U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.14
    +3.39 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,434.69
    +170.02 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,721.69
    -66.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.97
    -14.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -0.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.00
    +18.30 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3520
    +0.0100 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4800
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,611.62
    +1,581.03 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.17
    +33.33 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.97
    +52.93 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Bidtellect Harnesses the Power of Context-First Optimization for New Display Offering

Bidtellect
·2 min read

The DSP shakes up the traditional ad medium with advanced context-first performance technology.

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bidtellect, a leading demand-side platform and advertising technology company, today announced the release of its new display offering. Bidtellect will harness the power of its advanced context-first optimization intelligence to offer traditional display and banner ads with the same performance precision of its native advertising.


The addition comes in response to clients’ overwhelming request for banner and display ads that meet Bidtellect’s high performance standards of its context-first and cookieless optimization capabilities in native.


Bidtellect’s attention to performance, placement, and context-driven optimization fueled the recent announcement of its bid factoring technology, AARDvark, which automated the inefficiencies of manual bid factoring processes in other platforms into an advanced automated one. The same advanced optimization technology suite will drive its display and banner placements, ultimately leading to higher performance and return on investment for advertisers.


“The release of Bidtellect’s new display offering proves our commitment to our clients and emphasizes our ability to respond to market needs,” says Bidtellect Chief Technology Officer Michael Conway. “By expanding our ability to deliver additional channels while maintaining our focus on performance at the placement level, through our advanced optimization as well as context-first (cookie-less) delivery, we are able to provide our clients with best-of-breed solutions to drive higher returns on ad spend.”


Bidtellect’s context-first technology suite prioritizes contextual relevance and sentiment and works in conjunction with audience creation, giving advertisers a well-rounded approach that can be catered to their specific goals, and brands an opportunity to engage consumers at peak moments of intent.


In initial tests of Bidtellect’s display offering, one client reported a positive 40% return on ad spend (ROAS), surpassing its goal by over 2.6x and outperforming all other partners. Bidtellect’s well-rounded contextually-targeted plan combined with smart optimization solutions will continue to meet and surpass advertiser goals.


Bidtellect is excited to apply its smart optimization solutions and context-first strategy to traditional display to meet and exceed brands’ performance goals, while advancing the industry’s perception of performance power of traditional display and banner ads in the programmatic space. Bidtellect constantly assesses opportunities to best serve advertisers, and will continue to expand into formats that meet advertisers’ goals.

CONTACT: Charlotte Otremba Bidtellect charlotte@bidtellect.com


Recommended Stories

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Air taxi maker Archer seeks $1 billion in damages from Boeing-backed rival

    Flying taxi developer Archer Aviation is seeking $1 billion in damages from Wisk Aero, a rival backed by Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page's Kitty Hawk Corp, according to a court filing, raising the stakes in a heated legal dispute. The two have been embroiled in litigation since earlier this year when Wisk accused Archer, whose investors include United Airlines, of stealing trade secrets involving electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Archer countersued and said in a filing late Tuesday that it intends to "hold Wisk accountable for its false and malicious extra-judicial smear campaign that has caused substantial damage to Archer, likely to exceed $1 billion."

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • Oil drops below $70 as U.S. urges OPEC+ to pump more

    Oil fell below $70 a barrel on Wednesday as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery. The price of Brent crude is up 35% this year supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand. The White House said in a statement on Wednesday that the Biden administration had urged OPEC and its partners to boost production.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Kansas City Southern Deal to Get Regulatory Ruling by End of August

    Federal railroad regulators said they plan to issue a key ruling by the end of the month that would potentially clear the way for Canadian National Railway’s $30 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Oil prices fall 1% as White House presses OPEC+ to boost output

    Oil futures lose ground after news reports says the Biden administration will press the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to further boost output.

  • Supply chain issues causing ‘unprecedented’ non-recession inventory slump: JPM

    Bottlenecks in US supply chains have led to the steepest non-recession decline in inventory in the past 20 years.

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • As Delta variant weighs on travel, expect every airline to update guidance: analyst

    Southwest Airlines is warning that it may not be profitable in Q3 as the Delta variant continues to spread. Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss outlook for the airline industry with Helane Becker, Cowen Senior Analyst.

  • Carvana Just Crushed Earnings, but Investors Should Be Careful

    It was a record second quarter on every level, but the tide might be turning on the red-hot used car market.

  • Retirement: Gender financial gap is worsening amid savings imbalance

    The roaring stock market is minting a new crop of 401(k) millionaires, but only half of the population isn’t feeling the gains.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.