Late bids push Shopko headquarters, downtown Green Bay office auction prices higher

GREEN BAY - A former corporate headquarters campus in Ashwaubenon and a historic downtown Green Bay office building have sold at auctions this week for a combined total of nearly $13 million.

ProVisions, a Michigan-based commercial developer, listed both The Arboretum, the former Shopko headquarters at 700 Pilgrim Way, and the Green Bay Press-Gazette building, 435 E. Walnut St., Green Bay, for sale to the highest bidder in four-day auctions that ended Thursday afternoon.

ProVisions and its affiliates paid $911,000 in spring 2017 for the Press-Gazette building, a former distribution building and several surface parking lots. It purchased The Arboretum property for $5.3 million in October 2022.

This month's auctions do not guarantee the two properties will sell for the high bids plus required auction fees. The buyers of both properties still must close the deal.

Here's what happened in each auction and two key details we don't know.

The former Shopko headquarters campus at 700 Pilgrim Way, in Ashwaubenon. A Michigan-based developer purchased the 33.4-acre site in September 2022.

What did the former Shopko headquarters sell for?

The Arboretum sold for $8.25 million.

The auction drew more than 14 bids, with most bids coming in the final minutes of the auction.

The 33.4-acre property includes the 218,000-square-foot office building built for Shopko in the 1980s and now partly occupied by Shopko Optical. It also includes the parking lots that surround the office building and the wooded area that borders Ashland Avenue and Pilgrim Way.

Green Bay Press-Gazette

What did the Green Bay Press-Gazette building sell for?

The Press-Gazette building and nearby surface parking lots sold for $4.7 million.

The auction drew more than a dozen bids.

The historic Press-Gazette building opened in 1924 and was expanded in 1937, 1955 and 1969. The three-story, late Gothic revival-style building includes 86,400 square feet of office and distribution space.

The building property plus the three parking lots located at 503 E. Walnut St., 512 Cherry St. and 212 S. Madison St. bring the total purchase up to 2.6 acres.

Green Bay Press-Gazette building and City Hall.

What don't we know? Two key things.

We don't know who the new owners are or whether they will be able to close the sales. It might be a month or more before anyone finds out.

It's a private land sale so the purchasers do not have to come out and identify themselves unless they want to. But basic information about who bought the properties will come out once the land sales are recorded by Brown County and state agencies.

The high bidders now have 30 days to come up with the cash to complete the sale and pay any fees laid out in the auction terms.

