expansion of the Company's distribution of the Bidi® Stick in international markets, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the products we distribute; the actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps that we could take to reduce operating costs; our inability to generate and sustain profitable sales growth; circumstances or developments that may make us unable to implement or realize anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of our current and planned business initiatives; changes in government regulation or laws that affect our business; significant changes in our relationships with our distributors or sub-distributors; and those factors detailed by us in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and regulations, we do not have any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bidi-vapor-wins-judicial-stay-of-fdas-marketing-denial-order-301474799.html

SOURCE Kaival Brands

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan Seeks to End 50 Years of IMF Debt With ESG Bond, Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, which has sought almost 20 bailouts from the International Monetary Fund over half a century, wants to end its reliance on the multilateral lender by shrinking deficits and tapping capital markets on its way to sustainable economic growth. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Sha

  • A New Treatment for Alcoholism in Monkeys Could Help Humans Next

    ANTONY DICKSONNearly 15 million people in the U.S. alone have an alcohol use disorder, and about 95,000 people die every year from alcohol-related deaths, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Most treatment options come in some form of counseling, although scientists have been trying to improve the efficacy of medications that could help make lifestyle changes stick more permanently.A new option that could emerge in the future is based on a hormone called FGF21, w

  • Why does alcohol mess with my sleep?

    Sometimes it doesn’t matter how much you drink, you just feel like your sleep isn’t quite as restful as normal, Amelia Nierenberg explains why this might be

  • Native American tribes reach $590 million opioid settlement

    Native American tribes have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country's three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made public Tuesday. Some details are still being hashed out.

  • Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioid crisis

    Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country's three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made Tuesday.

  • 'They know we'll keep them alive': Inside America’s first supervised drug-injection site

    OPIOID CRISIS : Following a year of record overdose deaths in the US, a bold new experiment in New York aims to turn the tide, <strong>Richard Hall</strong> writes

  • Downing Street’s boozing is at odds with wider workplace trends

    “Excessive consumption of alcohol” was a key feature of a series of unauthorized gatherings by UK government officials during 2020’s strict lockdowns, says an official report (pdf) finally released yesterday (Jan. 31). UK prime minister Boris Johnson is under intense pressure.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • MicroStrategy CEO views stock ‘favorably’ as a bitcoin play, but says it should ‘clearly’ be valued for its software business

    Shares of MicroStrategy Inc. sank Wednesday, after the software company-slash-bitcoin play reported a surprisingly large quarterly loss, as a near $150 million loss booked on its cryptocurrency holdings offset strength in its software business. Despite the losses, Chief Financial Officer Phong Le touted the company’s “pioneering decision” to make bitcoin its primary treasury reserve asset. “We believe that such market attention, when captured correctly, has helped to create software pipeline growth and sales growth,” Le said on the post-earnings conference call with analyst, according to a FactSet transcript.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • Exelon Stock Price Has ‘Plunged.’ Its Value Hasn’t Changed.

    The utility company's shares were 25% lower on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • Orsted Has 20-30% Growth Outlook: CEO

    Orsted CEO Mads Nipper, discusses net income estimates, expansion in renewables, growth outlook. He speaks with Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • Imperial Oil Swings to Profit in Q4, Raises Dividend

    Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO), the Canadian subsidiary of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), swung from a loss to a profit in the fourth quarter, as its revenue more than doubled from a year ago. Revenue & Earnings Total revenues and other income amounted to C$12.31 billion for the quarter ended December 31, up from C$6.03 billion in Q4 2020. Net income came in at C$813 million (C$1.18 per share) in Q4 2021, compared to a loss of C$1.15 billion (-C$1.56 per share) in the same period last year when Imperial took

  • TSMP Law on SPACs Regulatory Framework

    TSMP Law Corp. Joint Managing Partner Stefanie Yuen Thio discusses about improvements that can be made to the special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) framework. She was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Lift Outlook; Cardinal Health Tops Views

    Drug distribution giant McKesson late Wednesday boosted its full-year profit outlook, aided by its role in Covid vaccine distribution, and reported fiscal third-quarter results that beat estimates. Drug distribution peer Cardinal Health reported a sales and earnings beat Thursday morning. McKesson stock rose 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • What Can Investors Expect Out Of Meta From Q4 Results?

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will likely post rising revenues in Q4 2021 but a modest decline in profit as it ramps up metaverse spending, the Wall Street Journal notes. Meta will also break out its Reality Labs segment, which will offer investors insight into the health of the virtual and augmented reality consumer business unit at the heart of the metaverse efforts. The segment representing the company's vision moving forward will likely report relatively small revenue. Facebook and Instagr

  • Costco January sales gets boost from early Lunar New Year holiday

    Costco Wholesale Corp. said late Wednesday its January sales rose 15.5% to $15.76 billion, from $13.64 billion in January 2021. January sales got a boost from an earlier Lunar New Year in 2022. The holiday, celebrated Feb. 1, fell 11 days earlier this year, a shift that "favorably impacted" January sales outside of the U.S. and Canada by about 4% and total sales by about 0.5%, Costco said. Same-store sales rose 14.2% in January and e-commerce comparable sales rose 9%, the retailer said. Shares o

  • After a ‘sl(AMD)unk’ earnings report, AMD stock battles to get out of bear market

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave Wall Street analysts yet another quarter where they had to go out of their way to find fault with the chip maker's strong quarterly report in an earnings season where the sector's forecasts have been spotty.

  • Future of the Chip Industry

    Kailey Leinz and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets: America" spoke to NXP Semiconductors CEO Kurt Sievers to discuss the future of the semiconductor industry in the United States and globally.